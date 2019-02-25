Gemma Chan in Valentino at the Oscars: quilt-like but still incredible?



Those of us who saw Crazy Rich Asians (rent that if you haven’t!) appreciated how fashionable Gemma Chan’s character was. Gemma has absolutely been a fashion standout this awards season. She’s becoming known for being able to pull off any look, which is the case with this phenomenal giant pink tiered Valentino gown. This is huge, it’s very pink and it looks like a quilt that might swallow up another actress but not Gemma. It even has a ruffled mock turtleneck and pockets. She put her hand in the pocket and it was the cutest!

Constance Wu was in an impressive bright yellow Versace chiffon gown featuring asymmetric flutter sleeves and a jeweled sweetheart neckline. She was my favorite early on in the night as she was one of the first on the red carpet. I’ve read some criticism of the color, but I liked it. Gabby tweeted @me that it reminded her of Michelle Williams’ 2006 Oscar dress, when she was nominated for Brokeback Mountain. It does look like that!

Awkwafina was in a metallic pink DSquared2 suit featuring a giant bow at the neck. I thought this was ill-fitting but I was probably influenced by reading Tom and Lorenzo’s tweet on it. Awkwafina presented in a skit with John Mulaney where they talked about how awkward they were. It was funny and didn’t go on too long.

We’re covering Michelle Yeoh’s incredible gown in a separate post focused on designer Elie Saab!