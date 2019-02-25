Regina King in Oscar de la Renta at the Oscars: one of the best looks?



Regina King won Best Supporting Actress, which was predicted and so earned. (As I’ve mentioned, I highly recommend If Beale Street Could Talk. It wasn’t bogged down by the sad premise at all.) Regina was stunning in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown featuring expertly gathered fabric along the waist and across the bodice. There’s a ribbon-like line of sequins across the top and it’s just so restrained and yet breathtaking. This has drama with a high leg slit and a long train and I love it.

Chris Evans helped her up the stairs when she won as that train could have tripped her up! Regina told Ryan Seacrest that she wanted to wear an American designer. We didn’t see much white last night and she really stood out. I have a nitpicky thing though: the shoes are too matchy.

Presenter Tina Fey was striking and pretty in another color that was rare last night, cobalt blue. Her deceptively simple gown is Vera Wang and it’s a safe and smart choice for The Oscars. I like how she didn’t screw up that great neckline with too much jewelry. This is perfectly styled and accessorized.

Tina’s bestie and co-presenter, Amy Poehler, was in a black Alberta Ferretti suit with a ruffled shirt. This isn’t bad, especially compared to what Maya Rudolph was wearing. (Kaiser is covering Maya in a post for designer Giambattista Valli!) I liked her brooch and the wide legs on this suit. She’s posing to show those! Check out her cool ring.

Presenter Elsie Fisher of Eighth Grade was in a black Thom Browne tuxedo suit with a white shirt. This is adorable and I love the piping on this along with her styling. The jewelry at the collar is a nice tough, along with her little barrette and outlined cat eye.

People were wondering why Marie Kondo was at the Oscars and also, why wasn’t she hosting? She would have sparked joy and helped producers thank and then let go of the bloat. Maybe she worked behind the scenes because there were improvements. I’m including Marie Kondo here because she loves white, she always wears white and it’s part of her brand. Why then was she in this fug pink lace Jenny Packham with nonsensical clusters of floral-like sequins? This is bad and Marie knows better.