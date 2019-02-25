Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab at the Oscars: traditionally pretty or just boring?

Michelle Yeoh at arrivals for The 91st A...

I said this on Twitter last night and I’ll say it again: I’m a fan of Elie Saab’s traditionally “pretty” gowns for events like the Globes and Oscars. Elie Saab is never going to make you gasp in shock. Elie Saab is never going to be the worst or the absolute best. But they churn out very pretty, flattering and old-school gowns for awards shows. I really like the Elie Saab gown Michelle Yeoh chose – it shows off her slim waist, it’s super-flattering, the detailing on the fabric is interesting and pretty. It’s just a nice gown.

91st Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

I sort of liked Jennifer Hudson’s Elie Saab on the carpet, in motion. It looked as she was walking. But in photos… it doesn’t look that great. Plus, I absolutely hated her scream-singing that song from RBG.

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

I wondered who would be the “big name” to come out to present Best Picture, and I wasn’t surprised to see Julia Roberts. Julia was actually supposed to be the centerpiece of an Oscar campaign for Ben Is Back, remember that? And that film went nowhere critically, and so Julia wasn’t around for the awards season. But she still had to show up at the Oscars! She wore this bright pink Elie Saab gown which… there was a lot of pink on the carpet. It was fine. She was on trend. It was sort of boring.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab at the Oscars: traditionally pretty or just boring?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:50 am

    They all looked gorgeous. Not cutting edge, not exciting, but gorgeous, with Michelle looking the best.

    Reply
  2. Lulu says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:51 am

    Julia is, well, Julia, but can we all admit that she looked INCREDIBLE? The hair, the smile, that dress. 🔥

    Reply
  3. BaeBae says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:56 am

    Michelle is a queen! Amazing dress.

    There are a few black blogs that call her Screamifer Hudson… yikes! Even so, she was blessed with a powerful voice and that’s just the way she sings 🤷🏽‍♀️ I do think she was pretty controlled and held back a bit last night instead of her usual extreme runs. Also, her makeup was perfect!

    Reply
  4. Lily says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:59 am

    Michelle is very elegant, inside and out, I think that helps elevate the look

    Reply
  5. JanetDR says:
    February 25, 2019 at 7:01 am

    I absolutely adore Michelle’s dress! She looks marvelous.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment