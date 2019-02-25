Emma Stone in bronze Louis Vuitton at the Oscars: stunning or too structural?

The Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Emma Stone goes too often to the pastel/neutral well when dressing for big red carpets. I know she cares about fashion, and I know she pays attention to it, but I was expecting another sparkly nothingburger gown in pale pink or beige this year. She surprised me with this Louis Vuitton. She has a massive LV contract (big $$$), and they’re clearly customizing stuff especially for her. I wonder if this gown was her idea or their idea. The thing is… I love bronze. I love the reptilian “scale” pattern. I would have absolutely adored this gown if the shoulders had been normal. The “winged” structure just upsets me. It cheapens the look and makes it gimmicky. Also: she did not put ANY effort into her styling. She just slicked back her darker hair and stuck on some simple earrings.

The Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

Laura Harrier got to attend the Oscars because she had a supporting role in BlacKkKlansman (she played a young Black Panther activist). She was good in the film. I first put her name to her face because of her Louis Vuitton contract – she’s one of the muses/models for LV, and she spent a lot of time on with another LV muse, Justin Theroux, last summer. I don’t know if they’re still happening. Anyway, LV made her this gown made out of entirely sustainable materials. Several women were doing the “eco challenge” on the red carpet. I get it, even though I never think these eco dresses are particularly noteworthy sartorially. Also: the necklace doesn’t go with the gown AT ALL.

Embed from Getty Images

Laura Harrier at arrivals for The 91st A...

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty, WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Emma Stone in bronze Louis Vuitton at the Oscars: stunning or too structural?”

  1. Megan Hurwitt says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:14 am

    I don’t care for the shoulders.

    Laura Harrier looked lovely in that cut, though the color was a little meh

    Reply
  2. Caitlin Bruce says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:20 am

    One of the worst looks ever on Emma. Looks like she has thousands of dead cockroaches on her. The styling is fine but too simple for the dress. Laura looks good. Nothing special but good nonetheless

    Reply
  3. Milla says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:24 am

    Laura is drop dead gorgeous. So she can wear whatever. I like the blue, maybe a bit more structured cut. But that face..

    Emma looks bored.

    Reply
  4. Lulu says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:36 am

    I like this dress. It’s a good choice for someone who knows they’re not going to win – simple, yet the shoulders give it an edge. I like her styling too. I like that she doesn’t need to be too ‘pretty’.

    Reply
  5. BaeBae says:
    February 25, 2019 at 6:46 am

    Emma Stone does absolutely nothing for me. Always so boring.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment