Emma Stone in bronze Louis Vuitton at the Oscars: stunning or too structural?

Emma Stone goes too often to the pastel/neutral well when dressing for big red carpets. I know she cares about fashion, and I know she pays attention to it, but I was expecting another sparkly nothingburger gown in pale pink or beige this year. She surprised me with this Louis Vuitton. She has a massive LV contract (big $$$), and they’re clearly customizing stuff especially for her. I wonder if this gown was her idea or their idea. The thing is… I love bronze. I love the reptilian “scale” pattern. I would have absolutely adored this gown if the shoulders had been normal. The “winged” structure just upsets me. It cheapens the look and makes it gimmicky. Also: she did not put ANY effort into her styling. She just slicked back her darker hair and stuck on some simple earrings.

Laura Harrier got to attend the Oscars because she had a supporting role in BlacKkKlansman (she played a young Black Panther activist). She was good in the film. I first put her name to her face because of her Louis Vuitton contract – she’s one of the muses/models for LV, and she spent a lot of time on with another LV muse, Justin Theroux, last summer. I don’t know if they’re still happening. Anyway, LV made her this gown made out of entirely sustainable materials. Several women were doing the “eco challenge” on the red carpet. I get it, even though I never think these eco dresses are particularly noteworthy sartorially. Also: the necklace doesn’t go with the gown AT ALL.

