Emilia Clarke in pink Balmain at the Oscars: so pretty and perfect

Emilia Clarke presented the RBG song “I’ll Fight” performed by Jennifer Hudson. She was in a a striking lilac column gown by Balmain with lines of tiny sequins all over and an asymmetric neckline. This looked amazing on camera I love the way it folded and shimmered. When I see such intricate tiny work like this I wonder if it’s handmade or if the sequins are machined on. I always like seeing Emilia, she has such a great attitude and it shows.
Sarah Paulson was in a crazy pink Brandon Maxwell cinched sack gown with side cutouts. This is bad but it looked kind of interesting on screen, from the back, as it was drama. The back is open and the top was like a cape. It was definitely weird though.
Melissa McCarthy was also in Brandon Maxwell, in an expertly fitted black and white gown with a full on long cape. This wasn’t Melissa’s year to win an Oscar but she’ll get another shot at it.
Presenter Amandla Stenberg was in a flapper-like Miu Miu gown featuring tiny rows of sequin chains draped from the bodice and layers of fringe at the bottom. This was fun and I liked it on her.
photos credit: WENN and Avalon.red
I loved Emilia’s , especially when she was presenting, he looked great. Melissa looked beautiful as well.
I like all of these except for Sarah’s, it’s just too odd for me.
Khaleesi looked nice.
Pink ‘Whatever’ not.
Black/White worked good.
Light Grey/Silver dress was as pretty as its wearer.
I really disliked all of the capes. I’m counting down the seconds until Goop takes credit for All The Capes. “Listen peasants, no one even knew what a cape was until I wore the very first one in 2012.”
😂😂😂
Omg I love this dress so much. Both the dress itself and the dress on her. Get it, mother of dragons
Sarah Paulson’s dress looks like my mother ran it up on her sewing machine in ten seconds flat.
Sarah’s dress is so bad, I could have made it. 😂
Emilia looked gorgeous. Love the dress. I rarely like what she wears to award shows so it’s nice to see her look so good