Emilia Clarke in pink Balmain at the Oscars: so pretty and perfect



Emilia Clarke presented the RBG song “I’ll Fight” performed by Jennifer Hudson. She was in a a striking lilac column gown by Balmain with lines of tiny sequins all over and an asymmetric neckline. This looked amazing on camera I love the way it folded and shimmered. When I see such intricate tiny work like this I wonder if it’s handmade or if the sequins are machined on. I always like seeing Emilia, she has such a great attitude and it shows.

Sarah Paulson was in a crazy pink Brandon Maxwell cinched sack gown with side cutouts. This is bad but it looked kind of interesting on screen, from the back, as it was drama. The back is open and the top was like a cape. It was definitely weird though.

Melissa McCarthy was also in Brandon Maxwell, in an expertly fitted black and white gown with a full on long cape. This wasn’t Melissa’s year to win an Oscar but she’ll get another shot at it.

Presenter Amandla Stenberg was in a flapper-like Miu Miu gown featuring tiny rows of sequin chains draped from the bodice and layers of fringe at the bottom. This was fun and I liked it on her.