Emilia Clarke in pink Balmain at the Oscars: so pretty and perfect

wenn36066353
Emilia Clarke presented the RBG song “I’ll Fight” performed by Jennifer Hudson. She was in a a striking lilac column gown by Balmain with lines of tiny sequins all over and an asymmetric neckline. This looked amazing on camera I love the way it folded and shimmered. When I see such intricate tiny work like this I wonder if it’s handmade or if the sequins are machined on. I always like seeing Emilia, she has such a great attitude and it shows.

wenn36066351

Sarah Paulson was in a crazy pink Brandon Maxwell cinched sack gown with side cutouts. This is bad but it looked kind of interesting on screen, from the back, as it was drama. The back is open and the top was like a cape. It was definitely weird though.

wenn36067045

wenn36065701

Melissa McCarthy was also in Brandon Maxwell, in an expertly fitted black and white gown with a full on long cape. This wasn’t Melissa’s year to win an Oscar but she’ll get another shot at it.

wenn36066707

wenn36064965

Presenter Amandla Stenberg was in a flapper-like Miu Miu gown featuring tiny rows of sequin chains draped from the bodice and layers of fringe at the bottom. This was fun and I liked it on her.

ACADEMYAWA_B772_329768_0112

ACADEMYAWA_B772_329768_0115

photos credit: WENN and Avalon.red

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Emilia Clarke in pink Balmain at the Oscars: so pretty and perfect”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:13 am

    I loved Emilia’s , especially when she was presenting, he looked great. Melissa looked beautiful as well.
    I like all of these except for Sarah’s, it’s just too odd for me.

    Reply
  2. Avamae says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Khaleesi looked nice.
    Pink ‘Whatever’ not.
    Black/White worked good.
    Light Grey/Silver dress was as pretty as its wearer.

    Reply
  3. jaylee says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:26 am

    I really disliked all of the capes. I’m counting down the seconds until Goop takes credit for All The Capes. “Listen peasants, no one even knew what a cape was until I wore the very first one in 2012.”

    Reply
  4. Megan Hurwitt says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Omg I love this dress so much. Both the dress itself and the dress on her. Get it, mother of dragons

    Reply
  5. Janey says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Sarah Paulson’s dress looks like my mother ran it up on her sewing machine in ten seconds flat.

    Reply
  6. M says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:48 am

    Emilia looked gorgeous. Love the dress. I rarely like what she wears to award shows so it’s nice to see her look so good

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment