Amazon furniture that might save you a trip to Ikea



I like modern/contemporary furniture and own some midcentury modern knockoffs. You can get good bargains on Amazon. I’ve ordered a bedroom set, glass console table, side chairs and coffee tables. You can outfit your house nicely without resorting to going to Ikea. (I hate going to Ikea, it’s like they suck up your entire day trying to navigate through their fake world of a store. Plus you have to put everything together and that can be a nightmare. The meatballs are good though.) Anyway here are some pieces I own and some I found. I’ve always wanted to own real Barcelona chairs and a real Noguchi table, but now that I see the knockoffs I realize that you can’t really tell the difference.

Inexpensive midcentury modern sidetables



My drawers and sidetables are all darkwood but I would love these little side tables, maybe for the guest room. Reviewers say “you can’t beat this price for the quality” that they “look awesome” in the room and that they’re sturdy and “easy to put together.” However other people say that the directions are wrong and that you have to fiddle with them to get the drawers to close right.

An l-shaped desk that will enhance your productivity



I got my l-shaped desk from Target for around $150. (This is almost the same one I have, except in dark wood.) This l-shaped desk is the number 1 best seller in desks. It’s just over $100 and comes in four different finishes (there’s another color available from another seller). Buyers call this easy to assemble and say that it holds up. Some warn that you get what you pay for, but it’s also said to be good for this price.

A metal bed frame that can take the place of a boxspring and has slats for a headboard



I put together a great bed inexpensively by just combining this metal base that’s also a boxspring with a pillowtop mattress and then spending around $100 for a fabric tufted headboard from Overstock, similar to the one below. It feels and looks luxurious but the entire setup was around $800. The frame comes with a bedskirt so you can’t see the metal at all. I sleep great, the frame is stable and doesn’t shake or move, and you can’t tell the difference from a traditional bed. (I ordered a Sealy mattress from Costco. It’s comfortable but the delivery took too long.) This is the same metal bedframe I have, I bought another one for a guest room and I would buy it again I love it. I’ve also recommended it to friends.

An inexpensive tufted headboard that looks luxurious



I got my tufted headboard on Overstock but it’s no longer available. This one from Amazon is almost exactly like the one I have, I love gray, and is very well reviewed. People say it’s comfortable and will hopefully fit in the headboard shown above. This is only upholstered on one side and would need to sit against a wall. (That’s how mine is, it’s flimsy but it’s fine against the wall.) Here’s another option that has an entire bed including the upholstered frame for around 165 for a Queen.

A comfortable chair that opens into a full size guest bed



Hecate bought this sleeper chair for her teen daughter, who loves it. She says that it’s kept its firmness and is well made. This would also be a nice option in a living room or guest room to quickly accommodate extra guest. Reviewers say that the quality is excellent and that it’s comfortable to sleep on or sit in.

A pretty fabric bench for your entryway or the foot of the bed



I have a leather bench at the foot of my bed that’s grey and matches the headboard. (It’s similar to this.) A fabric bench would also look great there and as an accent piece. This one comes in five colors including blue, red and gray and it’s less than $100. People call it a “wonderful accent piece,” a “great buy” and say its easy to assemble.

A white leather chair that looks luxurious



I own this chair in white. I paid $250 for it on Overstock in 2014 and it’s even cheaper than that now. It’s comfortable and it looks great in my entryway. This won’t be mistaken for a real Barcelona chair, but it looks pricier than it is. Ooh there’s a Barcelona chair knockoff for $300 and ottoman for around $200. I also own two ottomans in white similar to this bench.

An end table and accent table that’s a conversation piece



I don’t own this but it’s gorgeous and affordable at $63! There’s also a matching bookcase, a console table, a coffee table and tv stand. This set is probably not suitable for houses with small children or clumsy animals. It’s otherwise gorgeous and features a floating shelf for extra storage. It comes in gray, birch, marble and white. People say it’s beautiful, that guests think it’s expensive, and that it’s easy to assemble.

Thanks for reading our amazon affiliate post!