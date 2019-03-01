Rami Malek is in talks to play the villain in the next James Bond film

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

I haven’t even kept up with the latest rumors about the next James Bond movie. I seem to remember hearing something last year about how they were prepping Daniel Craig’s last Bond film, and he was training for it and they were putting all the pieces together. I guess production got pushed back? Or maybe I’m hallucinating all of that, and they were always going to start production this spring. In any case, we’re getting more information about this Bond film. It will be directed by Cary Fukunaga. Billy Magnussen is reportedly in contention for a role. They’ve been looking to cast two women and the villain – one female character will be a new MI6 agent and one female character will be the accomplice/Bond girl. Apparently, Bond producers were really interested in Lupita Nyong’o for one of the roles, but now that’s not happening? But guess who is happening: Rami Malek?!

James Bond 25 might well have multiple Oscar winners in its star studded cast. Sources tell Deadline that Lupita Nyong’o is being courted to join the Bond film – UPDATE: her team is now telling me it won’t work out with her — and that Rami Malek is closing his deal to play the villain opposite Daniel Craig. Our sister publication Variety was first to mention Malek’s talks. Cary Fukunaga is directing. Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody and Nyong’o won the Best Supporting Actress prize in 2013 for 12 Years A Slave, and she is coming off being in the cast of the Best Picture nominated Black Panther. She is also about to open in the Jordan Peele-directed genre film Us.

[From Deadline]

There hasn’t been a black Bond Girl since Halle Berry, so Lupita Nyong’o would have made for an interesting addition. I actually liked Halle as a Bond Girl – she was good at that kind of cheeseball Bond dialogue and Halle is an underrated actress at stunt work and action sequences. Lupita would have been able to flex some different actress-muscles, but then again, the Bond Girls in the Daniel Craig era have been kind of terrible, the exception being Eva Green in Casino Royale. I can totally see why Lupita wouldn’t be interested because the writing probably wasn’t there. As for Rami as the villain… I imagine he will be really good at that. He is, at heart, a character actor who excels at playing oddballs. They’ll probably give him a weird facial scar and an accent.

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Rami Malek is in talks to play the villain in the next James Bond film”

  1. Mia4s says:
    March 1, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Meh. Whatever. I’m well and truly over this money grab movie that they keep struggling to nail down a script for. Past history tells us it has a 50% chance of being great (Casino Royale and Skyfall) and a 50% chance of being awful (Spectre and…the other one?) Considering no one seemed to have a big idea or be particularly passionate, I’m guessing it will be one of the awful ones.

    Smart of him to take the role though, he’s not really a leading man but he could have a go in films as quirky, not physically threatening villains and weirdos. (But thank god Luptia is out, waste of her time.)

    Reply
  2. Feebee says:
    March 1, 2019 at 11:03 am

    To be honest he probably doesn’t need a facial scar. I suppose they have to make him international otherwise it’d be MI5′s job?

    They could probably just keep him American, it would be kind of appropriate in today’s times.

    Reply
  3. Monicack says:
    March 1, 2019 at 11:03 am

    Personally not into ethnic villains but I hope he optimizes every opportunity that comes his way – good for him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment