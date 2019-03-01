Bella Hadid worked Paris Fashion Week even though she had a fever: rude or fine?

Here are some photos of Bella Hadid out and about in Paris yesterday. She was leaving her hotel, probably on the way to her new runway job during Paris Fashion Week. Knowing that Bella was feeling sick, it does look like she was walking gingerly, right? She’s walking like “omg, I might puke on the paparazzi, I need to get to the car.” As it turns out, Bella really was sick as a dog this week – she posted a message on her social media talking about how she had a temperature of 101 degrees Fahrenheit.
The runway was heating up at Paris Fashion Week… and so was Bella Hadid‘s forehead. Ahead of walking several fashion shows, the 22-year-old model revealed to her followers that she was feeling under the weather and suffering from a high fever.
“101 fever is not cute when walking a runway,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday, along with several sick and sad-faced emojis.
Underneath the caption was a selfie of Hadid in the backseat of a car holding her forehead and wearing a cozy, cream-colored sweater. Despite feeling ill, that didn’t stop Hadid from strutting her stuff down the runway later in the day. The star first appeared in the Off-White Ready to Wear fashion show, wearing a revealing gray and yellow checkered ensemble that showed off Hadid’s toned physique.
I’ve been sick twice in the past three months – before Christmas, I got that heavy respiratory flu/cold which was going around and I didn’t feel right for about two weeks. I also lost the taste in my mouth (for about a week) and I didn’t feel like my sinuses were back to normal for a while. I didn’t have a fever though. But then last month I had one of the worst 48-hour stomach bugs I’ve ever had in my life. I thought I was going to die, I was so violently ill and pukey. I had a fever then.
My point? I’m lucky to work from home and I’m in no danger of infecting other people with my various plagues. While I guess Bella could be praised for working even though she had a fever and felt like hell, I don’t understand why the fashion people weren’t like “chica, you need to go home before all of Paris Fashion Week gets sick.” Seriously, if one model is sick during Fashion Week, I bet they all get sick. Just send the sick girls home. It’s not brave to work in close quarters with other people while you have a virus, it’s irresponsible. If I got sick from Bella Hadid, I would be so mad! I’d tell people for YEARS about the time that bitchy Hadid sister gave me her virus because she went to work instead of taking care of herself.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
God, her face is so plastic. It looks painful for her to express any emotions.
I like her before nose job face better.
I like her sweater
I love that sweater too!!!
I guess it depends. We don’t know what she was sick with – it’s not automatically going to be something that is super contagious. Some vaccines can give you a fever. You can have a fever with kidney stones or things like that so it’s not an automatic 100% guarantee that she’s going to infect someone, though there’s a decent chance she was I guess. For contagious illness, you’re already contagious before you’re experiencing symptoms so regardless of whether you’re feeling sick yet you can still spread illness.
At the same time – I work in a semi-open plan office. We have cubicles but they’re not like the mini office kind – only walls in front of us and as long as the sides of the desk. We get 5 sick days a year – which is better than some people, but still not many. Everyone around me has been sick this week at some point with a horrible stomach virus, some started this weekend. They took off the day they were sick – but really, they were here when they were contagious. I’ve somehow managed to avoid getting sick (and I have a questionable immune system because of chronic illness). Most of the guys have said they felt like they were dying for about 12-16 hours and then it tapered off as fast as it started.
The ones that really bother me are the ones who are coughing and hacking and sneezing all over the place. But we live in a culture that penalizes people for sick days (no joke, they can give out demerit type points for taking your allotted sick days – thankfully my boss does not) and if you have too many points against you you can end up on ‘probation’ or if it gets really bad fired. So I can see why people work when they’re sick – my issue is the people who don’t sanitize their work stations and don’t try to stifle their coughs/sneezes.
She is rich and famous, she could have stayed home and rest. However, I have had to go to work sick before because we have screwed up labor laws in the US. Long story short, this company I used to work for would penalize us if we called out sick and didn’t offer sick time. So I understand people who have to make the tough choice to go to work sick, not because they are rude or inconsiderate, but because they have to.
So irresponsible. Friend whose foster child was sick with a fever was told by her work to stay home a second day (even though she was not sick) so that she would not get others sick. If she needed the money then MAYBE she had a reason to be there. She doesn’t need the money nor will she not be asked to walk other shows or this one in the future.
A lot of people think that they’re better or more hardworking if they turn up to work when they’re very sick. They’re really not — it’s selfish. No one wants your illness.
Of course WE think it’s rude. But I guarantee the industry would say she has a poor work ethic if she canceled over a fever. Unfortunately, unless you are severely ill it’s frowned upon to miss work. It sucks. But if I missed worked every time I felt like shit, I’d probably get a warning regarding my attendance. My friend works for Cleveland Clinic, if she leaves work early due to an illness she gets a point. Once those points add up, you get a verbal warning, etc. So if you get sick 3x in a year, you’ll likely have a warning.
Unfortunately, this is just the world we are living in these days. The almighty dollar trumps personal heath & wellbeing.
101 fever is seriously ill.
I would say that depends on where you work. I’m at a Fortune 50, and I sent an email to my team at the beginning of flu season that boiled down to: if you’re sick, keep your ass at home and rest. You are not “showing dedication.” You are risking the rest of us or our clients getting sick, AND you’re wasting productivity and more likely to make errors. Go to bed and stay there until you’re better.
Of course then I got sick and had to take my own advice or my manager team would have given me shit for months. 😂 Fortunately we have 8 sick days, along with float and vacation, so I took a couple and put the covers over my head. 😂😂
I agree with you, she’d get flack either way. If she canceled, the story would be how privileged she is that she could take a day where non-nepotism models would be penalized. She shows up and will get blamed for being selfish and patient 0 for spreading illness throughout Paris.
I’m sorry, I have no patience for this. I lost my sh*t once at a ‘mommy and me’ class, when another mom brought her sick kid to class. Everyone knew we went home to someone terminally ill. So no. A hard NO.
If she is sick, it would be great to stay home and rest. It probably isn’t that simple for her. She is a name in the industry, whether people like her or not, and when one of your big name models isn’t walking the runway, you may get less exposure. When stories are talked about her or the label is featured, it may be her picture they are using thus promoting the brand. In that sense she has more pressure to show up than the random Jojo Modelgirl that isn’t a name like Bella Hadid.
The backstage area is cramped, so people change their outfits and get their makeup and looks done in close proximity to each other, even if some veteran or heiress models have a larger personal area afforded to them.
Bella is an heiress. She could have sat this one out and still be top of the list for the next run-around after she’s recovered. The vast majority of the other models are not heiresses and need their money to pay their rent, agency dues, etc. They get sick, they can’t work and they’re dispensable in a way that Bella has no appreciation of. So, yeah. Not cool imo.