Jennifer Garner embarrassed her son in a costume for his bday so she Instagrammed it



Jennifer Garner’s son Samuel, 7, is obviously a big How To Train Your Dragon fan. For his birthday she dressed up as the character Astrid (this is what she looks like) and had a special dragon cake made for him and everything. Only Samuel wasn’t impressed at all as you can read in the caption. America Ferrera, who plays Astrid, thought this was cute and wrote about it in her Instagram stories.

Do you remember when Garner talked to Dr. Oz about the paparazzi? She said Samuel, then four, hated the men with cameras, thought they were laughing at him, and didn’t want them around. She said “That is just something he’s gonna have to grow up with, because if we move to Timbuktu, some person in Timbuktu’s gonna buy a camera and follow us around.” That’s telling, isn’t it?

This isn’t fair to Samuel. He was embarrassed by his mom dressing up for his party so she thought it was a great idea to Instagram it and make it public. He’s only seven now but he’s going to reach an age where he has to contend with all the details of his parent’s divorce, his father’s many girlfriends, and photos of himself growing up. (I guess in the scheme of all that this photo of Garner isn’t that bad.) That’s not all Garner and Affleck’s fault but they did put a lot of it out there. Also they court that image. How do you think these photos (below) happened? Oh and there are exclusive photos of Garner out to dinner with John Miller last night, but only one of our agencies has them and we don’t have that premium subscription. That photo agency gets most of the exclusives of the Garner-Afflecks. Update: Daily Mail has those photos. (I mentioned in that story about Ben stepping out with Lindsay that Garner would do that soon. I bet she wrote it on her calendar with a little heart around it.)