Has Kat Von D’s antivax stance and anti-Semitism affected her makeup sales?



Last week when I was reporting on Reese’s Witherspoon’s 19 year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, being a wiz at makeup, I mentioned reddit’s makeup addiction. I went over there to get inspired by looks I won’t be able to recreate even with the same products. I wish I had that level of skill with makeup. There was a thread about Kat Von D’s makeup line asking whether her antivax stance and antisemitism has affected her brand. We used to see Kat Von D makeup all over the place and it’s definitely not getting as much exposure lately. You may remember that last summer there was a call to boycott her makeup after she came out against vaccinating her baby, before he was born. People also remembered the fact that Kat was accused of anti-Semitism by a former employee. She also gave one of her lipsticks a questionable German name that has connections to Nazi concentration camps, although it’s difficult to prove that was her intent.

The commenters at MUA said that while we know about Kat’s awful personal views as she’s made them public, it’s not like she got enough publicity to affect sales. The verdict was that the parent company is likely focusing on their other brands, like Fenty beauty, which could be due to Kat’s garbage statements. However her brand may have been going that way regardless. Here’s some of that thread with more at the source.

There’s another comment that Kat’s glimmerize lipsticks had to be pulled from shelves due to a bad formula but I couldn’t verify this at all. The commenter claimed to have a friend who worked at Sephora who told her this story.

I have some Kat Von D products purchased before we knew about her and I’m going to keep using them, like her tattoo eyeliner, but will replace it with NYX liner or Stila eyeliner once it runs out. I guess makeup just goes in and out of fashion. Kat’s makeup can’t be hurting that badly. She just posted that her powder is number one at Sephora. Plus, to be fair to her where she doesn’t necessarily deserve it, she did just have a baby.