Has Kat Von D’s antivax stance and anti-Semitism affected her makeup sales?

Last week when I was reporting on Reese’s Witherspoon’s 19 year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, being a wiz at makeup, I mentioned reddit’s makeup addiction. I went over there to get inspired by looks I won’t be able to recreate even with the same products. I wish I had that level of skill with makeup. There was a thread about Kat Von D’s makeup line asking whether her antivax stance and antisemitism has affected her brand. We used to see Kat Von D makeup all over the place and it’s definitely not getting as much exposure lately. You may remember that last summer there was a call to boycott her makeup after she came out against vaccinating her baby, before he was born. People also remembered the fact that Kat was accused of anti-Semitism by a former employee. She also gave one of her lipsticks a questionable German name that has connections to Nazi concentration camps, although it’s difficult to prove that was her intent.
The commenters at MUA said that while we know about Kat’s awful personal views as she’s made them public, it’s not like she got enough publicity to affect sales. The verdict was that the parent company is likely focusing on their other brands, like Fenty beauty, which could be due to Kat’s garbage statements. However her brand may have been going that way regardless. Here’s some of that thread with more at the source.
There’s another comment that Kat’s glimmerize lipsticks had to be pulled from shelves due to a bad formula but I couldn’t verify this at all. The commenter claimed to have a friend who worked at Sephora who told her this story.
I have some Kat Von D products purchased before we knew about her and I’m going to keep using them, like her tattoo eyeliner, but will replace it with NYX liner or Stila eyeliner once it runs out. I guess makeup just goes in and out of fashion. Kat’s makeup can’t be hurting that badly. She just posted that her powder is number one at Sephora. Plus, to be fair to her where she doesn’t necessarily deserve it, she did just have a baby.
how is a pram ‘vegan’ ?
serious question
I’m guessing leather and silk alternatives.
No leather parts, I’m guessing.
No leather used in its construction I would imagine. Not sure what else could include an animal product on a pram but I’m not that knowledgeable about such things. The all black is unfortunate looking in my opinion, and it seems like all that black would attract a lot of heat in the summer. But to each their own.
No leather or other animal-based materials
Costa Rica was free of measles for decades until a French couple of tourists and their un-vaccined child showed up and brought the disease back. Anti vaccine people aren’t just dumb, they are criminals who threaten the life of vaccinated people.
That story made me so angry. They should face charges, get fines and not be allowed to travel anymore. There needs to be a real and harsh penalty for not vaccinating without a real medical reason and becoming a public health hazard.
Wow, that’s horrible. I think we’ll start seeing similar things here in Australia. We’ve already seen at least 3 measles outbreaks in at least two states, and a couple of cases of polio were also reported. About 4 years ago, we had a measles outbreak at the school where I work. Twenty-eight children were either already absent, or sent home because of measles. Two pregnant teachers and two with already-ompromised immune systems did job-swaps with other local schools. It is now very difficult to enrol an unvaccinated child in a state school, and many day-care centres and pre-schools will not accept unvaccinated children. A parent has to show proof that the child being enrolled is vaccinated
I’ve had the debates with my son’s on-off partne about this. She point-blank refuses to vaccinate their two-year old. My son was with her on this Until he was born, but now wants his son vaccinated. It makes no difference to her. She reads all the faux science on Facebook, written or cobbled together from rubbish articles lifted off the internet by rabid anti-vaxxers. It’s maddening and dangerous. Luckily, the baby has never been sick a day in his life, is as healthy as a horse, is smart, active and eats very healthy food. But you don’t know what’s around the corner. The irony is that his mother drinks lots of alcohol, smokes (both kinds), takes medication for depression and anxiety, and likes her recreational drugs, but doesn’t believe in giving children chemicals. Except for the paracetamol… If they told her there was a course of vaccines so she’d never get breast cancer, for example, she’d be on that like a seagull on a chip.
hope it has and continues to do so. Well-deserved.
she should stay at home with her un-vaccinated child, we don’t need more of them running around infecting people with measles.
Yes. JFC. And I hope her products tank for good.
I’m just wondering…there are mounds of her makeup in the TJ Maxx stores near me (Chicago). Is it local or is it all over the US?
Companies sell excess stock to TJ Max, Marshall’s, etc. All that make up you ever see at a bargain store like that was just unsold somewhere else. Sometimes it’s expired-I wouldn’t purchase coverup there, but I don’t see the harm in lipsticks, though I once bought a lipstick queen brand gloss at TJ once and the formulation was very goopy, so possibly old or affected by temperature.
Thanks, Sassbr. I’ve been a TJMaxx/Mashalls shopper for a couple decades now and love the fact excess stock goes there. I’m just wondering specifically if many of the stores across the US are carrying vast amounts of HER overstock. It could tell us that her makeup line is just not selling well in Sephora and it has to go to TJM and M.
I use the Beauty Keeper App whenever I buy makeup in store. It tracks lot numbers for beauty products. Let’s you know when the product was made and it’s shelf life. It really helps. I definitely recommend using it whether you are buying from Sephora/Ulta or TJ Maxx like stores.
My daughter had her birthday party at Sephora with a group make up lesson. I told the store beforehand absolutely no Kat von D products were to be used or recommended to the girls. This antivax junk (love the person on Twitter who said they should be renamed Pro-Plague) is serious. I refuse to support anyone who could be so stupid.
Gosh, how adorable is that little baby?! His mum, on the other hand…
I will never buy any of her products due to her anti-vaccination stance or any other celebrities selling stuff that thinks the same.
Her stance on vaccination is incredibly bad and if people want to avoid buying her products because of that I understand. Personally I feel like the the anti-vaxxers are finally starting to get enough pushback that something official is going to be done about it in the long-term – so I’ll keep buying the stuff from her I like.
We only just got our first Sephora’s that carry her line over here and the quality speaks for itself. The new Lolita capsule collection eyeshadows are incredible.
VACCINATE YO’ KIDS, OR STAY AT HOME! (that is, if your kids can be vaccinated ordinarily, I know that some people can’t get vaccinations due to certain conditions). But if you can, PLEASE vaccinate your kids!
I was (and I am so very sorry) anti-vaccination with my first, as I took and trusted the advice of in-law family members and in effect risked the life of my child and countless others for years. I feel horrible about it, and as soon as I read up on it I remedied it by vaccinating the hell out of both that child and myself (myself for travel and top-up reasons). My ex would still wait with getting any possible future kids vaccinated “for the first few years”..crazy stuff
Once we were outside of the regular vaccine-schedule it was really hard getting the vaccinations ‘running at needed intervals’ when requested, but really that was on me so, fair enough!
I hope so because her anti vaccine stance is dangerous.
Anti-vaxxers are as great a threat to the planet as climate change deniers. When this woman’s – who relies on other people’s herd immunity: see dictionary definition of ‘hypocrite’ – offspring troops around infecting those parts of the population with a suppressed immune response (cancer, AIDS etc) with the most preventable of diseases, I’m sure she’ll still fine someone else to blame. Anti-vaxxers always do.
I’m not going to even start on the antisemitism.
A child can’t consent to the risks of preventable conditions. Vaccinate unless your kids are allergic, please! Protect our immunocompromised population that can’t vaccinate.
her powder is #1? selling more that Laura Mercier’s? wow. that’s a surprise, because there isn’t much of a buzz regarding her make-up products anymore (thanks to KVD being a racist idiot).