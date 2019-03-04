The palace denied that weird story about Duchess Meghan & gender fluidity

People are so touchy these days whenever there’s a story about a parent who does not give a crap about gender stereotypes. Kate Hudson got a mountain of sh-t for trying to explain (poorly explain) her thoughts on how to raise her daughter in a “genderless” way. And people climbed all over the Duchess of Sussex (what else is new) last week because Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair claimed that Meghan and Harry will raise their Polo Baby with a “fluid approach to gender.” Nicholl’s article was pretty loosey-goosey and I interpreted it the same way I interpreted the Kate Hudson kerfuffle, which is that Meghan and Harry simply weren’t going to force their kid to adhere to whatever gender stereotypes. In any case, Kensington Palace made a rare move of denying the story on the record. The palace spokesperson told media outlets: “This story is totally false.” So there you go. I always wonder why the palace denies certain stories and stays silent on others, but whatever. Meanwhile, the Sun/Daily Mail have a story about how Meghan has low-key visited her mom:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making secret visits to her mother Doria Ragland’s home in Los Angeles, an insider has claimed. Revealing the news this week, an unnamed neighbour told of their surprise at seeing the royal couple making a low-key visit to Doria’s bungalow. The source also admitted that Meghan, 37, who is expecting her first child next month, would always see the house as her home, despite living in the grounds of Kensington Palace with Harry, 34. It is unclear when the visits may have happened, but it is rumoured Harry may have joined Meghan during a stopover visit during their tour of Australasia last October. ‘Meghan is a mommy’s girl — their special mother-daughter bond hasn’t disappeared just because she’s moved to England,’ a neighbour told The Sun. They said, ‘Meghan will always come back to Doria, this will always be her home. They are forever in touch, and Meghan has been here to stay on more than one occasion since going public with Harry. I even saw him here once, but it’s not my place to say any more.’ The Duchess, who is reportedly due in April, was in her early stages of pregnancy at the time of the visit.

Yeah, it’s not shocking. While it wasn’t confirmed last year, there were steady rumors and reports that Meghan flew to see her mom a handful of times last year. It’s not surprising in the least. I would imagine that Doria will be around a lot for the final weeks of Meghan’s pregnancy too.

What else? I’m not going to even bother discussing Samantha Grant’s latest – you can see her crap here, if you care, but I would suggest just ignoring that a–hole. It was also confirmed that Meghan will be doing a big panel discussion on March 8th for International Women’s Day. The panel will be made up of “female thought-leaders and activists.”