The controversial Michael Jackson HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ has aired

Even though R. Kelly’s history as a predator and abuser was well known and well-documented for years, it took Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docu-series to really congeal public opinion to the point where no one could deny that Kelly abused and raped dozens of girls and women for years and years. I feel like that could be the case with HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, which aired last night. I didn’t watch it, just as I heard that many people couldn’t watch it, or had to turn it off because it was so triggering. Here’s the trailer:

Many of us of a certain age remember the stories about Michael Jackson and “Jesus Juice” and the sleepovers with children which happened for years. Many of those stories got whitewashed after MJ’s death, especially because his estate was and is very litigious. His estate has already sued HBO for the Leaving Neverland documentary, but I tend to think…the genie is already out of the bottle, you know? Maybe this is what will happen now: we need these documentaries and docu-series to consolidate public opinion on predators.

Here are some social media reactions to Leaving Neverland & some articles too – there are a lot of people defending MJ on social media today and I just feel like… enough. The survivors have earned their right to tell their stories and be believed after all this time.

So it turns out Michael Jackson is exactly who we thought he was. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 4, 2019

After covering Michael Jackson for over a decade, my List of Ten Undeniable Facts about the sex abuse allegations against him.https://t.co/yjD0uy0rvg — Maureen Orth (@maureen_orth) March 1, 2019

Since Michael Jackson fans won’t believe Wade Robson & James Safechuck. Here is a clip from MJ talking about having kids sleep in his bed. His answer is totally normal and not at all creepy. #LeavingNeverland pic.twitter.com/gdxeCp07A7 — Monika Subasic (@monika_subasic) March 4, 2019

“I never found a single investigator who didn’t think Michael was guilty,” said Dan Reed, the director of #LeavingNeverland. His HBO doc is a gutting portrait of Michael Jackson's alleged history of child sexual abuse. https://t.co/YN4pjER6MH — HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) March 4, 2019