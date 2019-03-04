The controversial Michael Jackson HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ has aired

Even though R. Kelly’s history as a predator and abuser was well known and well-documented for years, it took Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docu-series to really congeal public opinion to the point where no one could deny that Kelly abused and raped dozens of girls and women for years and years. I feel like that could be the case with HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, which aired last night. I didn’t watch it, just as I heard that many people couldn’t watch it, or had to turn it off because it was so triggering. Here’s the trailer:
Many of us of a certain age remember the stories about Michael Jackson and “Jesus Juice” and the sleepovers with children which happened for years. Many of those stories got whitewashed after MJ’s death, especially because his estate was and is very litigious. His estate has already sued HBO for the Leaving Neverland documentary, but I tend to think…the genie is already out of the bottle, you know? Maybe this is what will happen now: we need these documentaries and docu-series to consolidate public opinion on predators.
Here are some social media reactions to Leaving Neverland & some articles too – there are a lot of people defending MJ on social media today and I just feel like… enough. The survivors have earned their right to tell their stories and be believed after all this time.
So it turns out Michael Jackson is exactly who we thought he was.
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 4, 2019
After covering Michael Jackson for over a decade, my List of Ten Undeniable Facts about the sex abuse allegations against him.https://t.co/yjD0uy0rvg
— Maureen Orth (@maureen_orth) March 1, 2019
Since Michael Jackson fans won’t believe Wade Robson & James Safechuck. Here is a clip from MJ talking about having kids sleep in his bed. His answer is totally normal and not at all creepy. #LeavingNeverland pic.twitter.com/gdxeCp07A7
— Monika Subasic (@monika_subasic) March 4, 2019
“I never found a single investigator who didn’t think Michael was guilty,” said Dan Reed, the director of #LeavingNeverland.
His HBO doc is a gutting portrait of Michael Jackson's alleged history of child sexual abuse. https://t.co/YN4pjER6MH
— HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) March 4, 2019
I don’t believe them. Those accusations were debunked long ago. Lies and agendas still exist in metoo era.
The way Michael interacted with small children was about Michael’s needs, not the children. That is predatory. He used those children and bought them off with expensive things.
The parents sold their kids to him. How do people not accuse the parents.
Wow. No words, @Babs.
I wouldn’t waste my energy on people like Babs. She or he is probably a troll and are not interested in being enlightened. They just want to provoke someone.
every time I wonder how these unspeakable atrocities could have been committed for decades and in full view of society, along comes Babs and people like Babs.
Um, wow. The child who drew an accurate picture of Michael’s genitalia—that was lies too, was it? I have no words.
Did MJ have some special “marks” on his privates or how can his lower bits look any different that any other male genitalia so it would be identifiable by a picture a child (!) had drawn? Serious question. I believe the victims but I have not heard about this info yet.
It wasn’t these boys (now men). It was Jordie IIRC. Michael had vitiligo, so yes, there were identifiable markings. One of which could only be found by lifting Michael’s penis.
I see. Thanks! I wonder what kind of evidence it would have taken to lock him up. That’s not something you’d accidentally see by someone just walking around.
Zip, actually yes, it is different. Michael Jackson suffered from the skin discoloration disease vitiligo, which created specific colour patterns on his skin and genitalia.
I am sorry, but how can anyone in their right mind not think there is something when Michael himself talked about kids in his bed? This is creepy and horrible that back in the day it was just accepted. Overall this story makes me think why with the metoo movement gaining some kind of momentum in Hollywood did not really impact the music industry, an industry where women are treated like sex object and it glamourised, where grouppies are a prestige and sign of success? Maybe I did not pay enough attention but did one figure in music fall during this recent “reckoning” with truth? I am side eying Leto and the likes.
Two words: Bill Cosby
I can’t help but be angry at the boys’ parents. Both Jordy Chandler and Wade Robson’s fathers committed suicide. Tragic.
The FBI cleared him. He had no child porn. He was just a weirdo. Not a pedo.
Where is the line here? Is getting underage boys naked and in your bed, asking them to just hang around you, an adult wit toys is weird or does it crosses a line into creepy? May not be illegal, but definitely inappropriate. I would never ever want my son in thay situation.
I know I’ll watch it eventually but not now, not like this, I’m not ready. We all remember the trial, it was horrible as a MJ loving teen.
And his death, believe it or not it still hurts. and I know this doc will put everything in my face and make me hate him. I believe the victims but I’m just not ready to hear their stories. I may be alone in that, but I’m not ready.
I get what you’re saying. I was 9 when Thriller came out and MJ’s music was a huge part of my childhood. His music is still played to this day and still holds up. It’s a hard pill to swallow, and actually putting faces to the stories makes it all too real. I mean it was kind of right there in front of us all along, and the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father and the ramifications of being thrust into the spotlight at such a young age can only go so far in “defending” him. It’s all just so tragic and heartbreaking.
You’re not alone, I feel the same way. I 100% believe his victims but I was a fan and can’t bring myself to watch the doc right now. I probably won’t be able to listen to his music anymore (just like I can’t bring myself to watch my old Cosby Show or Roseanne DVD’s) but yeah…another childhood idol bites the dust.
I feel exactly the same way about Bill cosby. I grew up loving and trusting these men as shining lights of goodness in my horrible childhood. And it was all bs. They were both monsters whose crimes are all the worse for the comforting and protective image the were projecting. It’s incideous.
It is so hard to reconcile being a fan of someone and dealing with the awful things they did as humans. I’m still dealing with the whole Bill Cosby thing. As a kid I listened to his comedy records, had them memorized. Then hearing what awful things he did as a person.
These things shatter the images we have for our idols growing up because they become part of your family.
I was a MJ fan from the Jackson 5 and their little Saturday morning cartoon. I have believed him a pederast since the rumors about it in the late 80s/early 90s. To me it was obvious. What went wrong with the gatekeepers/parents and other adults who allowed him access?
I totally believe them as there just too many of them and they deserve to be heard.
I watched it and we only made it 80% of the way through before having to turn it off. I felt for the boys (now men). I felt for their families- the moms were interviewed too and you can just hear their guilt in not protecting their sons, they’re practically choking on it. And I found the stories to be extremely credible and believable. The second half airs tonight and I don’t know if we can bring ourselves to watch it (my husband was sexually abused by a relative growing up and he said what the boys were talking about was eerily familiar).
MJ was part of my upbringing and I’ve always been a huge fan, and I’m disgusted with him and myself. Also I feel for his children. I’m not suggesting he did anything to them but this is going to be a really hard time for them to deal with the repercussions of his abuse towards others being aired.
It reminds me of Nicole Browns children. Living with a monster for a father all those years. Jackson became a HARDCORE addict. No doubt due to a lifetime of self-loathing. I don’t doubt that MJ was also abused as a child, but he was deceitful, premeditated, manipulative and used little children in unspeakable ways when he could have sought help and taken a different path. He was a selfish pig.
Both things can be true—that Jackson was a child predator who was also targeted by grifters sensing an opportunity.
Yes, both can be true.
If MJ had not offered such a lavish lifestyle for the parents to enjoy, they might not have ignored what had to be obvious. The parents being nearby also gave cover (as in, but his mother was on the property…).
Wade Robson used to dance in shopping centres in my home city as a little boy. I remember seeing him after school one day in the Queen St Mall. He was so little, and so good, and everyone knew of him. At first it was exciting when Michael Jackson noticed him, he was on tv telling everyone about it, but so shocking when he was suddenly uprooted and his whole family shifted to LA. So cultish.
I believe him, anyway.
I have long come to terms with compartmentalising MJ.
There are his songs in one corner, which I still love and turn up the radio for, and MJ himself on the other.
I absolutely believe the victims here; MJ was a damaged individual who was coddled and protected by the top dogs ($$$).
Rae, this is how I feel. I feel like the same people who turned a blind eye to the abuse Michael suffered at his father’s hands turned and protected him when he became the abuser because that is what the industry does, protect the abuser because that is where the money is.
I couldn’t watch the whole thing. The details of how it led to rape, how the families were groomed too…and I know some people are saying how could mothers let this happen but let’s not blame shift. Jacksons employees and agents and managers and family knew all about it, at the very least that he had unhealthy friendships with children who he admitted slept IN HIS BED…. I went upstairs and hugged my 2 sons ages 8 and 12, and had “the talk” again about how I will always believe them and anything bad would never be their fault…
I watched it. And I believe them. Both of their stories are so similar, from the grooming, to the abuse, and then to the abandonment.
A grown man surrounding himself with young boys, holding hands with them and sleeping with them is f**ked up on every level. But because he was rich, famous and powerful, people just accepted it. I read on Twitter some people wondering how the parents could leave their boys alone with Jackson, but didn’t the public turn their heads when this was going on? Jackson never hid his obsession with young boys.
I grew up in a community that allowed an eighth grade teacher to prey on boys for decades and I’m not exaggerating when I say decades. I watched Leaving Neverland and felt a familiar wave of shame, complicity and horror wash over me.
It was difficult to watch. We default at believing victims and easily cancelling the accused but we draw the line at MJ. His case is the #metoo litmus test. His fans are in full force right now that key celebs and opinion makers are now using codes when referring to MJ.
I am starting to think to the issues of Paris Jackson, I am sorry for the victims and for his children.
I read a biography back in the 90s on MJ and it was written after the first abuse being public. The book goes into graphic details on the abuse and everything that was written is exactly the same details/stories that are now coming out. I believe these guys and it does break my heart as a huge MJ fan.