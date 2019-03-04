“Ivanka Trump bombed at the Gridiron Dinner this weekend” links

Ivanka Trump bombed at the Gridiron Dinner this weekend. [Jezebel]
Gigi Hadid’s denim jumpsuit is confusing. [Go Fug Yourself]
Emma Thompson is a feminist who stands with trans women. [Pajiba]
Elisabeth Moss might replace Johnny Depp in a film? Sure. [Dlisted]
Nicolas Cage attended some fancy balls this weekend. [LaineyGossip]
Did Roger Stone violate his gag order? LOL. [Towleroad]
NeNe Leakes apparently flipped out. [Reality Tea]
Real Housewife’s ex-husband got arrested in Miami. [Starcasm]
Janelle Monae came out for Thom Browne. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Hot date! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/yCGv0yN53k
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 3, 2019
Shocking absolutely no one. Ha!
Since I didn’t see it anywhere else…
Fair thee well, Keith Flint, thanks for the music.
Yet another.
I just find that entire schmooze event sickening and disgraceful… the self-described ‘elite’ of the country’s political media sucking up to any and all politicians who attend speaks volumes about the corruption of the media.
i’d love to know how many waited in line to get their photos taken with her and boy blunder.
Hot date? Gag.
Looks more like Ivanka’s taking the doll from the horror movie The Boy on a date ~shudder~
Nagini didn’t have time to prepare because she was too busy partying with the Saudi crown prince this week. Did she get another special dispensation from her mysterious rabbi to take that picture on a Saturday while the sun was still shining or has she stopped pretending to be Orthodox? That the RNC thinks they can counter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ideas by pitting Nagini against her is going to backfire spectacularly. One is a 29 year old from a modest background who worked to get herself hired to represent 600,000 people in Congress. The other is a self-appointed Princess who has never been hired by anyone
Just heard about Luke Perry 😢
I am so, so sad about Luke. Was always a Dylan girl 💔
2019 is trying to be the new 2016, we must stop this.
So sad, R.I.P.
How sad….
Nooooo 💔💔💔
Awww so sad. I was really hoping he would pull through. RIP.
This is heartbreaking. I was such a Beverly Hills, 90210 fan back in the day and he will be forever Dylan to me. This is a very sad day for 90s kids, because Keith Flint of The Prodigy has died as well.
I’m gutted.
I’m actually crying.
Omg Luke Perry died I can’t believe it so tragic
That’s just terrible!
Wow! I’m stunned. RIP
RIP Luke Perry and Keith Flint. I’m going back to bed. 😭