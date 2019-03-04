“Ivanka Trump bombed at the Gridiron Dinner this weekend” links
  • March 04, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ivanka Trump bombed at the Gridiron Dinner this weekend. [Jezebel]
Gigi Hadid’s denim jumpsuit is confusing. [Go Fug Yourself]
Emma Thompson is a feminist who stands with trans women. [Pajiba]
Elisabeth Moss might replace Johnny Depp in a film? Sure. [Dlisted]
Nicolas Cage attended some fancy balls this weekend. [LaineyGossip]
Did Roger Stone violate his gag order? LOL. [Towleroad]
NeNe Leakes apparently flipped out. [Reality Tea]
Real Housewife’s ex-husband got arrested in Miami. [Starcasm]
Janelle Monae came out for Thom Browne. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

20 Responses to ““Ivanka Trump bombed at the Gridiron Dinner this weekend” links”

  1. Kaylove says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Shocking absolutely no one. Ha!

  2. Incredulous says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    Since I didn’t see it anywhere else…

    Fair thee well, Keith Flint, thanks for the music.

  3. mycomment says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I just find that entire schmooze event sickening and disgraceful… the self-described ‘elite’ of the country’s political media sucking up to any and all politicians who attend speaks volumes about the corruption of the media.
    i’d love to know how many waited in line to get their photos taken with her and boy blunder.

  4. mia girl says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Hot date? Gag.
    Looks more like Ivanka’s taking the doll from the horror movie The Boy on a date ~shudder~

  5. Lightpurple says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Nagini didn’t have time to prepare because she was too busy partying with the Saudi crown prince this week. Did she get another special dispensation from her mysterious rabbi to take that picture on a Saturday while the sun was still shining or has she stopped pretending to be Orthodox? That the RNC thinks they can counter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ideas by pitting Nagini against her is going to backfire spectacularly. One is a 29 year old from a modest background who worked to get herself hired to represent 600,000 people in Congress. The other is a self-appointed Princess who has never been hired by anyone

  6. IE says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Just heard about Luke Perry 😢

  7. Liz version 700 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Omg Luke Perry died I can’t believe it so tragic

  8. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    Wow! I’m stunned. RIP

  9. Insomniac says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    RIP Luke Perry and Keith Flint. I’m going back to bed. 😭

