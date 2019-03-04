Luke Perry has passed away at 52



This is such sad news. TMZ is reporting that Luke Perry has died following complications from a stroke. He is said to have passed away this morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank surrounded by his friends and family. Last week on Wednesday Luke suffered a stroke at home. Everyone was praying for his full recovery and hoping he would pull through.

Luke Perry… has died after suffering a massive stroke … TMZ has learned. Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. According to his rep, Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. As we first reported, he was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke while at his Sherman Oaks, CA home. His reps said doctors had sedated Luke, hoping to give his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke … but apparently, the damage was too extensive.

[From TMZ]

He was so young and this is devastating news. I will always remember Luke as Dylan McKay from Beverly Hills 90210, which I grew up with. He gained so many more fans with his role on Riverdale playing Archie’s father. We are all so sorry to hear this and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

Here’s an interview Luke did about his character on Riverdale. This one really hurts.



When I was at EW in its first days, 90210 was one of the earliest phenomena we rode. Luke Perry pretty much could have had the cover every week. The world made it very possible for him to be terrible. Instead he was modest and gracious. I'm terribly saddened by his passing. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was very kind to bar staff, which is some of the highest praise you can give to famous people. RIP — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Dylan McKay, you’ll always and forever be our generation’s James Dean. RIP #LukePerry #90210 — Pamela Adler (@Pamela0326) March 4, 2019