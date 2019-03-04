Luke Perry has passed away at 52

This is such sad news. TMZ is reporting that Luke Perry has died following complications from a stroke. He is said to have passed away this morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank surrounded by his friends and family. Last week on Wednesday Luke suffered a stroke at home. Everyone was praying for his full recovery and hoping he would pull through.
Luke Perry… has died after suffering a massive stroke … TMZ has learned.
Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. According to his rep, Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.
As we first reported, he was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke while at his Sherman Oaks, CA home.
His reps said doctors had sedated Luke, hoping to give his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke … but apparently, the damage was too extensive.
He was so young and this is devastating news. I will always remember Luke as Dylan McKay from Beverly Hills 90210, which I grew up with. He gained so many more fans with his role on Riverdale playing Archie’s father. We are all so sorry to hear this and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.
Here’s an interview Luke did about his character on Riverdale. This one really hurts.
When I was at EW in its first days, 90210 was one of the earliest phenomena we rode. Luke Perry pretty much could have had the cover every week. The world made it very possible for him to be terrible. Instead he was modest and gracious. I'm terribly saddened by his passing.
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was very kind to bar staff, which is some of the highest praise you can give to famous people. RIP
— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 4, 2019
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry
— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019
Dylan McKay, you’ll always and forever be our generation’s James Dean. RIP #LukePerry #90210
— Pamela Adler (@Pamela0326) March 4, 2019
This is too sad. Rest in peace Luke!!
😢 RIP Luke. Thanks for being a part of my teen years.
JFC
Dylan McKay
Very sad. He’ll always be Dylan McKay, forever young. RIP sir.
Oh! That’s awful. He was a terrific actor. Sympathies to his family and friends.
This is so sad. He was so young and even outside of 90210 I really enjoyed watching him on Riverdale and other shows he would turn up on. This really just gave me goosebumps and my heart goes out to his family. I was not expecting to see this outcome. So sad.
I had a feeling the outcome wasn’t going to be good when they kept silent. That’s so devastating for his friends and family.
R.i.p.
So sad
So sad.
Heartbreaking for his his and family. So young. RIP.
this is so sad, so young.
It’s weird how you feel you know these people. I was all about Dylan growing up. Once again, time to reflect on how each day matters and nobody is promised tomorrow. RIP Luke Perry
Only 52, and by any report I’ve read a very nice guy. And so much scum continues to thrive. Sigh…sometimes I really hate this universe. RIP and good journey on.
Good (underrated) actor and apparently a truly good person.
This is so incredibly sad, I don’t know what to say. Didn’t get to see him in 90210, but my parents really liked him. I thought he was one of the best parts of Riverdale, and I know all the young cast loved him. May he rest in peace.
This is so very sad. RIP
I am just so sad about this. RIP.
Not a total surprise, unfortunately. A matter of minutes can make the difference in surviving a stroke. A shame for his family to lose him so suddenly.
No no no no no no noooooo!!!! Omg!!!! This is devastating and I don’t even know him! 💔 I’m a big fan of Riverdale and I’m in shock.