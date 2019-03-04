Luke Perry has passed away at 52

LukePerryRIP
This is such sad news. TMZ is reporting that Luke Perry has died following complications from a stroke. He is said to have passed away this morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank surrounded by his friends and family. Last week on Wednesday Luke suffered a stroke at home. Everyone was praying for his full recovery and hoping he would pull through.

Luke Perry… has died after suffering a massive stroke … TMZ has learned.

Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. According to his rep, Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

As we first reported, he was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke while at his Sherman Oaks, CA home.

His reps said doctors had sedated Luke, hoping to give his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke … but apparently, the damage was too extensive.

[From TMZ]

He was so young and this is devastating news. I will always remember Luke as Dylan McKay from Beverly Hills 90210, which I grew up with. He gained so many more fans with his role on Riverdale playing Archie’s father. We are all so sorry to hear this and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

Here’s an interview Luke did about his character on Riverdale. This one really hurts.

wenn5004792

Luke Perry

wenn448801

wenn325518

photos credit WENN and Backgrid

20 Responses to “Luke Perry has passed away at 52”

  1. noway says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    This is too sad. Rest in peace Luke!!

  2. smcollins says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    😢 RIP Luke. Thanks for being a part of my teen years.

  3. Eric says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    JFC
    Dylan McKay

  4. Mrs. Peel says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Very sad. He’ll always be Dylan McKay, forever young. RIP sir.

  5. Prairiegirl says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Oh! That’s awful. He was a terrific actor. Sympathies to his family and friends.

  6. Kimma1216 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    This is so sad. He was so young and even outside of 90210 I really enjoyed watching him on Riverdale and other shows he would turn up on. This really just gave me goosebumps and my heart goes out to his family. I was not expecting to see this outcome. So sad.

  7. Valerie says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    :( I had a feeling the outcome wasn’t going to be good when they kept silent. That’s so devastating for his friends and family.

  8. Hmm says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    R.i.p.

  9. IE says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    So sad

  10. L84Tea says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    So sad. :-(

  11. sommolierlady says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    Heartbreaking for his his and family. So young. RIP.

  12. BlueSky says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    this is so sad, so young.

  13. Nancy says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    It’s weird how you feel you know these people. I was all about Dylan growing up. Once again, time to reflect on how each day matters and nobody is promised tomorrow. RIP Luke Perry

  14. Mia4s says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Only 52, and by any report I’ve read a very nice guy. And so much scum continues to thrive. Sigh…sometimes I really hate this universe. RIP and good journey on.

  15. Christin says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Good (underrated) actor and apparently a truly good person.

  16. Lucy says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    This is so incredibly sad, I don’t know what to say. Didn’t get to see him in 90210, but my parents really liked him. I thought he was one of the best parts of Riverdale, and I know all the young cast loved him. May he rest in peace.

  17. Sash says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    This is so very sad. RIP

  18. Shannon Malcom says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    I am just so sad about this. RIP.

  19. Veronica S. says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    Not a total surprise, unfortunately. A matter of minutes can make the difference in surviving a stroke. A shame for his family to lose him so suddenly.

  20. HeyThere! says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    No no no no no no noooooo!!!! Omg!!!! This is devastating and I don’t even know him! 💔 I’m a big fan of Riverdale and I’m in shock.

