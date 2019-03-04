Hailey Baldwin steps out in some looks during Paris Fashion Week: cute or blah?

Hailey Baldwin is in Paris for fashion week, and these are some photos of her out and about and attending events from the past few days. Before she married Justin Bieber, I never considered Hailey to be much of an in-demand model. She got a few magazine covers and she worked some fashion week runways, but let’s be real: marrying Justin was the best thing that ever happened to her modeling career. Within a matter of months, Hailey had new endorsements, beauty contracts and job offers than ever before. I don’t blame her for taking the work either, or from profiting from her connection to Justin now. I want her to get paid. I want her to get work. I think it’s a good thing for her, to have something other than Justin to anchor her.

Anyway, I have to say… I think Hailey looks really beautiful in these photos. I always thought she was kind of a nothingburger as a model, but being in an ill-advised marriage suits her. I especially like her black leather ensemble, she really pulls it off. Meanwhile, I don’t think that Justin made the trip to Paris with Hailey, but I could be wrong. I think it’s just a work trip for her and Justin is possibly home in LA. Could Justin be getting up to something?

Whatever it takes! Justin Bieber is keeping his distance from ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in order to keep his wife, Hailey Baldwin, happy. “Justin has stayed away from Selena to be loyal to Hailey,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the “Sorry” crooner, 24, and the Disney Channel alum, 26, “haven’t talked recently.” Bieber and Gomez had a high-profile, on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2011. They briefly gave their romance one final shot in November 2017, but split in March 2018. Weeks later, a source confirmed to Us that the “Never Say Never” singer and Baldwin, 22, were hooking up again. (Bieber and Baldwin had previously dated from 2015 to 2016.)

[From Us Weekly]

I mean, I don’t know these people and I fundamentally believe they’ve all got profound issues. But I also think Selena and Justin’s story isn’t done. And that makes me feel sorry for Hailey.