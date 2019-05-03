Blake Lively reveals her third pregnancy at the ‘Detective Pikachu’ premiere

People were bizarrely calling this in the comments of some Taylor Swift stories the past few weeks – apparently, it’s been something of a Snake Fam “conspiracy” that Taylor has given her fans some clues about… Blake Lively being pregnant again. Blake and Taylor are friendly, and it would make sense if Taylor knew about Blake’s pregnancy months ago. I guess. Anyway, Blake confirmed her third pregnancy last night on the red carpet premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu in New York.

Blake’s not part of the movie, but her husband Ryan Reynolds is the voice of Pikachu. Actors always get props when they really commit to doing voice work in movies like Pikachu. Think of how much good press Bradley Cooper got for voicing a raccoon in the Marvel movies, you know? And kids love Ryan. Anyway, Blake’s presence already made the premiere a big event, but the fact that she debuted her bump makes it an international headline. Well played. In case you’re wondering, their daughter James (the eldest daughter) is 4 years old and their second daughter, Inez, is 2 years old (will be three in October). They’ve spaced out their babies pretty well.

Blake’s maternity look is Retrofête’s Rebecca Dress. Lots of women wore yellow on this carpet because Pikachu is yellow. She’s always such a glowing pregnant lady – pregnancy really agrees with her, right? That being said, I hate this hair trend – those curls are not natural, it just looks like she got an ‘80s style perm.