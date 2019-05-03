Blake Lively reveals her third pregnancy at the ‘Detective Pikachu’ premiere

People were bizarrely calling this in the comments of some Taylor Swift stories the past few weeks – apparently, it’s been something of a Snake Fam “conspiracy” that Taylor has given her fans some clues about… Blake Lively being pregnant again. Blake and Taylor are friendly, and it would make sense if Taylor knew about Blake’s pregnancy months ago. I guess. Anyway, Blake confirmed her third pregnancy last night on the red carpet premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu in New York.
Blake’s not part of the movie, but her husband Ryan Reynolds is the voice of Pikachu. Actors always get props when they really commit to doing voice work in movies like Pikachu. Think of how much good press Bradley Cooper got for voicing a raccoon in the Marvel movies, you know? And kids love Ryan. Anyway, Blake’s presence already made the premiere a big event, but the fact that she debuted her bump makes it an international headline. Well played. In case you’re wondering, their daughter James (the eldest daughter) is 4 years old and their second daughter, Inez, is 2 years old (will be three in October). They’ve spaced out their babies pretty well.
Blake’s maternity look is Retrofête’s Rebecca Dress. Lots of women wore yellow on this carpet because Pikachu is yellow. She’s always such a glowing pregnant lady – pregnancy really agrees with her, right? That being said, I hate this hair trend – those curls are not natural, it just looks like she got an ‘80s style perm.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I actually unironically love the curls, it looks like happy hair, for lack of a better term.
Top notch theme dressing as well, matching Pikachu’s fur, mazel tov to them!
This is what I was thinking, too. I don’t think it looks bad, and there’s something about it that does look super relaxed and joyful – even though it obviously took some work to do. At the same time, though – I’ve seen photos of her as a kid with some pretty impressive curls, so I think this is just an amped up version on someone who already had curly hair.
I’m wondering if maybe her hair IS naturally curly and she straightens it?
I have a friend from college with the most gorgeous red hair (natural) and for years I had only seen it straight…one night is was curly, like Lively’s, and I said “oh, you curled your hair, it’s so pretty!” and she was like “nah, just didn’t blow dry it”.
I think that’s the case, whatWhat. From what I can tell at least one of their kids has really similar curls to the photo I saw of Blake as a kid.
I spent most of my life blow drying and brushing my hair – because that’s what my mom always did to it. In the last couple of years I found out it’s actually pretty wavy when I let it do it’s thing. My husband asked me the other day “hey did you remember to turn the curling iron off?” and I was like “no… it just did this on it’s own”.
Her hair is naturally curly. Check out her sisters, they have the same hair. This hairstyle is actually super easy to achieve when you have her texture. And it will keep really well because curly hair keeps curly hairstyles completely differently than naturally straight hair.
I like the curls, too. Brings to mind early Nicole Kidman.
I really like her hair, too! I wish my hair held on to the curls I had before chemo. When it came back in, it came in SO much straighter, and now, it won’t *stay* curly or wavy 😢 Oh well…
I think she looks great, head to toe. Pregnancy really does agree with her!
Yes I wish Nicole will go back to a darker color and stop straightening her hair.
I love the curly hair!! : D She looks like a goddess.
She looks perfect. Love the hair and the dress.
Agreed! I love these curls instead of the Victorias Secret blowout waves we’ve been looking at for the last 15 years. At least this looks like it COULD be
someone’s natural hair!
I think they are natural. (My curls look just like that…they’re real, and they’re spectacular 😆).
Either way, there is a vast spectrum of hair textures that are beautiful and should be celebrated. I love it!!
Loved the whole look, too.
I love her hair.
as a coily haired lady….YES curly and coily and kinky hair is happy hair
she looks amazing
agree…she looks amazing.
so happy for them…how fortunate they are
This is what my hair looks like naturally and on the one hand it’s cool that it’s cool right now but on the other hand that means it’ll be uncool in a week.
That’s what my hair looks like too 😁
Mine too. I spent so many years straightening my hair every day. Now, I just let it dry naturally. It saves me so much time. So liberating!
This wispy, straight hair person deeply envies your curls
Y’all are so, so lucky. I spent a fortune in the eighties to get hair that looked like that. Mine has some wave but no curls, so it was perms for me.
I’ve spent my whole life creating that hair – I have naturally fine straight nothing hair
How do we know her curls are not natural? I love seeing curls on the red carpet. For too long only straight hair was considered “professional” or “pretty” enough to be worn to fancy events (or even work, for that matter). Bring on the curls!
I love the curls and its important to reshape how we talk about what is “professional’.
I stopped straightening my hair to wear my naturally.
My hair is heavy waves with curlier bits throughout. But I came up in the 90s/early 00s when the CBK straight look was fashionable and I’ve stuck with it all these years like Gwyneth. I wish I knew how to properly nurture/style the curls but I’m hopeless at it.
I have exactly what you describe. I use curly hair shampoo and conditioner (which I leave for a long time while I wash my body). I brush my hair with the conditioner on then rinse it all off. I dry it with a towel compressing the waves and the curls. Then I apply a spray with coconut oil and other moisturising elements. Again I compress with the towel and wrap my hair with it. The I let it air dry. If it gets too frizzy I use other spays to tame it (you have to find really good products that don’t make your hair oily) but this usually does the trick.
I also learnt how to structure it and not have it one length only to avoid the “triangle hair”.
I never ever ever brush my hair when it’s dry. If it gets a bit messy I use my fingers.
I had been getting keratin straightening treatments for the last 10 years, and I feel that is ruined my hair. I stopped about 6 months ago, and for the first time in years I love my curls. Look up plopping your hair. I use a hair wrap towel with a button and loop fastener instead of an T-shirt, and my hair looks amazing. Straight hair ages you, but curls have the opposite effect. I’ve never been complemented on my curls before now, and it feels great!
Reddit has a sub called curly hair and they have good tips and the hair pics are gorgeous
I have hair that seems to have become curlier as I age. I don’t know if I just didn’t allow it it’s curliness before or what. But anyway, I too needed advice and I found a really good YouTuber called Curly Susie whose channel is devoted to helping people get back their natural curl and maintain it. That was really helpful, although it does take some trial and error effort at first.
i bet they are natural, blake’s sister has curly hair just like that and so does at least one of blake’s daughters.
I think it might be natural because she has posted photos on her IG before with curls. I doubt she re-permed her hair this year. She looks great and her hair looks fantastic. My straight hair has so much jealousy!
Those look like natural curls.
There’s no way they aren’t. The frizz exists near the roots, not just the ends.
Natural or not, I’m happy to see more curls on the red carpet and on TV. I’m fed up with the stupid notion that only straight hair is acceptable and professional!
#curls4life
Co-sign your comment. Yes curls!!!
Nicole Kidman saw an old picture of herself with curls and said she missed them. She said no one warns you that when you keep straightening your hair you end up losing the curls to frizz.
I think she looks great and think they are hilarious as a couple. I just appreciate the gossips not saying she got pregnant as some sort of publicity stunt; that seems to be the usual reaction these days.
Yeah! I have fine, straight hair myself. But as a child of the 80′s, I just can’t understand why curls and waves disappeared. There was SO much lovely variety back then for different hair types, and it was so cool. Everyone wasn’t doing the same thing like today (there were still lots of straight hair looks).
Yay for curls! I have them too, and whenever I see a person on TV or in ads with curly hair it makes me cheer.
She looks really beautiful in these pics.
Amazing, I find, is an overused term, but yeah she looks good.
Congrats to them!!
I love the curls too and was wishing a bit ago that I could pull off some locks today but then I remembered that with a baby and hair halfway down my back, it’s hard to switch up styles and straighten most days and I agree with the notion that appropriate/acceptable/professional hair has to be straight. I do top braids, side braids, high ponies, beachy waves….updos and it takes a lot less energy and time than 40 mins of straightening my hair after a wash.
I constantly feel like I hear about her but that’s because people constantly connotiate my son Blake to her or Blake Shelton and it drove me NUTS in the beginning because I’m one of those girls who had baby names picked out since I was a teen and stuck to them and would only purposely name my kid after a family member, celeb not so much regardless and irrelevant to my likeness or fondness of them or not. My son was gonna be Blake Ryan and someone in the hospital said, “ohh like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?” Now I kinda wish I just ignored that comment.
blake would not perm her hair once realizing she is pregnant.
I’m so happy for them! She’s glowing.
Congrats to the happy couple!
They’re a match made in Heaven. He wanted a stay at home wife and she’s totally fine with letting him be the big star in the family.
She did a movie in 2016 where she was trapped on a rock in the ocean with a circling shark. I don’t think it got a lot of publicity.
No, The Shallows opened 2 years ago, she finished a movie with Reed Morano last summer, but don’t think it will be out before the end on this year. She manages to make 1 o 2 movies in between pregnancies and I think it’s safe to say she is not the A lister in the family. Reynolds basically films back to back movies while she awaits her moment. She surely gave up many things to balance family and career, like many common women do, and she clearly is happy with that.
She was actually really good in “Simple Favor -” I enjoyed it! Kinda dark and funny!
@NYC_Girl I thought that was a great, entertaining movie!
Yes I loved that movie! It didn’t make a lot of waves publicly but it was a good movie!
Love the yellow dress!
I love that shade of yellow, it is so sunny and cheerful. It looks horrible with my coloring, though, so I never get to wear it. Looks great on Blake!
My hair was Blake’s hair before I discovered straighteners as a teen , and was consistently told how much nicer I looked with straightened hair . Been on the Curly Girl method since jan , longest New Years resolution I’ve ever kept and now my hair is slowly getting back to this way , the hard part is feeling confident enough to wear it natural.
I think Blake looks radiant, absolutely blooming, pregnancy suits her.
Good for you, fellow curly haired sister!
Mine looks almost exactly like Blake’s. I never straighten mine. I used to get stupid comments about my hair in high school, that was back when pin straight hair was IN. I used to flat iron mine sometimes but it literally took 2 hours…besides my hair being so curly it’s also extremely thick. Once I got married & started having kids & remodeling a house & etc, etc, well who has time for that?!
I’m a curly girl 24/7, & my hair is soooooo healthy because of it.
I straightened mine at 22 and my curls are gone. Whenever the product wears off (I do it once a year) my hair is just this limp mess – neither curly nor straight. I don’t even have waves.
Have you tried CUrly girl Method Cee? it will deffo help with the health of your hair , if not help you rediscover your curls. My scalp , and condition of my hair was a complete mess before I started, just for that alone I am forever grateful to my hairdresser that pointed me in the right direction .
Her face looks different for some reason I can’t identify. If I saw any of these three pictures without Ryan in them, I wouldn’t know it was Blake. Maybe it’s just pregnancy fullness.
thought the same thing, and i think it’s just the fullness of pregnancy. she’s a very thin person so a few extra pounds can really change the way she looks. and she doesn’t have a ton of make-up on here.
I love that she’s rocking curls! I have naturally curly hair that I used hated, but in the last few years I’ve really come to accept and love. Curly hair takes a lot of work and up keep. Some times your hair actually gets curl to it during pregnancy.
She looks very pretty and what a nice pic, they look happy.
Good for them, let folks be.
I think she has naturally wavy/lightly curly hair (hair that can easily hold a natural or heat-set curl in other words) that has been curled using a curling wand into uniform curls for the red carpet. Very pretty.
Aww but that’s how my hair looks.. naturally as it grows out of my head… 😢
I’m sure that your hair is beautiful!
Girl, love your curls! I have straight not really thick hair. I wish I had curls. I tried to curl my hair the other day and it didn’t really hold. I know we always want what we dont have but I think curly hair is gorgeous
She looks pretty. Congrats.
I thought she looked pregnant back at Taylor’s NYE party so yay me for calling that!
I think the curls are natural. Her sister, Robin Lively, has naturally curly hair.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/1/1a/Robyn_Lively_-_November_2014_%28cropped%29.jpg/800px-Robyn_Lively_-_November_2014_%28cropped%29.jpg
I thought they were natural too. Their oldest daughter has curly hair too. She looks great and love her curls. Yellow is one of my favorite colors!
Blake looks great. Pregnancy agrees with her very much.
Congrats. I agree she looks fab when she’s pregnant. Her red carpet look is great here. Not sure about Ryans’s denim vest though. ….
So happy for them — they seem like a lovely couple and have awfully cute kiddos. And I really like her hair!
Congratulations to them! As an aside – I have naturally curly hair and on a day when the curls are not fighting Houston humidity, they look similar to this.
She looks really great here. My hair is just wavy and bushy with no discernible shape unless I style it. I envy those with either curly or straight natural hair
I think the curls are natural. Maybe not to this extent but she had curly hair as child, her oldest sister Robyn has curly hair and her daughter James has curly hair as well.
Anyways congrats to them!
ETA: people were calling this in the Taylor Swift Instagram? I mean I follow Taylor on Instagram and stuff so I’ve seen what she’s posted but how do these people pick up on these clues?
I called it here.
https://www.celebitchy.com/618895/taylor_swift_reveals_her_new_fur_baby_a_ragdoll_kitten_named_benjamin_button/
Lively has been making interesting project choices.
Kinda sad that she had to put off more work due to her pregnancy.
In an interview she and Anna Kendrick did for A Simple Favor, they were asked if they have naturally curly hair. Blake said no, Anna said yes, though she hates it on herself. So those aren’t natural curls.
Still looks terrific, though.
So…I’m guessing she hasn’t stuck that foot in her mouth for a while since she seems so popular on here.
Good for her. I still think she’s racially tone deaf and a Woody Allen supporter. Honest opinion :/
Cosign this.
She did it some days ago. She said she had to wear cheap clothes on the red carpet and she was sooo ashamed. She always says stupid things, but she is so popular. I remember what she said about her butt. I think she was pregnant when she said that.
You’re right! That was some silly thing to say of her, but she’ll get another pass from the majority of people, as per usual.
I also remember last year or so she gave a rude reply through an instagram comment to that blogger of redcarpetfashionaward website but the blogger forgave, forgot and still posts about her outfits.
She looks beautiful, happy and I love hair!! I have to say she’s only 31 years old but I thought she was older?! I didn’t realize how young she was just simply because she’s been around forever, and married with a few kids. LOL I thought she was closer to his age, 42 years old. I did a quick search for ages. I’m happy for them and would love to see a picture of their littles, because they were cute a few years ago at the Hollywood star ceremony!
Same here. I thought she was around 40 and she looks older to me. Probably because he is older.
I dont get why the co star of this movie has been so invisible. I mean his name is right up there with Ryans. So why no photos.
She looks great, they both look happy. But I LOVE his denim vest!!! Off to find a menswear blog to get the brand name…
She does look great. Pregnancy agrees with her. I wonder if they will stop after this one. She’s said previously that she would like lots of kids.
That is great. They seem really well suited. When I saw A Simple Favor I couldn’t help but feel that Ryan’s deadpan humor, etc really rubbed off on her because she was great in that movie. I like them both a lot. They’re really sweet. I hope they go the distance together.
She looks good, pretty dress and the curls work for her.
Congrats to them
I have thick wavy hair and I always blow dry it straight. You always want what you don’t have
i legit thought they were broken up forreal i was like a divorce is it but then i looked at ryan’s tagged photos or something and blake was there so i was like maybe this will be lowkey split but its bec she was cooking up a babe!!!
congrats
I love the hair. I have a friend who has natural curls like those and I’m always jealous. My hair is neither straight or curly and it’s a pain to tame it.
Sigh. I feel like I’m the only woman in the world whose ankles looked like tree trunks by 5 months. #Ungifted
happy for her!
she always looks like a little sunshine, smiles and I bet their family is happy one
She looks beautiful. However, I must confess there is something about her that reallly makes me want to trip her into a mud puddle. Ryan as well. They just both seem so pleased with themselves. Perhaps I’m just jealous.
Surprised no one commented on the holding of the belly … that was a big deal when Meghan did it according to commenters.
Allure has an article talking about her stylist curling it. It’s not natural.
good day.ɴᴏᴡ ʙᴀsɪᴄᴀʟʟʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ $𝟼,𝟶𝟶𝟶-$𝟾,𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. ɪᴛ’s ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛᴀʙʟʏ ʀᴇᴘʟᴀᴄᴇ ᴍʏ ᴏʟᴅ ᴊᴏʙs ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ, ᴇsᴘᴇᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴄᴏɴsɪᴅᴇʀɪɴɢ ɪ ᴏɴʟʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ 𝟷𝟶-𝟷𝟹 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. ɪ ᴡᴀs ᴀᴍᴀᴢᴇᴅ ʜᴏᴡ ᴇᴀsʏ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴀғᴛᴇʀ ɪ ᴛʀɪᴇᴅ ɪᴛ… http://xurl.es/y1idx
Blake looks beautiful!