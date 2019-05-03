Baby Sussex still isn’t here, so let’s theorize about what baby names they’ll choose

Every morning for the past two or three weeks, I’ve woken up and one of my first thoughts is “I hope the story broke overnight and Meghan is in labor.” It happened like that during Duchess Kate’s labor with Princess Charlotte – I woke up to see the news, and within the span of like eight hours, Kate gave birth, they quickly announced that it was a girl, and then Kate and William stepped out with Charlotte. That was awesome. It will not be the same with the Sussexes, although if Meghan doesn’t have the baby today, I would imagine and hope that Polo Baby gets moving tomorrow (May the Fourth/Star Wars Nerd Baby) or Sunday. I do feel sorry for Meghan at this point – all of the drama (from the courtiers and Cambridges) during her pregnancy, and now this Great Baby Sussex Wait. Anyway, the baby-betting has been shut down?
Bookmakers have suspended bets on Meghan Markle already having given birth to her first child after a flurry of bets suggested ‘someone knows something’. Paddy Power claimed that the bets, placed on the Duchess of Sussex having given birth during the night, suggested that someone was in the know. And the money placed on the possibility of the baby’s birth having happened led to the suspension of further bets.
The Duchess of Sussex previously told well-wishers that her due date was the end of April or early May, but she has not been seen in public for nearly 50 days – when she and Prince Harry visited New Zealand House on March 19. A Paddy Power spokesman said: ‘We’ve suspended betting on which day Harry and Meghan’s baby will arrive following a huge increase in wagers this evening which indicate to us that someone knows something – and perhaps the child is already born. That, combined with the rumours and speculation has us convinced that the royal arrival has already happened and if the betting is anything to go by, it’s almost certainly a baby girl.’
I’ve said all of this a million times now, but here it is again: the palace will make an announcement when the baby comes. They’ll almost certainly make an announcement when Meghan goes into labor. We’ll get a confirmation on the baby’s sex and weight very soon after the baby comes. The palace will not wait hours or days or weeks to announce it.
People are obviously betting quite heavily on the name and sex too. I’ve gone back and forth and back again – originally, I thought Polo Baby was definitely going to be a girl, then I had strong boy vibes several months ago, but I’m sort back to thinking it will probably be a girl. Truly, though, my prediction mojo is really off these days. I still say that the betting-favorite names are not happening: Diana, Grace, Arthur and Alice are the betting favorites. I say… those are possible/probable middle names, especially Diana, and I would say “Charles” as a middle name for a boy, for sure.
So let’s just wildly speculate about the names while we’re waiting. I say if it’s a girl, they’ll go with a D-name to honor Diana and Doria, the two grandmothers: how about… Dovey Elizabeth Diana? For a boy, how about Dashiell Charles Philip? I know the first names are out there, but as someone further down the line of succession, Harry and Meg don’t have to name their kid some super-fussy and hyper-traditional name.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I think they will choose an Africa-inspired name, something exotic but not too exotic. Like Shiloh.
Shiloh sounds southern to me.
I agreee that they probably won’t pick an English name. A name inspired by the African continent is very strong possibility.
Why African? I dont think her own name is tremendously ethnic.
Shiloh is not an African name nor is it Africa-inspired (?), it’s Hebrew.
Kylie Sharon Tracey for a girl.
Brayden Shane Gary for a boy.
🤪🤣
Lolz, I so much wish this comes true!
Hahahahahahaha you win comments today!
Bahahahaha, these options are ah-mazing!
Ok going out on a limb here, but Richard Palmer just tweeted that Harry is pulling out a trip next Wed. using the excuse that “there are too many competing royals doing things on that day”. Sounds like someone has made their debut, and daddy is staying home!
Exact quote:
“Chaos in the Royal Household: the Duke of Sussex has pulled out of a trip to Amsterdam next Wednesday, ostensibly because there are too many competing events involving other members of the family (Charles and Camilla in Germany; the Cambridges in North Wales).”
Ooooh, that’s interesting, Jan!!
Fingers crossed! 👶🏼 🤞🏻🍼
Sounds more like W&K wanting attention for their event on the 8th.
Back to the points made by several on the original post about this trip, why did they even announce it? I’m sorry y’all know how I feel, everything this couple has done lately I’ve had to side-eye. But whatever they’re still my favorite royals and Megs is still my girl.
The trip has been scheduled for a year, known about for several months, long before Harry and Meghan got pregnant.
I don’t think it means baby has debuted, I think it means labor could be induced or possibly c-section very soon. In the morning I hope to see the headline that either Polo Baby is on her way or she’s been born.
Since when has there been concern on how many royals are working at one time?
Lenn: why would they choose an African name?
I would love Grace, Diana, Margareth, Isabelle for a baby girl. Oh, if the baby will be born tomoroow it would be son nace Audrey as Audrey Hepburn who was born on May 4.
For a boy I don’t know LOL
How about “Doriana Grace (or Alice) Elizabeth” for a girl, and “Dorien Charles Alexander” for a boy. Doriana was thought up by a poster here a couple of weeks ago, to combine Doria and Diana; I thought it was so lovely!
I hope Dorian Charles Anthony for a boy and Harlow Diana Rose for a girl.
But I think it will be more conventional
Alexander George Washington Hamilton
Liberty Belle Americana
Only to see the spittle flying from Piers Morgan’s sucked-on-a-lemon mouth… 🙃
Wow, this baby is waiting around longer than Kate. JK
It must suck to keep waiting and waiting, Poor Megs. I’ve been there exactly 13 years ago with my first. A boy. Due May 5 and we induced a week later. It sucked. I tried everything. Hang in there Megs.
As far as names I really like Arthur or Phillip. But knowing what an ass Phillip was they may go with Charles as a middle name. How about Dorian (male version of Doris). No matter what, they will go traditional. I don’t see Megs going to far left.
I like the thought of Rachel, which is Meghan’s first name, or Margaret, which could have the same nickname as Meghan.
If Meghan liked the name Rachel, she wouldn’t have stopped using it.
I’m guessing they will go fairly traditional. No Riley, no Kylie, no Taylor, no Baylor.
We will see! *Royal Protocol* dictates that there will be an announcement. That’s all anyone is *entitled* to.
I thought Wills was going to be renamed ‘King Arthur’ if and when he assumed the throne…?
Please no. Anything but Arthur. Who makes this decision, do you know?
Lady D,
Pretty sure William gets to decide.
Lol. I actually like the name Arthur. And I know King Arthur is more famous as a historical figure. But when I first read this in writing, I immediately thought of the brand of flour in America named King Arthur Flour. So now I can’t get it out of my mind that William will be the King of Flour.
Girl: Sophia Alice Dido (Diana + Doria)
Also thinking Alexandra / Victoria
Boy: Spencer Charles Henry-Philip
Also thinking Arthur/James
We’ll see in a few days I guess
Girl: Augusta Alice Elizabeth Marie
Boy: Bertrand Phillip
I like Sophia too. That’s been my pick for awhile but probably not RF worthy. I like Alexandria too. Can’t wait to find out when she has the baby.
I think it’ll be something classic, but not super traditional. It’ll be something that’s not used much in the royal family, but won’t raise eyebrows. More Imogen or Robin than Mary or John.
I was so mean while pregnant with my second child. I knew it was a girl and knowing how racist my in laws were with me being mixed race I told them I was naming her Lawanna Lolita.
I didn’t name her that but the joy it brought me LOL
That’s brilliant!
My friend had nightmare in-laws, who were insisting that she choose biblical names, and did something similar. She spent 9 months insisting that they had their hearts set on Judas Lucifer or Lilith Jezebel.
I just snorted my drink laughing at this. Haha so funny.
I actually find this sad. It may seem funny or clever but it really just perpetuates a nasty stereotype. I have racist in-laws so I’m going to let them think I’m naming my child Lawanna Lolita. LOL. Racism is so funny.
@Patty: I would typically have that reaction, but I think context is important here. Chef Grace is a longtime poster who is most certainly not racist, only making a point to some obnoxious in-laws. Everyone here seems so on edge lately.
@ LORELEI, agreed. And it’s not only here but in society In general. It’s like we need a disclaimer on everything these days. People need to calm down. And by poking fun at things, we see the absurdity in them. It’s called HUMOR.
The attacks on African American naming, a naming born of the hundreds of years of cultural erasure & enslavement, is not funny to everyone. Read Toni Morrison on this.
Here’s how it works: Black Americans are so inferior that even their names are stupid! HaHa!
Many people, including the descendants of those Africans who were complicit in selling black American ancestors, can find HUMOR in these attacks too.
See: https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/An-African-country-reckons-with-its-history-of-12534967.php
And yet almost everybody on the planet enjoys some form of culture (blues, jazz, or gospel impulses) or the inspiration from black American Civil Rights globally. Black naming comes out of this rich matrix.
@Lorelai Chef Grace is a great long-time poster, but her the “joke” she played on her in-laws does imply some internalized racism on her part. African American names/naming culture shouldn’t be used as a long-running gag or the punchline to a joke. Just imagine if she had chosen the name of a different ethnicity; is the joke funny if the baby is “Braelyn Bentley” or “Gretel Louisa” or “Danika Gagana” or “Chu Hua Bo”? Nope. It’s still gross.
Patty’s right to call this out, and Chef Grace might want to dig a little deeper to look at why she would participate in the continued othering of African American people by poking fun at names that are pretty common in our communities. I mean, her in-laws are already racist, and this “play” actually does a lot to support their view that AA names are inferior to more traditionally anglo-sounding names.
Also, it’s not just “some people” feeling “sensitive”. I’m a black woman asking you to trust my intention by calling something out as inappropriate, hurtful, or racist when I see it. It’s actually really ok to not blindly agree with me; it’s not ok to belittle my perspective because you want the space to continue making fun of black people (or anybody). Think about what you’re arguing for.
@Osito: fair point — I hadn’t thought of it that way and understand the reaction a lot better now. Thank you for (politely!) explaining.
@Lorelai — No problem! I’m a firm believer in civil discourse and am actively trying to get better at it. Thank you for thinking about my post instead of reacting defensively. Discussions like this make me feel so much more hopeful and optimistic about our society’s future than some current political and social realities do.
And a note: I recognize your handle and really do think that both you and Chef Grace are great commenters. My earlier sentiment wasn’t hollow. I don’t always comment, but I value the insight and community I find here. Let’s keep being great!
I am hopeful that H+M breaks tradition and selects a non-stuffy name. It would really be something if they named their child “Brooke” for a girl and “Bradley” for a boy. I am also hopeful that they would opt out of incorporating “Diana” as a first name. It is too much baggage to be saddled with and the comparisons would be never-ending throughout that child’s life. Most importantly, my wish for Meghan is for her to have an uncomplicated birthing process resulting in a healthy, beautiful bundle of joy!
Well Anne and her children didn’t really stick with traditional royal names for girls at least, Zara, Isla, Savannah, Mia, and Lena. Still not crazy, but not the traditional names. Boys names are kind of traditional. I think it’s a boy and will be named Phillip Charles and whatever million names they add to it. Although, if they break the traditional ground, I like Spencer which someone said above, though for both a girl or boy and that would be interesting.
I hope they use Frances or Spencer somewhere 8n the name for a boy or girl.
Why Frances? Is it a family name? I love it and am totally on board!
It was Diana’s mother’s name, but the two of them had a bad relationship most of their lives. Frances/Francis also shows up in the Mountbatten line as a middle name.
I think Frances is also Diana’s middle name.
Yes, and the name of one of Diana’s US ancestresses.
It was Princess Diana’s middle name. I thought it would be a nice way to go instead of using the name Diana especially since Princess Charlotte already has Diana as a middle name.
Pssst! The Sun has published a story pointing to the possibility the baby is on it’s way. Police escorted Bentley driving through Windsor, pink blanket looking thingy in the back…🤪
So excited!!!
Oh re names. No one will guess it just like no one guessed her wedding dress designer.
You’re trusting The Sun? We call it The Dim for a reason.
But I do think the baby will be born this weekend.
Yeah I’m desperate. Apparently it was just The Queen lol!
LOL @ Mego “just the queen”. Made me really chuckle at the thought of baby Sussex arrival being more important than even the sight of HM; now that’s something.
I could be wrong but I Don’t think Megs will
Go with traditional pink if it’s a girl. So many beautiful colors to choose from. And I don’t think they would be toting pink on way there to give it away. But dumber things have done.
Hard to say but you may be right. My sil was militant anti pink and was really controlling around her daughters wardrobe. My daughter refused to wear any clothing that wasn’t pink or purple until she was 6-7. It was not something I chose to battle. I remember a visually impaired boy who loved the colour pink and was teased about it in school. Pink was one of those colours he could actually see and appreciate.
Been waking up every morning and frantically check Twitter to see if there’s been an update. All my original date guesses were off and this probably is too but hopefully this weekend!
No clue about names but I can’t wait to see what they choose.
Lol I’ve been doing the same
Girl: Alexandria Victoria Rose
Boy: Alexander Henry Charles
+1
Rose! Hahahahaha!
You naughty, girl!!
Hehehehe :p
😳😂
Yes to both those names.
ooh, my favourite so far!
This is my favorite guess!
My favorite guess also!
1) Iwanyur Sussex
2) Neutral Sussex
3) BetterthanCambridge Sussex
4) Amy Sussex
BetterthanCambridge!! hahahahaha!
Neutral! Ha!
I feel it will be something we haven’t guessed: I’m thinking Marina, Elise, Clare, Jasmine, Christopher, Francis. Posh but still in fashion. (I REALLY love the name Marina)
Went to high school with a Marina.
Maybe Maud?
Marina was also the name of the duchess of kent at one point (maybe the MIL of the current duchess?)
Oh wait, just remembered, Marina is the name of Rose Hanbury’s sister. lol.
Marina becomes “Marnie” though… I know a few Marinas/Marnies.
Regardless of sex I want a D name since both of their mothers have names that start with a D but I don’t want them to choose Diana.
Girl D names: Delilah, Desiree, DeAnna.
Boy D names: Dylan, Declan (very British), Derek.
Declan is an ancient Irish name. Not British at all.
Yes it is. But Dorian is nice. Not sure they’d go for it though.
Dorian for Boy
It makes me think of Dorian Gray.
I’ve been thinking Daphne for a girl and Alexander Charles Spencer or James Charles Spencer for a boy. Or Frances for a girl… I adore baby names.
I like Alexander or Vivian.
Such romantic names!
Alice, Victoria or Grace for a girl
Charles, Phillip or Michael for a boy
I never bought into the story that they’d update us when she was in labor and when she delivered. The official statement was they would let us know once they celebrated as a family, and then royal reporters floated the idea we’d still get updates. Im not sure that was ever confirmed by BP. I’m fully expecting to get an update saying s/he is here! And pics on Sussex Royal a few days after.
I’d be very surprised if there aren’t at least a couple of well-placed snitches close to the Sussexes who will inform the press the minute the Duchess leaves for the hospital. And the hospital would have a leak or two, surely?
The official statement to the PUBLIC was that they’d tell us after they celebrated as a family. The official statement to the PRESS(leaked) was that they’d tell them once she was in the labor. All reporters are operating in good faith that they’ll be told once she’s in labor, as promised. Many have put out statements of assurance that no baby has arrived.
Exactly! The labour quote is just another example of media getting it wrong – I’m talking about you daily fail & other tabloids!
I like Madeleine – regal sounding.
Philip for a boy but I think it’s a girl.
I hope the baby comes today since today is MY birthday and I’d love to share it with this little kid!
Happy Birthday!
Baby Sussex is probably chilling out till the weekend.
happy birthday Vava, 🎂
Happy Birthday, vava!
Happy Birthday, 🎈🎂🎉🥂
🎊 Happy Birthday as well, vava!
Jacquetta Loyce Frances. For a girl Jacquetta was Henry VIII’s grandmother to acknowledge the royal line. Loyce is Doris’s middle name; Frances was Diana’s middle name. For a boy Azell Arthur Henry – Azell is the middle name for Doria’s for Arthur for Charles Phillip Arthur George, Henry for Garry’s proper name. Definitely no Markle names.
Who is Doris? Maybe they’ll name the baby Samantha or Thomas, lol.
I could see Phillipa. Or Audrey. Maybe Albert for a boy? Is there a rule about naming children after their fathers in the royal family? They could go with Henry.
Doris is a typo. It’s Doria.
And Jacquetta had links to heathen magic – awesome! (Although she would be great grandmother, no? Mother of Queen Consort Elizabeth, who then was married to Edward IV who was the mother of the Queen Consort Elizabeth, Henry VII’s wife?)
I swear she’s been pregnant for a year. She must be ready to collapse at this point!
I’m thinking she got pregnant in August which makes the fact she did that tour in October quite admirable.
Honestly, I am drawing a blank. There are so many different ways they could go, I’m just going to wait and see.
Ditto. I don’t think they’re going to go ultra traditional, like the Cambridge’s, but neither do Harry or Meghan come off as wacky namers either. Time will tell.
But you never know…Heineken Pepsi Mars, come on down! Haha
😂😂😂
Girl or boy, first name: SPENCER
Yes Princess Spencer forever!
It’s a really cool name!
Spencer is a nice name but Diana’s brother is a twit with a messy, exploitative past.
The Spencer family is older and way more aristocratic than the Royal Family. I don’t see that happening.
Daniella for a girl.
Desmond for a boy.
I don’t know why but I’m feeling like it’s a girl and I’m feeling like Alexandra will be in there somewhere.
It’s my go to name too. It’s both classic and modern.
I’m betting Victoria or Frederick
I think it’s a girl, so I’m going with Frances as my top pick (that could also work for a boy too, though!). I can totally see them with a Frankie.
This I like!
Yes to Frances or Francis – with a Frankie nickname for either. perfect!
Diana hated her mother Frances.
Because her Mom hated Dodi. Also, she left her at a young age…so sad…
Diana had problems with her mother way before Dodi came along.
I’m honestly baffled this is a thing people care about *edit * I do get it but I couldn’t imagine caring what two random strangers name a baby . I do like Meghan a lot though so I hope everything goes smooth for her.
@rose, Nothing else Royal to talk about! LOL!
i’m sure there’s things you’re very interested in that others are honestly baffled you care about, rose. people like different things.
I love thinking about naming babies and I read an advice column that’s dedicated to offering strangers baby naming advice.
Different strokes for different folks.
It’s fun. The birth of a baby is a happy occasion. We have so much misery and hatred in the world.
On second thought the name ROSE Sussex would make my year 😉
Raina, You are a devil! LOL! LOL!
FYI: Princess Margret’s middle name was Rose.
I reckon that’s what the falling out was about – Willy’s wandering dong spoiled the baby name they had picked out, and Harry’s furious!
I think I could be something like Josephine or Amelia – they’re not going to go too far off the beaten track.
I was actually just reading about Margaret. I mean, she was something else but I can’t put my finger on her for some reason. Very contradictory. Something else had to be going on.
I like Willow for a name. Willow trees are known for their grace, flexibility and resilience, things she will need as daughter of the spare, and she can go by Willow Windsor.
I’m thinking the same will mean something like: peace, calm, nature name meaning….but the actual name I have no idea. I’m so excited! Who knows, this could also be a name she’s had picked out forever!!
How about Serenity? That’s a lovely name.
I’m so bad at this. SO BAD.
I think Philip, Spencer, Rachel, Diana are all strong possibilities to be in the name somewhere, but not the first name.
Girl, born tomorrow, named Leia Organa or Leia Diana.
Ha, wouldn’t that be great? A May the Fourth baby!
I’d like to see a boy’s name for a girl, like Charlie. I think that would be so cute. And Charles does hold the purse strings.
Ooooo I really like that, too! Our daughter’s name is Katherine, and we called her Katie growing up, but now she goes by Kat and I love it, though I’ll always wish we had nicknamed her Kit.
Sorry, rambling, but I love Charlie for a girl!
I’ve always thought it was a girl and still do. And Dovey! That’s so adorable and different but not in an obnoxious way. So cute.
My prediction is girl born tomorrow, and I never predict names. There’s no telling.
One more thought! Sunday is Cinco de Mayo in the US (and somewhat celebrated in Mexico–it’s actually bigger in the US), so that might be a cool birth date. Isn’t Meghan from California? Cinco has been celebrated there since the mid-80s!
It’s funny how subjective names are – because I saw Dovey and cringed. I find it’s one of those names that is really cute for a baby, but I can’t picture on a grown woman, I guess.
I don’t have a lot of guesses though. I lean towards the Alexandria/Alexander trend more than most of the names I’ve seen. I suspect it’ll be a pretty standard name, but one that might be easy to have a nickname come out of.
The DM had a story that bookies were taking a flurry of bets over the name Allegra for a girl. Apparently it was the name Diana had picked out for a girl.
Maybe it’s because I’m southern? There’s a lot more tolerance for cutesy girl names.
The Queen “officially” names the baby. She has to sign off on it, so it will be regal, traditional. Not a made up name. Or she’ll reject it.
But then they can nickname the child whatever they want.
I was thinking this too. It will be a royal one I think, but one that hasn’t been used for a long time.
No she doesn’t.
I wonder if none of her granddaughters (and greats) were named Elizabeth because she vetoed it.
If the Queen didn’t veto Savannah, she’s not going to veto anything said here (and she doesn’t get a say anyway).
I think the name will be something classic but cool. Nothing obviously modern. I think they’ll go the way Sarah Ferguson did and find old royal names no one has used in a while.
Girl – Alexandra/Alexandrina (Queen Victoria’s real name), Frederica, Caroline, Sophia, Augusta
Boy – Alexander, Albert, Arthur, Alfred, Alastair (I get a strong Al vibe for a boy)
Girl— Emma, Janey, Abigail, Lilah, Prudence, Juliette, Lily (or some other florally or botanically inspired name)
Boy– Phillip, Alexander, Evan, Theodore, Jared
Please no Prudence. It’s hard enough being a royal.
My daughter Lucia Diana Aurora was born at 4am on May 4th and we are both crossing our fingers that she gets to share her birthday with Audry Hepburn and baby Sussex! (Lucia is pronounced the Italian way)
I love the name Aurora. That’s my little grandniece’s name.
There are some appealing names in the Bowes-Lyon and Mountbatten lines. Nicholas, Violet, Alexander, Leonora, Marguerite (although that’s one of Linley’s children), Nina, Cecelia. Alice (Victoria Alice Elizabeth Julia Marie) for Philip’s mother.
Alice and Violet are both lovely. I body has mentioned Mary. V. traditional, of course, and hasn’t been used in a while. Margaret would be pretty, too.
I like Margaret as it’s nickname is Meg. A tribute to the queen’s sister as well as Meghan.
Doriana Grace Elizabeth is what I’m thinking! Or Grace Elizabeth!
I’m pregnant and Alice is my favourite girls name at the moment so I’m kind of hoping that the Sussexes don’t choose it! Otherwise it’s back to the drawing board for me!
I was pregnant at the same time as Kate when she had Charlotte. I remember being so worried they would use a name I loved and it would skyrocket. LOL We both used C names but not the same. Best of luck to you and I hope Alice is off the table for them. It is a beautiful name!!
Harry has cancelled his trip next week, me thinks baby is due pretty soon. Good luck to them.
On another note: the fail has started again with the negative Meghan stories, this time about how she got a dressing down from TQ about macrobiotic food for the wedding. Hmm, someone is feeling the heat that the gossip of his indiscretions are not going away. We see you Big Willy.
He hasn’t cancelled both days, just the one that has the Cambridges doing something that day. Omid advised it had nothing to do with baby sussex but due to “not enough press” to cover Charles. The Invictus event remains scheduled on the Thursday.
Another day another Katie Nicholl DM hit piece on Meghan and her alleged diva ways.
Can’t leave a pregnant woman be. 😔
I wish she would just go away!! Katie – not Meghan obv.
She’s the worst. Are the Brits that dumb and racist to believe this woman?
Well, some might be, but not all.
I think it will be something unexpected like Astrid.
My daughter is Cecily, like Duchess Cecily Neville, mother to Richard III. Maybe they will do something similar from way back down the royal line!
Aw, Cecily is a lovely name!
Cecily is a lovely name, but she would be–I think–called Cecily Sussex, which is just …not so good.
There’s Cecelia Nina Bowes-Lyon, the Queen’s maternal grandmother’s name.
Had the horrible flash of them naming a son “Lyon” and he’d sound like a character in a bad romance novel.
Allegra was a name that the betting people were also bandying about along with Grace. Those are two nice names for a girl. I wonder also if they’ll incorporate Rachel, Meghan’s first name in it.
I mostly think it’s a girl due to Meghan’s baby shower colors and the fact Serena Williams referred to the baby as a she in an interview recently. I will be very surprised if it’s a boy.
All I can think of with Allegra is the allergy medicine haha. It’s a perfectly nice name, but there’s always going to be that association.
Allegra was being mentioned because it was allegedly the name Diana would’ve given a daughter if she had one – I think people are reaching with that one.
Girl: Danica Alice (I’m loving all the references to Alice, it’s my middle name)
Boy: Emmett Alexander (my dad’s middle name was Emmett and I’ve always loved it)
good day.ɴᴏᴡ ʙᴀsɪᴄᴀʟʟʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ $𝟼,𝟶𝟶𝟶-$𝟾,𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. ɪᴛ’s ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛᴀʙʟʏ ʀᴇᴘʟᴀᴄᴇ ᴍʏ ᴏʟᴅ ᴊᴏʙs ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ, ᴇsᴘᴇᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴄᴏɴsɪᴅᴇʀɪɴɢ ɪ ᴏɴʟʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ 𝟷𝟶-𝟷𝟹 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. ɪ ᴡᴀs ᴀᴍᴀᴢᴇᴅ ʜᴏᴡ ᴇᴀsʏ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴀғᴛᴇʀ ɪ ᴛʀɪᴇᴅ ɪᴛ… http://xurl.es/i3a0y
I think it’s a girl and they will name her Molly Amelia.
Harriett Diana Victoria.
Harriett from Harriett Tubman.
A reference to an American icon, escape from slavery, and and would display Harry as well;-)
I don’t think the baby will be named after an American icon.
I beat her to it! Had my baby on April 28.
I named my little girl Lily, so Megan better. It copy me
Aw congratulations on the little one!! Lily is a beautiful name!
Ok, for the last time;
LAVINIA! LAVINIA! LAVINIA!
For a girl, it’s a lovely name that’s hardly used nowadays but fitting. As someone stated up thread Dido somewhere in the middle or Alice.
I’m not having anymore children but if I could I wouldn’t be able to use it anyway as we now have a LAVINIA in the family whom my nephew married. So Hazza /Meg, my gift to you! LAVINIA.
If a boy Alexander, Louis was my favourite but that’s taken.
That’s it.
Sorry, no. Lavinia sounds like someone’s old maid great-aunt.
Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock.
Daisy Mae or Bartholomew Caldwalder. 20 bucks.
Whatever the name they choose one thing is for certain….some “palace inside” and I do mean the British Press, will not like the name to justify printing something negative about the name. Lots of suggestions for girl, I’m going with a boy…name will include Charles, Harry and maybe Phillip…most definitely not William or Thomas..LOL
It’d be nice if they named her May… that’s my name and they got married on my birthday.
May is a very beautiful name
Queen Consort Mary of Teck (Victoria Mary Augusta Louise Olga Pauline Claudine Agnes) had May as her nickname.
For a girl I’m thinking Anna (or Alma) Clara Victoria. That would be nice.
For a boy: Theodore Alexander Charles, possibly with a Jonathan added to it.
… but who knows. Best of luck to her!
Come on Baby Sussex! I was rooting for you to come through on my birthday!!!!
Anyway, as for baby names, I think that Meghan is going to be fielding suggestions from her friends mostly, so I took a look at what everyone in her circle has named their kids. Serena’s daughter’s name is Alexis, and she’s named for her father. George and Amal Clooney’s kids are named Ella and Alexander. Jessica Mulroney’s kids are named Brian, John and Isabel.
So I definitely think that they’re going to pick a name that’s classical, but modern and distinct. There will probably be some version of Alexander/Alexandra depending on the gender. Elizabeth and Frances are both on the table as well, and I think that there’s a good chance Frances would be a middle name if it’s girl. For a boy, I think either Alexander or David, with Philip, Charles or Henry as a middle name.
I listed some names on another previous thread but here goes: for a girl I would like Fleur (as her nickname is Flower); Honor; Violet; Isolde; Esme; Mary; Laetitia,; Violet…OK, I better stop – there are so many great names to choose from.
I would like for them to choose a traditional yet unusual name (not currently in much use). if the name is not traditional the poor tot would get a bunch of cr*p from the press and haters. There have been a lot of great suggestions on this thread!
For a boy? Robert or perhaps a Scandinavian name as someone suggested above! Can you imagine Rollo or Thor Sussex! I can’t wait to hear their choice!!
Oops, forgot to add some other favorites. For a girl, Maeve, or as people have suggested above, May. For a boy, John would be nice as I remember reading that Diana had wanted to name William John after her father but was not allowed to do so because it was deemed “bad luck.”
Oops, forgot to add some other favorites. For a girl, Maeve, or as people have suggested above, May. For a boy, John would be nice as I remember reading that Diana had wanted to name William John after her father but was not allowed to do so because it was deemed “bad luck.” I don’t know though, I am really feeling Rollo Sussex!
I love the idea of the first name Spencer but I bet that won’t be allowed. So, I’ll go with:
Boy: Henry Phillip (they will call him Henry since Harry uses a nickname for his first name being Henry)
Girl: Amelia Rose or Evelyn Rose
Harriet (after Harry) Rachel (after Meghan) Camille (after Camilla).
I am hoping for something like Aethelflaed for a girl or Aethelred for a boy. Good, strong, Saxon names with historical, royal, significance. Not a snowball’s chance in hell of it happening, of course, but I have to have my fun (and I’m a great fan of The Last Kingdom). I suppose Harold or Edith are possibilities, but few Saxon names are popular today. Can’t imagine a Cuthbert or Wilfred or Mildred.
Could be Alfred (or Frederick) for a boy, or possibly Richard. For a girl, Edith is not totally outside the bounds of possibility, very fragrant and Edwardian in addition to being Saxon. Or something like Mabel. (Alexander/Alexandra, Alice and Arthur have been done to death in London.)
But likely, it will be traditionally royal but not too much. Helena, Caroline, Mary/Marie/Maria, Isabel, Amelia, Cecilia. Probably not Margaret, Adelaide or Augusta. I would die of happiness if it were Ernest, Maud, Frederica or Octavius/Octavia.
Ooh, or Shakespearean. Adam, Edgar, Edmund, Ferdinand, Francis, Hector, Malcolm, Robert/Robin, Sebastian, Toby for a boy. Or Rosalind, Audrey, Bianca, Celia, Eleanor, Emilia, Imogen, Julia/Juliet, Miranda, Portia or Viola. There are a lot of good names out there.
Tina, very nice suggestions! Love Frederick and Amelia
I’m surprised you don’t think the names are too racist, given your general opinion of British people.
Well I’m gonna be the lone voice who thinks she’s having a boy. I don’t have any guesses for boy names because traditional men’s names bore me. If it’s a girl, but don’t think so, I guess I’ll vote Victoria.
Ugh. That odious Katie Nicohll is at it at again. She just couldn’t help herself. Had to release another story, this evening, about how Meghan needed “scolding” from the queen about some stupid egg recipe.
What is this woman’s damage!?
I don’t have any strong feelings about boys names, but for girls, I’m going with
Alice Victoria Frances Doria. Another name I could see them using is Lillian, shortened to Lilly since Meghan’s mom nicknamed her flower, it’s traditional enough but has a modern nickname.
I could see something like Benjamin, Christopher, or Oliver for a boy, I definitely see Charles being used as a middle name. I’d love it if they gave a boy the name Seiso as a middle name since Harry is so close to Prince Seiso and they founded Sentebale together, his first “baby.”
I’m going with Charles Spencer for a boy and Diana Grace for a girl.