Baby Sussex still isn’t here, so let’s theorize about what baby names they’ll choose

Every morning for the past two or three weeks, I’ve woken up and one of my first thoughts is “I hope the story broke overnight and Meghan is in labor.” It happened like that during Duchess Kate’s labor with Princess Charlotte – I woke up to see the news, and within the span of like eight hours, Kate gave birth, they quickly announced that it was a girl, and then Kate and William stepped out with Charlotte. That was awesome. It will not be the same with the Sussexes, although if Meghan doesn’t have the baby today, I would imagine and hope that Polo Baby gets moving tomorrow (May the Fourth/Star Wars Nerd Baby) or Sunday. I do feel sorry for Meghan at this point – all of the drama (from the courtiers and Cambridges) during her pregnancy, and now this Great Baby Sussex Wait. Anyway, the baby-betting has been shut down?

Bookmakers have suspended bets on Meghan Markle already having given birth to her first child after a flurry of bets suggested ‘someone knows something’. Paddy Power claimed that the bets, placed on the Duchess of Sussex having given birth during the night, suggested that someone was in the know. And the money placed on the possibility of the baby’s birth having happened led to the suspension of further bets. The Duchess of Sussex previously told well-wishers that her due date was the end of April or early May, but she has not been seen in public for nearly 50 days – when she and Prince Harry visited New Zealand House on March 19. A Paddy Power spokesman said: ‘We’ve suspended betting on which day Harry and Meghan’s baby will arrive following a huge increase in wagers this evening which indicate to us that someone knows something – and perhaps the child is already born. That, combined with the rumours and speculation has us convinced that the royal arrival has already happened and if the betting is anything to go by, it’s almost certainly a baby girl.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ve said all of this a million times now, but here it is again: the palace will make an announcement when the baby comes. They’ll almost certainly make an announcement when Meghan goes into labor. We’ll get a confirmation on the baby’s sex and weight very soon after the baby comes. The palace will not wait hours or days or weeks to announce it.

People are obviously betting quite heavily on the name and sex too. I’ve gone back and forth and back again – originally, I thought Polo Baby was definitely going to be a girl, then I had strong boy vibes several months ago, but I’m sort back to thinking it will probably be a girl. Truly, though, my prediction mojo is really off these days. I still say that the betting-favorite names are not happening: Diana, Grace, Arthur and Alice are the betting favorites. I say… those are possible/probable middle names, especially Diana, and I would say “Charles” as a middle name for a boy, for sure.

So let’s just wildly speculate about the names while we’re waiting. I say if it’s a girl, they’ll go with a D-name to honor Diana and Doria, the two grandmothers: how about… Dovey Elizabeth Diana? For a boy, how about Dashiell Charles Philip? I know the first names are out there, but as someone further down the line of succession, Harry and Meg don’t have to name their kid some super-fussy and hyper-traditional name.