“Madonna’s ‘I Rise’ is supposed to be some kind of Pride anthem” links

Madonna releases Pride anthem “I Rise.” It’s not… good? [Towleroad]

Charlize Theron’s baby bangs were clip-ins, thank the lord. [Go Fug Yourself]

Beto O’Rourke is leading in the polls? Voters, love yourselves. [Pajiba]

Juliette Lewis is the Miranda Lambert of indie rock?! [Dlisted]

Salty bros were also salty about Brie Larson, no surprise. [LaineyGossip]

Rep. Steve Cohen is a beautiful stunt queen. [Jezebel]

Donald Trump won’t consider Joe Giudice’s deportation case. [Reality Tea]

Lily Collins does look like she’s in a Robert Palmer video. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

I don’t think Kylie Jenner is pregnant again, but she might be engaged. [Starcasm]

Rest in peace, Peter Mayhew, the original Chewbacca. [NPR]

