“Madonna’s ‘I Rise’ is supposed to be some kind of Pride anthem” links

Madonna releases Pride anthem “I Rise.” It’s not… good? [Towleroad]
Charlize Theron’s baby bangs were clip-ins, thank the lord. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beto O’Rourke is leading in the polls? Voters, love yourselves. [Pajiba]
Juliette Lewis is the Miranda Lambert of indie rock?! [Dlisted]
Salty bros were also salty about Brie Larson, no surprise. [LaineyGossip]
Rep. Steve Cohen is a beautiful stunt queen. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump won’t consider Joe Giudice’s deportation case. [Reality Tea]
Lily Collins does look like she’s in a Robert Palmer video. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
I don’t think Kylie Jenner is pregnant again, but she might be engaged. [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, Peter Mayhew, the original Chewbacca. [NPR]
May the Force be with you, Mr. Mayhew. Thank you for what you’ve done for the galaxy.
I just don’t know about Madonna. She’s had a fabulous career. Controversies. Fun dance songs. All of it. I definitely don’t want her to quit, but I honestly believe she’s missing the mark of a successful Madonna morph. No more writhing around on a stage floor please, she’s not even ‘like’ a virgin. She should command a post apocalyptic army of virgins maybe. Or stage an earth invasion of alien male strippers. Anything that takes her out of the front line.
It’s bad but for some reason it does feel closer to the current sound which is what i think she was going for. You know? This is bad like a Halsey song.
Madonna wont retire and I think thats kinda cool. I wish she would do her own thing tho instead of jumping into what seems to be the trend. Whats her own thing tho?
Seven hells, Madge looks embalmed. Disturbing.
We really don’t know what to do with Madonna, do we?
What do you do with a woman who leads with her sexuality when she’s 60?
Yes and she has messed up.her face so badly that she looks grotesque.
Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is also 60 and looks fabulous and human!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv1rBC_A8Al/
I don’t mind the sexuality at all, but it does sadden me that she has not accepted aging or herself as aging. It would have been pretty empowering if she had just let herself be.
Agreed. ‘Madame X’ could convey sexual intensity in a number of ways. Spreading her knees in a girly short skirts isn’t one one them.
I know Helen Mirren has expressed reservations about her status as a sex symbol, but she’s the first example that comes to mind. It would open up worlds of re-invention possibility for Madge to consider ‘What Would Helen Mirren Do’?
I automatically think of Tina Turner. She leads with her sexuality at all ages and it works! I think because her sexuality isn’t dependent on youth (though her legs help!) and she just comes off as confident.
It’s not so much the sexuality as it is all the weird characters/costumes/ “cha cha cha-ing” that gets me. She should get it – I just think she’s made herself into a joke.
I don’t mind the sexual thing, men of her age are “charming”, and cool, and “at his age is still rocking”.
What bothers me, really: I watched her performance of that “cha-cha-cha” thing, and I had to rewatch the “Hung up” performance, the one with the discoball, when she was 50 to understand what was rubbing me in the wrong way: at 50 she came up with that ABBA earworm and literally rocked the crowd, last night she appeared tired. Her energy was so bad staged that I could feel it, like she was tired to try to be her stage persona. I don’t know. But that is the feeling I got.
Ugh, apparently the auto tune won’t be limited to her first single. I know it’s popular to hate her, but I love a lot of her music. Her last album, Rebel Heart was pretty good. Madonna still feeling sexy at 60 does not offend me and I’m not sure why others like to rip her apart for it. Did anyone really expect her to age gracefully and wear clothing from head to toe? That’s not her style.
The same kinds of things will probably be said about some of today’s female pop stars if/when they get to be 50+ too. Their immodest ways will be attributed to a midlife crisis or desperation to look young and desirable, even though some of us will remember that they were like this since before they could rent a car from some companies.
Her face 😱😱😱😱😱 it looks painful.
Jesus Christ, those bros are so extra with their attacks on Brie. Seems like MRA types.
Well, Brie hasn’t apologized for existing yet or even bothered to comment on this dumbass stuff. That said, if she manages to take Marvel down like they all seem to think for some reason, I’ll be very impressed.
Did anyone know the actor that plays Grey Worm in GOT is a talented singer, songwriter, rapper, etc. I feel like I’m late to the game but wanted to share if anyone else didn’t know.
The song is hauntingly beautiful
https://youtu.be/VB30oo2YYf4
I’m surprised. I don’t hate “I Rise.” I actually like it. As for her BMA performance, I don’t think she’s tired so much as the song wasn’t high energy. I’m not a fan of that song or her dress. It wasn’t flattering.
I’ll be interested to see what is next from Madame X.
Really never liked Madonna’s shtick but maybe she influenced someone i like? Who knows. I find her pop music unbearable and her persona both insufferable and basic.
good day.ɴᴏᴡ ʙᴀsɪᴄᴀʟʟʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ $𝟼,𝟶𝟶𝟶-$𝟾,𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. ɪᴛ’s ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛᴀʙʟʏ ʀᴇᴘʟᴀᴄᴇ ᴍʏ ᴏʟᴅ ᴊᴏʙs ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ, ᴇsᴘᴇᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴄᴏɴsɪᴅᴇʀɪɴɢ ɪ ᴏɴʟʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ 𝟷𝟶-𝟷𝟹 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. ɪ ᴡᴀs ᴀᴍᴀᴢᴇᴅ ʜᴏᴡ ᴇᴀsʏ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴀғᴛᴇʀ ɪ ᴛʀɪᴇᴅ ɪᴛ… http://xurl.es/930fr
Now this Madonna I like. Never finished her first single. Never went back and listened again. It had a really nice easy vibe, but not single-worthy. More like filler for an album. Although, the video was killer because of “HIM.” He is beyond sexy. Madonna used to mesmerize me in her music videos. But her face is so frozen. I never paid attention to her. I never thought that would happen. Although, I like her in dark hair.
But this song is good. Good job, Madonna. I’ve listened to it about five times already.
Okay. I went and watched her Billboard Music performance. I loved her outfit. I actually enjoyed it. This album might be her updated Bedtime Stories. It has that vibe a little.
She really messed up her face this time to be wearing an eye patch ALL.THE.TIME. lol. Bad facelift perhaps? Wonky Botox eye?
Only a delusional narcissist would make a music video all about her frozen face 🙄