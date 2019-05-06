Melinda Gates: We forget that people used to have polio, that measles kills children



Melinda Gates was on The Daily Show to promote her new book, The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World. I covered a print interview with her a couple of weeks ago, with some quotes she gave about her marriage to Bill Gates. They’ve been married 25 years and have three children together, daughters Jennifer and Phoebe and son Rory, all in their early 20s. Melinda and Bill have changed the world with the thoughtful, systematic distribution of their massive fortune through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. They’re very much a team of equals. It’s nice to see Melinda stepping out on her own with her new book, which is now a NY Times bestseller. On The Daily Show she talked about how imperative vaccines are and how women in Africa make sacrifices to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated. She also talked about how life-changing birth control can be for women living in poverty.

You talk in the book about women telling you they need vaccines. Is it a form of privilege to deny vaccinations?

It is absolutely a privilege. First of all to live in this country is a privilege. To have basic vaccines and a decent healthcare system is a huge privilege. I think so often we forget about our past in the United States. We forget that people used to have polio in my mom’s generation or that people used to get smallpox we’ve eradicated that now or [that] measles kills children and people who are immune compromised. We need to remember our history and we need to learn from other people. I talk to women in so many countries in Africa and they walk 10 kilometers in the heat to get a vaccine for their children. They will tell you ‘this will save the life of my child.’ How does birth control change a woman’s life?

This was something that completely surprised me. When I first started traveling to Africa I would be there to talk to women about vaccines and basic healthcare services for their children. They would [ask why they could no longer get birth control in their local clinic.] It turned out we just had stopped delivering [birth control] because of politics in our own country and religious beliefs. Women were asking us for them because it is a life and death crisis. ‘It’s not fair to me to have another child if I have five I can’t feed or educate.’ It is the greatest anti-poverty tool we have. I just didn’t realize that this is a life and death emergency for them.

We’ve seen the rise of measles in the US as parents refuse to vaccinate their children. It’s threat to people with compromised immune systems and it’s just dumb. Measles has reached the highest level it’s been in 25 years. Melinda is saying how privileged US parents are to have access to healthcare and vaccinations, and that it’s foolish to deny children immunity and put them and the populace at risk. I also found her comments on birth control so powerful. You don’t realize how these backwards policies affect women and families in places where they can’t afford to have more children. It’s life and death as she said. I was so impressed by her.

