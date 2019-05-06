Melinda Gates: We forget that people used to have polio, that measles kills children

Melinda Gates was on The Daily Show to promote her new book, The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World. I covered a print interview with her a couple of weeks ago, with some quotes she gave about her marriage to Bill Gates. They’ve been married 25 years and have three children together, daughters Jennifer and Phoebe and son Rory, all in their early 20s. Melinda and Bill have changed the world with the thoughtful, systematic distribution of their massive fortune through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. They’re very much a team of equals. It’s nice to see Melinda stepping out on her own with her new book, which is now a NY Times bestseller. On The Daily Show she talked about how imperative vaccines are and how women in Africa make sacrifices to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated. She also talked about how life-changing birth control can be for women living in poverty.
You talk in the book about women telling you they need vaccines. Is it a form of privilege to deny vaccinations?
It is absolutely a privilege. First of all to live in this country is a privilege. To have basic vaccines and a decent healthcare system is a huge privilege. I think so often we forget about our past in the United States. We forget that people used to have polio in my mom’s generation or that people used to get smallpox we’ve eradicated that now or [that] measles kills children and people who are immune compromised. We need to remember our history and we need to learn from other people. I talk to women in so many countries in Africa and they walk 10 kilometers in the heat to get a vaccine for their children. They will tell you ‘this will save the life of my child.’
How does birth control change a woman’s life?
This was something that completely surprised me. When I first started traveling to Africa I would be there to talk to women about vaccines and basic healthcare services for their children. They would [ask why they could no longer get birth control in their local clinic.] It turned out we just had stopped delivering [birth control] because of politics in our own country and religious beliefs. Women were asking us for them because it is a life and death crisis. ‘It’s not fair to me to have another child if I have five I can’t feed or educate.’ It is the greatest anti-poverty tool we have. I just didn’t realize that this is a life and death emergency for them.
[From The Daily Show]
We’ve seen the rise of measles in the US as parents refuse to vaccinate their children. It’s threat to people with compromised immune systems and it’s just dumb. Measles has reached the highest level it’s been in 25 years. Melinda is saying how privileged US parents are to have access to healthcare and vaccinations, and that it’s foolish to deny children immunity and put them and the populace at risk. I also found her comments on birth control so powerful. You don’t realize how these backwards policies affect women and families in places where they can’t afford to have more children. It’s life and death as she said. I was so impressed by her.
Here’s her interview. Her comments about vaccines start around 5 minutes in.
Couldn’t agree more. I had an Australian friend tell me years ago that she didn’t vaccinate her child, and at the same time I was raising money for a clinic in the Democratic Republic of Congo to be able to provide basic vaccines to kids! The level of thoughtless, smug, privilege anti-vaxxers have just blows my mind.
We did not forget anything. 99.9999% of Americans get their vaccinations.
Unfortunately, that’s not true. I think the US is lower than that at approximately 92%. Being that low is what has caused the current spat of outbreaks in Western countries. You need a high number of people getting vaccines to protect those who cannot receive them and 92 is unfortunately too low. People have forgotten about these diseases.
Correct, 99% was too high of an estimate. People have not forgotten. The largest hindrance is that the number of vaccinations have tripled from 10 to over 30 in the last 35 years. There is no incentive for the medical industry to give combination vaccines, so the costs, which are already driving poor parents away, are too much for some families.
The easy solution is that all vaccines should be free of cost.
Mississippi leads the nation with a 99% compliance. State like Washington and Wyoming have the worst compliance. It’s a mix of privileged white parents who think their kids are too special for vaccines and poor kids can be counted on for herd immunity and evangelical conspiracy nuts who think vaccines are a conspiracy by communists and big pharma to take away freedom. The crazy Christians are now claiming that vaccines are made with aborted fetuses. And refusing vaccines is a “prolife” cause.
@Dota the only people i know who do not vaccinate their children do not do it for financial reasons. People in government healthcare get children’s vaccines covered. This is about Dr Google telling people it’s not needed, and tinhats saying it’s all pharma money scheme. I do agree it should be covered to get the group that falls between the cracks, but the majority who don’t vaccinate are not for the cost.
not true.. cdc rates for 2016 were 91% for both measles and polio… and have only dropped lower since. but i’m sure dotard, inc has ordered the cdc to stop collecting that data, like they’ve done with other agencies.
you may be confusing the effectiveness rate of the actual vaccines with the percentage who get the vaccines.
Being several generations removed from the experience of these awful diseases is exactly the reason why we have anti-vaxxers. It confounds my grandmother, who is 90, why anyone would not vaccinate their child with what was experienced during her childhood and the worry of being a parent in the 50’s herself. She remembers how miserable she was with measles, how long it lasted, how these diseases affected children in her class. Measles wipes out your immunity, it takes a long time to recover, leaving you susceptible to a whole host of other illnesses that can be fatal. 1 out of 20 kids with measles will develop pneumonia, which is the #1 cause of measles related death, per the CDC.
I remember when I had chicken pox it was such a severe case that my pediatrician called in the other doctors to look. It was on the bottom of my feet, in my vagina, down my throat. Chicken pox stays dormant in your nervous system and can be reactivated as shingles, which can cause permanent pain and damage. My best friend had shingles last year and she’s still dealing with nerve damage. I am relieved my child won’t experience any of this due to the chicken pox vaccine.
I know everyone is only trying to do what’s right for their child. We are being fed so much misinformation and online conspiracy belief levels are high. Childhood morbidity rates are so low thanks to vaccines. All you have to do is visit an older cemetery or read up on history to see how many children died before we had them.
She’s right about the vaccines. I don’t have kids, but if I did I couldn’t imagine not spending the ten minutes it would take to discover that the leader of the anti-vax movement has had all his research completely disproven and been struck off the medical register in his home country for medical malpractice involving performing invasive, unnecessary tests on children without consent.
As for the birth control issue, let’s not pretend the Mammon-worshipping Trumpists using fake piety as a shield for their bigotry and greed are in any way “religious”. Hobby Lobby funded the slaughter of Middle Eastern Christians by terrorist groups via the smuggling of stolen antiquities whilst claiming that their “faith” gave them control over their employees’ sex lives!
Making the connection between birth control reducing poverty – just wow. Such an important message. It makes the political/religious attempts to control women’s bodies even more enraging.
when I was a child, I was hospitalized for asthmatic bronchitis and shared a hospital room with another girl who was encased in an iron lung, and my absolute terror I was going to be put in one. that is the most vivid memory I have of my childhood.
I also had a childhood friend who’d contracted polio and lived her life with a withered left leg.
these ‘parents’ are exactly why this country is on a downward trajectory — the embrace of ignorance and rejection of science, education and the better good.
She’s right about vaccines. Over here (the UK) whooping cough and measles are on the rise, and it’s getting to the point where the health secretary is thinking of making vaccinations compulsory. The same thought is been floated in Germany, iirc.
When I grew up in a developing country, we’d have days when they’d have school days for the purpose of us getting all our shots (government or NGO paid for this, iirc). Or if you missed it on that day, you couldn’t attend school in the following September unless you got your vaccines and presented your vaccination card (which showed the shots/immunizations accquired).
So imagine my surprise living in a developed country and attending knitting circles in fashionably smart neighbourhoods and middle class white women (always white, in my experience) not vaccinating their child, because they didn’t believe in vaccines – or risk having an autistic kid.
Ms Gates is also right about birth control. In developing countries, women are the child providers (if the father refuses to support, there wasn’t the relatively sophiscated resources in terms of having the children provided for). So in a way, one or two children are easier for them to care for than say, three to five!
Our government brought this point forward in radio and TV messages. So yeah, we got the gist that two was better than two many, and never have more kids than we could afford. Also, a lot of women are for higher education in these countries, so controlling fertility is a way out of poverty.
Good on Ms Gates for doing good in a way that’s impactful for her fellow women and their wellbeing, truly.
She is so right about the vaccines issue. I’m in my early 30’s and I have seen what polio can do to a person. When I was a child I saw many adults affected by polio back in my country. Believe me, no one back in my country would question the efficacy of vaccines, we have seen what viruses can do to a human body. Maybe people in privileged countries need a reminder of what diseases look like. I have seen it and I will never forget it.