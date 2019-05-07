Regina Hall in Dapper Dan for Gucci at the Met Gala: underdone or incredible?

Embed from Getty Images

Regina Hall and Ashley Graham were in Dapper Dan for Gucci. Dapper Dan is a designer from Harlem known for dressing iconic golden era rap artists like Erik B and Rakim and Salt-N-Pepa. He redefined and reworked luxury brands to define 80s era hip hop fashion. (Teen Vogue has a good article on black culture and camp.) Their looks combined classic Gucci fabrics with embroidery, and some neon touches. I like Regina’s dress with the giant bee on the front more than Ashley’s reworked jacket. On camera Regina’s dress looked underdone, but in the photos you can see the exquisite fabric and the incredible over the top details on this gown. I like it!

Ashley Graham was also in Dapper Dan, in a jacket with some sparkly tights, embroidery and glittering green lapels and cuffs. Again, on screen I thought this wasn’t enough but when you see her styling and all the touches it’s impressive and on theme.

Karlie Kloss, on the other hand, phoned it in with her Dapper Dan dress. It’s just a regular strapless mini dress with some puff sleeves. I’m disappointed in this but it’s on brand for her.