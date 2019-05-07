Which Hadid sister really nailed the Met Gala’s ‘camp’ theme, Bella or Gigi?

The Hadid sisters generally don’t try to “match” or coordinate when they attend the Met Gala. I get the feeling that they might not even talk to each other about their looks ahead of time, and they don’t even come together. Which is sort of weird, but then again…they have completely different vibes as models anyway. I don’t think Gigi and Bella are particularly campy, but I’ll give Gigi some credit… chica tried. She tried to bring some Liberace fabulousness and extra-ness to the pink carpet of the Met Gala. I give her an A for effort. But does it really work? I think the Michael Kors ensemble could have been a high camp moment if she looked like she was enjoying it, you know? Instead, it felt like she was too scared to really embrace the drag queen fabulousness. Also: I don’t think the nude lipstick works here.

Tons – TONS – of Met Gala guests wore Moschino, designed by Jeremy Scott, who just GETS “camp.” He gets tacky glamour, ‘80s excess, ridiculousness and the joy of avoiding “typically pretty” looks. Bella Hadid didn’t get the best Moschino look, but I still liked it – it was very ‘80s Villain, especially when you see the detailing – the bejeweled cutouts on the dress, the pixie wig, the arms full of fake ass bracelets. This was actually a great interpretation, I thought.

Another set of sisters – Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen! The Olsen Twins are staples on the Met Gala carpet, it’s one of the few events they attend every year. Per usual, they coordinated their looks – both ladies wore vintage Chanel leather. I kind of think the creepy Grey Gardens witchy vibe IS legitimately “camp.”