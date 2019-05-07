Which Hadid sister really nailed the Met Gala’s ‘camp’ theme, Bella or Gigi?

The Hadid sisters generally don’t try to “match” or coordinate when they attend the Met Gala. I get the feeling that they might not even talk to each other about their looks ahead of time, and they don’t even come together. Which is sort of weird, but then again…they have completely different vibes as models anyway. I don’t think Gigi and Bella are particularly campy, but I’ll give Gigi some credit… chica tried. She tried to bring some Liberace fabulousness and extra-ness to the pink carpet of the Met Gala. I give her an A for effort. But does it really work? I think the Michael Kors ensemble could have been a high camp moment if she looked like she was enjoying it, you know? Instead, it felt like she was too scared to really embrace the drag queen fabulousness. Also: I don’t think the nude lipstick works here.
Tons – TONS – of Met Gala guests wore Moschino, designed by Jeremy Scott, who just GETS “camp.” He gets tacky glamour, ‘80s excess, ridiculousness and the joy of avoiding “typically pretty” looks. Bella Hadid didn’t get the best Moschino look, but I still liked it – it was very ‘80s Villain, especially when you see the detailing – the bejeweled cutouts on the dress, the pixie wig, the arms full of fake ass bracelets. This was actually a great interpretation, I thought.
Another set of sisters – Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen! The Olsen Twins are staples on the Met Gala carpet, it’s one of the few events they attend every year. Per usual, they coordinated their looks – both ladies wore vintage Chanel leather. I kind of think the creepy Grey Gardens witchy vibe IS legitimately “camp.”
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
I completely agree about Gigi – if she had fun with the look, that would elevated the whole thing
I agree too. Also am not a huge Michael Kors fan. Here, he is wearing too much spray tan, his trousers need to be hemmed, and he looks like he’s dragging Gigi behind him into the room.
It’s really funny that the Olsons think vintage Chanel is camp. Lagerfeld Chanel is camp, darlings!
Unfortunate, as that really objectively is a cool outfit. It just doesn’t work with the typical blank/frowny model demeanor. (Or the nude lip. A pop of color or sparkle would have done wonders.)
Bella looked amazing tho! Spot on, and it suited her really well.
(Did you see that Joan Collins made an appearance?!)
I was legit surprised about how such a broad theme had so much same-same on carpet. Lots of hooded metallic dresses. Rocket man was like the inspiration for 50% of guests.
Gigi was the only one of these people who came even close to camp. Gigi just needed a different color lipstick, maybe a bright pink or blue? Camp is about look and attitude and all of them lacked both.