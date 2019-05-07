Janelle Monae wore a winking Christian Siriano gown to the Met Gala



Janelle Monae’s style is definitely camp, but usually she’s a little too on-the-nose. She’s known for graphic black and white looks, so this Christian Siriano gown with four stacked hats, one bejeweled eye across the bust, a single sleeve and a half black and white glove definitely has her touch. I love it! It’s like she’s wearing a piece of pop art. (Sontag wrote in her essay that pop art wasn’t necessarily camp, which is true, but this has humor and theatrics to it.) I especially like the stiff-arm pose she did for photographers.

Laverne Cox was also in Christian Siriano, in a black rhinestone and ruffle gown with a side bustle, those huge shoulders which were big last night, and a train. She can definitely do camp. Remember when she was Frank-N-Furter on the Rocky Horror Picture show TV remake?

Danai Gurira was also all in black, in a deep v-neck Gabriela Hearst pantsuit complete with tails, top hat and cane. I love her accessories especially but this needs a little something more.