Janelle Monae wore a winking Christian Siriano gown to the Met Gala

B772_333084_0126
Janelle Monae’s style is definitely camp, but usually she’s a little too on-the-nose. She’s known for graphic black and white looks, so this Christian Siriano gown with four stacked hats, one bejeweled eye across the bust, a single sleeve and a half black and white glove definitely has her touch. I love it! It’s like she’s wearing a piece of pop art. (Sontag wrote in her essay that pop art wasn’t necessarily camp, which is true, but this has humor and theatrics to it.) I especially like the stiff-arm pose she did for photographers.

wenn36367867

Laverne Cox was also in Christian Siriano, in a black rhinestone and ruffle gown with a side bustle, those huge shoulders which were big last night, and a train. She can definitely do camp. Remember when she was Frank-N-Furter on the Rocky Horror Picture show TV remake?

METGALAFAS_B772_333070_0059

METGALAFAS_B772_333070_0039

Danai Gurira was also all in black, in a deep v-neck Gabriela Hearst pantsuit complete with tails, top hat and cane. I love her accessories especially but this needs a little something more.

wenn36367876

photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red

4 Responses to “Janelle Monae wore a winking Christian Siriano gown to the Met Gala”

  1. Div says:
    May 7, 2019 at 5:57 am

    Unpopular opinion: Laverne was a total let down. Janelle was amazing, though.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      May 7, 2019 at 6:12 am

      I’d agree with this. And I’d say Danai’s look was great but not really on theme. If it had some crazy colour to it, I think it would have been more of a hit for me. This is almost too classy for the theme!

      Reply
  2. Melly says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:21 am

    I love Janelle Monae’s whole look, especially the eye-boob.

    Reply
  3. Amaria says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:25 am

    Janelle’s outfit is like something Monique Heart would wear to a red carpet, love it!

    Reply

