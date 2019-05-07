Janelle Monae wore a winking Christian Siriano gown to the Met Gala

Janelle Monae’s style is definitely camp, but usually she’s a little too on-the-nose. She’s known for graphic black and white looks, so this Christian Siriano gown with four stacked hats, one bejeweled eye across the bust, a single sleeve and a half black and white glove definitely has her touch. I love it! It’s like she’s wearing a piece of pop art. (Sontag wrote in her essay that pop art wasn’t necessarily camp, which is true, but this has humor and theatrics to it.) I especially like the stiff-arm pose she did for photographers.
Jenelle Monae's winking boob! #metgala pic.twitter.com/pSVCpVJ65l
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 6, 2019
Laverne Cox was also in Christian Siriano, in a black rhinestone and ruffle gown with a side bustle, those huge shoulders which were big last night, and a train. She can definitely do camp. Remember when she was Frank-N-Furter on the Rocky Horror Picture show TV remake?
Danai Gurira was also all in black, in a deep v-neck Gabriela Hearst pantsuit complete with tails, top hat and cane. I love her accessories especially but this needs a little something more.
photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red
Unpopular opinion: Laverne was a total let down. Janelle was amazing, though.
I’d agree with this. And I’d say Danai’s look was great but not really on theme. If it had some crazy colour to it, I think it would have been more of a hit for me. This is almost too classy for the theme!
I love Janelle Monae’s whole look, especially the eye-boob.
Janelle’s outfit is like something Monique Heart would wear to a red carpet, love it!