Someone please explain Katy Perry’s Moschino ‘Lumiere’ look at the Met Gala

Last night, I struggled to see how Katy Perry’s “Lumiere” look was really camp? And now that I’m seeing it with somewhat fresh eyes, I’m still sort of struggling. Katy’s Moschino get-up did stand out, which I guess is the point, but I just didn’t understand her train of thought. Katy generally pulls it out for the Met Gala, so I guess she just though “f-ck it, I’ll wearing something Beauty and the Beast-inspired”??
As I said with Hailey Bieber, there were several “Barbie looks” at the Met Gala, but Kacey Musgraves probably had the best one. Kacey is impressive, right? I’m starting to really appreciate the fact that she moves in and out of her country-princess vibe and really experiments with her style and branding. I love that she went with Moschino and I felt like she understood the theme really well. Plus, she’s actually got her own Barbie now! Also: her hairdryer purse!
People were like “of course Diana Ross’s daughter got camp right” and it’s true – Tracee Ellis Ross definitely pulled off this bizarre Moschino look.
Gwen Stefani wore Moschino too, and I was feeling this – excessive, costumey, Liberace chic. The high pony helps, as does the poor shoe choice. Super-tacky and Gwen pulls it off because she genuinely seemed to be having fun with it. Her default is pretty campy anyway.
Mindy Kaling was possibly going for a Donatella Versace/Real Housewife look, I think. She pulls it off? This is Moschino.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Kacey Musgraves killed it with this Barbie look, it was one of my favorite looks of the night! She totally got the theme and went there. Tracee Ellis Ross also crushed it and had a unique camp look. Gwen Stefani looked great. She is camp by default, she really couldn’t have messed up with this theme.
Kacey is one of the few attendees who got it. I see a lot of costume-ish looks, but very little camp.
Katy should’ve stayed home. Tracey as always gets and comes out to have fun. Mindy tried but I didn’t like. That Barbie outfit was fun
You’re right, Gwen is default campy and could’ve worn anything in her closet. So could Perry. Sparkly ice cream cone bewbies, but she jumped off a cliff for something different. Maybe she should’ve stayed by Tracee all night as an illuminating self-reflective duo.
Katy Perry asks designers for their craziest costume. Very rarely on theme. She wants SJPs crown. But honestly it’s crazy for the sake of crazy. Trying to hard.
She could have worn her old whipped cream cans and been more on theme. Every Katy video is pure camp.
Moschino/Jeremy Scott is such a natural for this theme.
Love the pink moto jacket dress!
I really don’t know how Katy’s look could be any more camp unless she had a champagne fountain on her head.
Gwen just looks like a showgirl to me. The black fishnets and shoes don’t work with the rest of it. Red to match the jewels would have been much better.
I don’t see her in this post, but I believe Bella Hadid was also in Moschino, and she looked amazing.
It’s been interesting to see how everyone seems to have a different idea of what camp really is. Clearly it’s not even remotely a cut and dried theme. I don’t see Katy as campy at all, just kinda bizarre and over the top but trying too hard to really be camp.
I agree about Gwen.
Katy thought the theme was “furniture” IMO.
But I agree how crazy it is that everyone interprets CAMP differently.
Katie Perry – Behind the Candelabra
Ha, yes. Or more accurately, Inside and Under the Candelabra.
Tribute to War of the Roses?
LOL
I loved Katy. She went for it and didn’t care.
Also Tracee looked incredible. And for the most part, people actually tried this year. Wish they didn’t rely so much on the extravagant, obvious camp and explored it a bit more tho.
Everyone wearing a blonde wig could be called campy I suppose. Moschino & Gucci dressed so many many attendees. I felt so sorry for Balmain who got picked only by 1 minor celeb.😭