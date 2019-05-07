Anna Wintour’s Met Gala look was a feathered, pink, flamingo-esque Chanel

Every year, we complain and nitpick all of these celebrities and models about the Met Gala theme, and every year, the grand dame of the Met Gala ignores the theme and no one says sh-t. Anna Wintour interpreted her own f–king theme with this Chanel look – pink and feathered. I suppose it’s her interpretation of a flamingo. Sure.

Anna’s daughter Bee (Shaffer) Carrozzini didn’t really do much with the theme either. This is Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and it’s just…meh.

I didn’t expect much from the House of Louis Vuitton, and wow, they met my low expectations. Emma Stone has a big Louis Vuitton contract, and she probably got the most “on theme” LV, which isn’t saying much. It just looks ‘80s. Not camp or excessive, it just looks retro ‘80s.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. Again, just ‘80s retro. I mean, it’s sort of campy and fun, and I like that they experimented. But she could have had even more fun, right?

LV usually gives Alicia Vikander the most “costumey” looks, and this was no different. I actually expected more of this interpretation of camp – sort of kitschy and country and twee.

For most events now, Tom Ford chooses to dress only one woman. For this year’s Met Gala, that woman was Gemma Chan. She looked beautiful, honestly. It was ‘70s goddess with some campy-sci-fi thrown in, I think. It’s worth noting that everything on Gemma is Tom Ford – the gown, the headpiece and the makeup. Gemma was basically his doll.

