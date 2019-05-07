Anna Wintour’s Met Gala look was a feathered, pink, flamingo-esque Chanel

Every year, we complain and nitpick all of these celebrities and models about the Met Gala theme, and every year, the grand dame of the Met Gala ignores the theme and no one says sh-t. Anna Wintour interpreted her own f–king theme with this Chanel look – pink and feathered. I suppose it’s her interpretation of a flamingo. Sure.
Anna’s daughter Bee (Shaffer) Carrozzini didn’t really do much with the theme either. This is Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and it’s just…meh.
I didn’t expect much from the House of Louis Vuitton, and wow, they met my low expectations. Emma Stone has a big Louis Vuitton contract, and she probably got the most “on theme” LV, which isn’t saying much. It just looks ‘80s. Not camp or excessive, it just looks retro ‘80s.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. Again, just ‘80s retro. I mean, it’s sort of campy and fun, and I like that they experimented. But she could have had even more fun, right?
LV usually gives Alicia Vikander the most “costumey” looks, and this was no different. I actually expected more of this interpretation of camp – sort of kitschy and country and twee.
For most events now, Tom Ford chooses to dress only one woman. For this year’s Met Gala, that woman was Gemma Chan. She looked beautiful, honestly. It was ‘70s goddess with some campy-sci-fi thrown in, I think. It’s worth noting that everything on Gemma is Tom Ford – the gown, the headpiece and the makeup. Gemma was basically his doll.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty, Avalon Red.
Good lord Gemma Chan is a gorgeous woman. She can literally wear anything, and I love seeing where she takes her looks. She must be a designers dream.
Yeah, I love seeing what she wears. She always looks gorgeous ,and she takes risks. This whole look is amazing.
Gemma Chan is perfection! She looks amazing in everything she wears. I love that she is in Tom Ford AND that he is her date! After the bs Amal Clooney last minute costume change last year, I am glad he chose Gemma as his muse this year. Amazing!
I really like Anna’s outfit and for her that’s pretty close to camp. All of the LV looks are so boring. Gemma Chan looks stunning and close enough to camp that I won’t complain.
Gemma Chan looks amazing! She is one of my new favorites… Stunning all around and on theme.
Camp is a body movement & an attitude. No? I loved loved all the costumes. Anna should have invited more ppl from Ru Pauls Drag Race if she really cared about the theme. Bea looks fantastic but really who is she.
I really didn’t understand the theme (not shade)
Camp is cheesy, fake, schmaltzy…plastic. The feathers here should be faux, not real, and the colors ideally neon or clashing. Think John Waters films, and or a drag queen aesthetic.
Look up “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and you will completely understand the theme.
Celine Dion nailed it.
camp is a larger than life attitude and aesthetic
you take an idea or aspect, and bring it to the top, and then go over the top, through creativity, exuberance and humour, and express it unapologetically.
For instance Gemma Chan here doing an hommage to Elizabeth Taylor, who is both in personality and in looks, very larger than life. You might have even called Taylor a camp event, and that wouldn’t be an insult at all, she knew it and embraced it happily and wore that badge with pride.
Gemma is stunning. I think she is the most beautiful, jaw-dropping woman I have ever seen. Seriously, I would bow down to her if I saw her in person wearing this ensemble.
Anna must have loved it, when have you ever seen such a big smile on her?! And to some people anything 80’s screams camp so I sort of get it.
Gemma for the win here, gorgeous dress/flawless face. Alicia looks like she is Gemma’s starship stewardess.
Anna needs to go away already (and take her daughter with her). Why bother to have a “theme” and then ignore it yourself?
Came here to say the same thing. I mean, if even the hostess and her daughter prefer to ignore their own theme… There really is not fun is there?
Well Anna wore a feathered cape, but as mentioned above, and feathers SHOULD be fake, but she seemed more an observers. Overall, vanity ruled over effort, and most seemed tired here. I’d say overall the event was a disappointment.
I feel sorry for Alicia Vikander, she must have felt seriously underdressed with her “hipster goes to an outdoor wedding” outfit`
I loved Gemma’s look but wasn’t sure how much it fit the camp theme… but then I saw on instagram that it was a homage to Liz Taylor in Boom! and yea, that’s pretty much the most camp thing there is.
The thing is they’re just standing there, there’s no “strike a pose.”
My mom would have worn Emma’s outfit. Not camp at all, just xmas office party, 1985.
She’s absolutely gorgeous
Gemma is absolutely gorgeous, and I love her whole ensemble.
Emma’s kind of works for me, but her makeup is odd, I almost didn’t recognize her.
I hate Alicia’s dress SOOOO much. LV is terrible.
LV does camp for every gala, except the one which as camp as the theme.
Gemma is shockingly stunning. And Sophie is beauty personified. They did elegant camp quite nicely. Sophie and her pop singer have a tidy 80s techno vibe, but Gemma is killing vintage sci-fi royalty. As for Anna, she never draws too much attention to herself so I think her always keeping themes at arm’s length, except for an accessory, is to parlay full attention towards guests. She’s not Heidi Klum after all lol.
Gemma was jaw-droppingly gorgeous when she walked the carpet
I like Anna’s outfit.
I thought of Cher with her elaborate head pieces when I saw Gemma, wasn’t aware of the Liz Taylor connection, she looks beautiful
Gemma Chan is drop dead gorgeous!! Love her look. I really like Emma Stone’s look.
Is Alicia Vikander pregnant?