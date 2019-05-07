Anna Wintour’s Met Gala look was a feathered, pink, flamingo-esque Chanel

Anna Wintour at arrivals for Camp: Notes...

Every year, we complain and nitpick all of these celebrities and models about the Met Gala theme, and every year, the grand dame of the Met Gala ignores the theme and no one says sh-t. Anna Wintour interpreted her own f–king theme with this Chanel look – pink and feathered. I suppose it’s her interpretation of a flamingo. Sure.

Anna Wintour at arrivals for Camp: Notes...

Anna’s daughter Bee (Shaffer) Carrozzini didn’t really do much with the theme either. This is Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and it’s just…meh.

Bee Shaffer at arrivals for Camp: Notes...

I didn’t expect much from the House of Louis Vuitton, and wow, they met my low expectations. Emma Stone has a big Louis Vuitton contract, and she probably got the most “on theme” LV, which isn’t saying much. It just looks ‘80s. Not camp or excessive, it just looks retro ‘80s.

Emma Stone at arrivals for Camp: Notes o...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. Again, just ‘80s retro. I mean, it’s sort of campy and fun, and I like that they experimented. But she could have had even more fun, right?

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas at arrivals for...

LV usually gives Alicia Vikander the most “costumey” looks, and this was no different. I actually expected more of this interpretation of camp – sort of kitschy and country and twee.

For most events now, Tom Ford chooses to dress only one woman. For this year’s Met Gala, that woman was Gemma Chan. She looked beautiful, honestly. It was ‘70s goddess with some campy-sci-fi thrown in, I think. It’s worth noting that everything on Gemma is Tom Ford – the gown, the headpiece and the makeup. Gemma was basically his doll.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty, Avalon Red.

26 Responses to “Anna Wintour’s Met Gala look was a feathered, pink, flamingo-esque Chanel”

  1. Erinn says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Good lord Gemma Chan is a gorgeous woman. She can literally wear anything, and I love seeing where she takes her looks. She must be a designers dream.

    • Becks1 says:
      May 7, 2019 at 9:58 am

      Yeah, I love seeing what she wears. She always looks gorgeous ,and she takes risks. This whole look is amazing.

    • KatMatz says:
      May 7, 2019 at 10:06 am

      Gemma Chan is perfection! She looks amazing in everything she wears. I love that she is in Tom Ford AND that he is her date! After the bs Amal Clooney last minute costume change last year, I am glad he chose Gemma as his muse this year. Amazing!

  2. Jess says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I really like Anna’s outfit and for her that’s pretty close to camp. All of the LV looks are so boring. Gemma Chan looks stunning and close enough to camp that I won’t complain.

  3. Petitechat says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Gemma Chan looks amazing! She is one of my new favorites… Stunning all around and on theme.

  4. Karen2 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Camp is a body movement & an attitude. No? I loved loved all the costumes. Anna should have invited more ppl from Ru Pauls Drag Race if she really cared about the theme. Bea looks fantastic but really who is she.

    Reply
    • C says:
      May 7, 2019 at 9:49 am

      I really didn’t understand the theme (not shade)

      • BchyYogi says:
        May 7, 2019 at 9:57 am

        Camp is cheesy, fake, schmaltzy…plastic. The feathers here should be faux, not real, and the colors ideally neon or clashing. Think John Waters films, and or a drag queen aesthetic.

      • Felicia says:
        May 7, 2019 at 10:24 am

        Look up “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and you will completely understand the theme. ;)

        Celine Dion nailed it.

      • Sisi says:
        May 7, 2019 at 10:33 am

        camp is a larger than life attitude and aesthetic

        you take an idea or aspect, and bring it to the top, and then go over the top, through creativity, exuberance and humour, and express it unapologetically.

        For instance Gemma Chan here doing an hommage to Elizabeth Taylor, who is both in personality and in looks, very larger than life. You might have even called Taylor a camp event, and that wouldn’t be an insult at all, she knew it and embraced it happily and wore that badge with pride.

  5. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Gemma is stunning. I think she is the most beautiful, jaw-dropping woman I have ever seen. Seriously, I would bow down to her if I saw her in person wearing this ensemble.

  6. SamC says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Anna must have loved it, when have you ever seen such a big smile on her?! And to some people anything 80’s screams camp so I sort of get it.

    Reply
  7. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Gemma for the win here, gorgeous dress/flawless face. Alicia looks like she is Gemma’s starship stewardess.

    Anna needs to go away already (and take her daughter with her). Why bother to have a “theme” and then ignore it yourself?

    • Snowslow says:
      May 7, 2019 at 9:55 am

      Came here to say the same thing. I mean, if even the hostess and her daughter prefer to ignore their own theme… There really is not fun is there?

    • BchyYogi says:
      May 7, 2019 at 10:00 am

      Well Anna wore a feathered cape, but as mentioned above, and feathers SHOULD be fake, but she seemed more an observers. Overall, vanity ruled over effort, and most seemed tired here. I’d say overall the event was a disappointment.

  8. babco says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:00 am

    I feel sorry for Alicia Vikander, she must have felt seriously underdressed with her “hipster goes to an outdoor wedding” outfit`

  9. Vexa says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I loved Gemma’s look but wasn’t sure how much it fit the camp theme… but then I saw on instagram that it was a homage to Liz Taylor in Boom! and yea, that’s pretty much the most camp thing there is.

  10. Beech says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:01 am

    The thing is they’re just standing there, there’s no “strike a pose.”

  11. Tris says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:03 am

    My mom would have worn Emma’s outfit. Not camp at all, just xmas office party, 1985.

  12. Guest says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:03 am

    She’s absolutely gorgeous

  13. lucy2 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:17 am

    Gemma is absolutely gorgeous, and I love her whole ensemble.

    Emma’s kind of works for me, but her makeup is odd, I almost didn’t recognize her.

    I hate Alicia’s dress SOOOO much. LV is terrible.

  14. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Gemma is shockingly stunning. And Sophie is beauty personified. They did elegant camp quite nicely. Sophie and her pop singer have a tidy 80s techno vibe, but Gemma is killing vintage sci-fi royalty. As for Anna, she never draws too much attention to herself so I think her always keeping themes at arm’s length, except for an accessory, is to parlay full attention towards guests. She’s not Heidi Klum after all lol.

  15. Lightpurple says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:43 am

    Gemma was jaw-droppingly gorgeous when she walked the carpet

  16. JRenee says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:43 am

    I like Anna’s outfit.
    I thought of Cher with her elaborate head pieces when I saw Gemma, wasn’t aware of the Liz Taylor connection, she looks beautiful

  17. Sam H x says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:49 am

    Gemma Chan is drop dead gorgeous!! Love her look. I really like Emma Stone’s look.

    Is Alicia Vikander pregnant?

