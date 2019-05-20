Just here for the memes: the best reactions to the Game of Thrones finale

Traditionally, I don’t like to do these “let’s see what Twitter memes are going around” posts because it’s just a collection of clever tweets with very little text. But I’m making an exception for the Game of Thrones finale because honestly, the real Game of Thrones was all the friends we made along the way. GoT fans are some of the funniest and smartest people in the world, and they’ve been jumping on mistakes, bad storytelling and cool sh-t for years. As you can imagine, there were so many feelings online about the finale. Here’s just an assortment of cool sh-t and jokes and more:

Pretty much. Do the last eight years feel like a complete waste of time? I mean… no, not completely. As I said earlier, I watched Lost and THAT was a terrible ending, a sh-t the bed finale (and final season). Game of Thrones was brilliant for five seasons, good for two seasons and then absolutely horrendous for most of its final season. I don’t feel like it was a waste, I just feel like the writers got so f–king lazy in the end.

23 Responses to “Just here for the memes: the best reactions to the Game of Thrones finale”

  1. Rina says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:37 am

    Memes are everything! :)

    Reply
  2. HelloSunshine says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:39 am

    I wish the writers would’ve cared enough to do the ten episodes HBO offered. I’m okay with where they took the show (they’ve been setting Dany up as the Mad Queen for ages, whether people like it or not) but they rushed through everything starting in season 7. Jon meets Dany? Suddenly they love each other??And it’s all downhill from there.

    The actors clearly weren’t happy with how this was all handled. Seriously, look at the interviews from Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and Kit Harrington. Nikolai has also come out and talked about how difficult the writers were to work with.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:44 am

      There has been rumblings for years about how D&D were not easy to work with and if they didn’t like you they’d kill your character off – in the Oxford Union interview they did they actually admit to this (apparently an actor had ideas for his character that they did not like so decided to kill his character off).

      Reply
      • Zapp Brannigan says:
        May 20, 2019 at 11:08 am

        I think that referred to Ian McElhinney (who played Ser Barristan) he was a massive fan of the books and had some story arc coming if they followed the books, when they told him he was being killed off he asked about that plot in the books, they said they wanted to kill him off even more then.

        There were stories swirling about an actress not wanting to do nudity any more and they killed her off too, if it is the actress rumoured online it is awful as she had PTSD after leaving an abusive relationship and was no longer comfortable with nudity, they wrote her the most brutal death scene.

    • Steff says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:48 am

      They’re hacks. Point blank.

      Also, Disney needs to screen people before they hire them.

      Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am

      Exactly. And can we talk about ALL the foreshadowing of Dany getting pregnant in season 7 and then…nothing?? The prophecies that never came to fruition. And who was the “green eyes” Arya would close forever?? It’s like they forgot their own past storylines.

      Reply
  3. Incredulous says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:41 am

    The best I read was “Drogon saw his mum stabbed to death and thought the chair of knives did it so he turned it to slag”.

    Reply
  4. broodytrudy says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Okay but that dragon shot with Dany was bad ass. Hands down coolest shot in the series. And i love how many times we got to hear “Goodbye Brother”. It’s my favorite piece of music from the show, topping only Light of the Seven and the Rains of Castamere.

    Shout out to Ramin Djwadai and the costume department, the series MVPs.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:41 am

    I’m loling at the greatest shot of the entire show tweet, because I said the same fracking thing when it happened. Coolest shot evah.

    Reply
  6. Tessycat says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:42 am

    I kept hoping Brienn would write that Jaime had a child posthumously.

    Reply
  7. snowqueenM says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Who would have thought that GOT was a Shoot the Shaggy Dog story all along…? Disappointing AF, 3/10 for this lackluster effort at a final season.

    Reply
  8. Meg says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Holy sh*t I’m going to be happy when there are no more GOT posts on here damn way too many

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:50 am

    Aaaaaaand the rowing memes are back!! Come this way, you beautiful bull. This way.

    Reply
  10. Snazzy says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:02 am

    I love the one about the naked women. So true

    Reply
  11. Cee says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:02 am

    I’m gonna rewatch the whole series once I get the chance. That way I’ll know if it was a waste of time or not.

    Does anyone know anything about the supposed spin off?

    Reply
  12. eto says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:05 am

    Am I the only one who actually liked the ending of Lost? Cried like a baby.

    Reply
  13. SM says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:05 am

    The only show I followed through was Mad Men and I have to say I was way more satisfied that most of the GoT fans right now.

    Reply
  14. Case says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Jenny Nicholson is one of my favorite pop culture critics. She’s hilarious.

    Reply
  15. FHMom says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:36 am

    I thought VEEP had a thoughtful, well-written ending. I made my peace with this and may actually do a re-watch with my sister, who has never seen the show. I completely agree that LOST was the worst.

    Reply

