Just here for the memes: the best reactions to the Game of Thrones finale

Traditionally, I don’t like to do these “let’s see what Twitter memes are going around” posts because it’s just a collection of clever tweets with very little text. But I’m making an exception for the Game of Thrones finale because honestly, the real Game of Thrones was all the friends we made along the way. GoT fans are some of the funniest and smartest people in the world, and they’ve been jumping on mistakes, bad storytelling and cool sh-t for years. As you can imagine, there were so many feelings online about the finale. Here’s just an assortment of cool sh-t and jokes and more:

just here for the memes — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 20, 2019

I kind of expected to see Jon kill Dany after her big evil speech in front of everybody, then get fire-breathed by Drogon, which wouldn't work, revealing him as a Targaryen and the rightful king, but then I realized that would have him fully nude and only the lady rulers get that — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) May 20, 2019

Good morning to everybody except Bran, who despite being a wack archer, sending Hodor and Theon to their deaths, and chilling next to a cozy fire while everybody was fighting, got to be king. pic.twitter.com/9FwwcQLanV — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 20, 2019

Not to exaggerate but this is the greatest shot in the entire series. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/N3y852t85I — Abs B.🐻THFC (@Black_B3arr) May 20, 2019

Nobody: Sansa: BRAN’S PARTS DON’T WORK ANYMORE. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 20, 2019

for me the funniest scene last night was tyrion going full niemoller to jon about danaerys. "first they came for the mereenese slaveholders, and i said nothing" yea dude… — Max Read (@max_read) May 20, 2019

Tyrion: Who has a better story than Bran?

- Literally everyone -#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NpuETp1duj — Manuel Antonio (@mantonioperez) May 20, 2019

Gendry when he finds out Arya is sailing West. pic.twitter.com/aPbclRIwg8 — 𝙎𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙟𝙞𝙩 (@ThisHungryPanda) May 20, 2019

bran: king

sansa: queen

jon: free

arya: literally columbus

samwell: inventing democracy

ser brienne: pic.twitter.com/sGjEdCgHTk — Nicole (@niccibelli) May 20, 2019

“And also Ser Jaime died while telling Cersei that he was in love with Brienne who was super hot the end” pic.twitter.com/9yr5i3lvHK — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) May 20, 2019

Pretty much. Do the last eight years feel like a complete waste of time? I mean… no, not completely. As I said earlier, I watched Lost and THAT was a terrible ending, a sh-t the bed finale (and final season). Game of Thrones was brilliant for five seasons, good for two seasons and then absolutely horrendous for most of its final season. I don’t feel like it was a waste, I just feel like the writers got so f–king lazy in the end.