Howard Stern: ‘My wife is so amazing and I’m in such a good loving relationship’

Howard Stern did an interview on The Tonight Show last to promote his new book, Howard Stern Comes Again, his first in over ten years. It’s an anthology of transcripts of his favorite interviews along with his personal commentary. He put a lot of himself into it, you can tell by how he’s described it. In the first part of his interview with Fallon, he comes across as a better interviewer than he is an interview subject. His self-effacing nature got to be a bit much, but the second part was highly watchable and much more interesting. I was impressed by his comments about his second wife of 11 years, Beth Ostrosky, and how she makes him a better person and has changed his life. Beth is an animal activist who works to foster kittens and cats. Howard said she’s made him into one too.

My wife is so amazing and I’m in such a good loving relationship with her. One of the things she’s passionate about is saving animals. This is over the top. We have placed over 1,000 animals out of my home, 1,000 cats and kittens. People think I’m Attila The Hun and I won’t be into it. I’m absolutely into it. I love it.

Jimmy’s kids love Beth too and he said they love seeing her and think of her as a princess in a castle with kittens. It sounds like they live in the same neighborhood and are all friendly. In the last post we covered about Howard, many of you said that you canceled him a while ago and that only a white dude would get as many chances as he has. I understand and agree so much with that perspective. However as someone whose job is to be snarky and who used to be much ruder, I appreciate that he’s not reduced to just his past, that he’s been able to evolve, and that he’s still around doing his thing. Beth did a lot to rehabilitate his image, but he’s also changed too, some of it due to her influence, which he’s grateful for and acknowledges.

In the second part of the interview, he made some really insightful comments about the work that goes into building a career:

We all think it’s easy. You take a guy like Steve Martin and you go ‘he’s just naturally funny.’ When he starts talking about his career and the work and the hours that he put in. I don’t really care what your business is. People don’t see that climb and they don’t see the work and the effort that goes into it. Billy Joel was talking about his work ethic and how important it is to enjoy what we do. No matter what we do, you have to find a way to enjoy it and have fun.

He said that Mike Tyson described drug addiction to him in a way that made him understand it completely. Mike explained “Have you ever gone two days without food? To a drug addict, that stuff is food. When I can’t get it, I need to eat or I’ll die.”

He also claimed he was planning to call Robin Williams to apologize to him about being a jerk during an interview he did with him years ago, but that Robin committed suicide that day before he could do it. That made me gasp out loud. It didn’t sound like a put on at all.

Here's that first part of the interview. Howard sings The Name Game around 10 minutes. I'm surprised he didn't do "Chuck."



Here's the second part. He really sold me on the book and this is the more interesting part. Howard talked to Jimmy about the flack Jimmy got for ruffling Trump's hair. He understood how it happened. Howard also brought on his biggest fan, Marianne.


