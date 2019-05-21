The full-length trailer for the ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is here & it looks awesome!!

There are only a handful of series which I’ve seen every episode. Game of Thrones, Mad Men, Friends, 30 Rock, The Mindy Project and… Downton Abbey. I loved Downton Abbey for what it was: a dumb soap opera with a castle and costume p0rn. I felt strongly about these characters too, and I still laugh at so many of the dumb jokes, like the doctor who was terrible at everything, Cousin Matthew feeling tingly, sudden deaths out of nowhere, Lady Mary being a C-U-Next-Tuesday constantly and Poor Edith never getting a break about anything. And of course Violet, the Dowager Countess, played brilliantly by Dame Maggie Smith.
With all of this talk about the WTF ending of Game of Thrones, I have to say that I always hold up Downton Abbey’s ending as one of the best-ever finales. They didn’t give every character what they wanted, but each of the remaining characters found some kind of happiness and joy. So I never thought it was necessary to make a full-length movie update. Turns out, I was wrong. The full-length trailer is out and I’m SO INTO IT.
The King and Queen are visiting! Thomas gets a gay love affair! It’s 1927 and everything is modern! Edith is visiting from her Scottish castle! Lady Mary is going to kill Carson from overwork! Mary’s wig looks terrible! Branson is still there! Mary wants to leave Downton! Violet has a direct line to God! LMAO, this is going to be so much dumb soapy fun.
Michelle Dockery should sue someone about that wig though.
Posters courtesy of Focus Features.
I need to start a petition. I don’t like the writing. This is a letdown. I have invested 6 years of my life to have an ending like this.
Yes, it looks great and can’t wait to see it on big screen. Feels like a finale we didn’t need, but are all here fo, because it looks grand. Respect for writers, who worked tirelessly, actors, producers to bring it to life once again.
YAYYY! I’m gonna watch the SHIT out of this movie!
Same! So excited!
ME TOO I AM SO EXCITED
All the actors back in their parts, it’s amazing and feels just like the show.
Soooo excited!
I will probably see it ten times. I loved DA. I went to the exhibit of the set pieces and costumes in NYC last year. The costumes are even more exquisite in real life.
I am way more excited for this than I should be. and I agree that the costumes were one of the best parts of the show.
Also, along with sudden deaths, remember the shocking, out-of-the-blue, highly bloody coughing fit at the dining room table? Good times.
Edith outranking and marrying up to me was one of the greatest, ‘Suck it’ moments of the entire series. From her parents (who thought that she would not only marry but be around to take car of them in their old age) to Mary (hey, she was happy. But she married a mechanic. One that looks like Matthew Goode, but a mechanic none the less).
I need this in my life right now. Something vacuous and fun to look forward too. Back to a time when the future looked bright.
It looked bright 2 years before the stock market crash that ushered in the Great Depression!
And then WWII. Last century was such a mix of hope and brutal reality.
This show has such amazing clothes and everything. Looking forward to this movie!
CANNOT WAIT.
They all look great! Can’t wait!
ooh I never finished the series but this may motivate me to get it done over the summer.
Omg, just finished rewatching in anticipation. Such a delicious show. If course I’m the only one in my crew who’s excited as the men can’t handle it lol. Violet is, hands down, comedic gold.
Yes!! I’m so excited!
I saw the costumes a few years back when they were at an exhibit at Winterthur. So much fun to see them in person. Sybil’s Harem pants were magnificent.
jealous! i just saw the Crown costume exhibit at Winterthur!
Initial viewing I thought the series boringly slow. After a second view I thought the series worth the purchase. I do own Mad Men, not a fan. One of my series favorites is Boston Legal. Looking forward to the film and the cultural changes of the era.
The boring slowness was part of the charm, part of the dance. I only wish it had been 10 times as slow and gone on for more seasons. And I still REALLY want them to do a pre-quel (all luxurious and old-fashioned, instead of “modern”)
I started to cry when Carson walked up to the house. I am also on my period, so I’m not entirely sure if it was legitimately moving or not.
See my comment below. It was not!
But it was camp and delicious!
Oh yes it was because I teared up too and I am definitely NOT on any period!! My coworker thought something bad had happened! I know I will have to see this movie by myself but I don’t care. I will be the first one in line.
Ooooo! The BEST part of the trailer was the intense swelling orchestral music building to a crescendo as…. the old butler walks up the gravel pathway to his prior workplace. DRAMA! Ha hahahahaha! THE BEST! I love this show, and wish it had gone on and on like Coronation Street. Honestly, and I adore that the movie is just about some people coming for a one-day visit. Delicious!!!!!!!