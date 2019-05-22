Maren Morris keeps a photo of Alicia Vikander on her phone as body motivation

We haven’t talked much about Maren Morris, but she’s a country star who seems to be everywhere lately. I’m sure you’ve heard her song The Middle with Zedd and Gray, and her other big country hits are My Church and Girl. She’s covering Women’s Health and she gives a lot of good quotes actually, about her diet, about getting stage fright, and about how A Star Is Born hit too close to home for her. I really wonder about that one, but we’ll talk about it after reading some of what she said.
On her diet: Her life is timed out and hyperscheduled, starting every morning with breakfast on her bus: three egg whites and spinach cooked in olive oil, and wheat toast. She usually eats salads with protein for lunch, then pauses on eating after 5 p.m. on show days. As a result, she comes off-stage ravenous. “When I’m on there, I make it count. I know I’ll feel awful if I don’t eat right after burning all those calories in the show.” She usually then consumes another salad – skinless chicken over spinach with lemon vinaigrette, for example – and she might have a glass of ros, though her trainer would prefer it were lower-cal tequila and soda
On her goal to “look like Tomb Raider” – setting a photo of Alicia Vikander as the background on her phone: “This is what I have to look at every time I unlock it – if I’m at a bar, or eating a French fry. So that’s motivating.”
On addressing mental and physical health: “I’ve gone through ups and downs,” she says when referencing a photo she posted in advance of her San Francisco concert with the caption Five years and 20 lbs ago. “After taking that picture, I went through this horrible breakup, and I lost so much weight. I didn’t look at my body like it was healthy – when you’re going through emotional turmoil, it’s hard to eat. That was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health. I put weight back on when I started really laying into my career and tour – things that brought me happiness.”
On anxiety as a result of singing on stage: “It’s stage fright. Some parts of it never go away. When I get out there and relax into it, I’m fine. It’s a gift to sing well and make people emotional, so I don’t take it for granted.”
On giving up one of her old coping mechanisms, cigarettes: “It used to be such a stress reliever,” she said of the habit, which ultimately impacted her vocals. Now, to relieve stress, she likes hanging out after the concert and having a good chat with her band and whomever is visiting that night. “My life revolves around music, so anytime I don’t have to talk about it is a nice defuser after a crazy adrenaline rush.”
On her relationship with husband Ryan Hurd: “Sometimes you think you know all there is to know about somebody, and then a year happens and you keep surprising each other.”
On relating to the movie A Star is Born: “I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I had to go to therapy. Not the substance abuse part, but there were things that happened to [Lady Gaga’s character] that happened to me. That movie rocked us both. We were like, ‘We can never end up like this. Cool?’”
Is she saying that she was like Lady Gaga’s character Ally in that she was told what to be and how to act early in her career? She did say that it’s not about substance abuse. I can’t imagine what it’s like dealing with those industry bros. It’s hard enough talking to ad company people. As for using Alicia Vikander for motivation, I saw Tomb Raider and while Vikander was more convincing than I expected she was still quite tiny, I’ll say that. I did this once with Kate Hudson’s bikini photos! I didn’t put them on my phone, I just saved them and looked at them on my computer whenever I needed workout motivation. It’s a good idea in theory but in practice I don’t know if it would work for me again. Maren works with Carrie Underwood’s trainer and they do remote facetime sessions. I didn’t even realize you could hire a remote trainer, but now I want to do that. It would work better than staring at photoshopped pictures of superfit celebrities.
I kept a picture of Linda Hamilton from Terminator II on my bedroom wall for a couple of years. Her body was insane in that movie. It worked as motivation for me.
She’s so amazing in that movie. I’ve seen pictures of her for the next one still looking amazing only with grey hair this time! I can’t wait.
She’s a neighbor of my boss, who has nothing but nice things to say about her too. She’s seems like a totally normal, yet completely badass, person. That’s even more motivational to me!
She is a strong artist!
Considering her diet listed is not even 1000 calories a day, and she’s public about thinspo/fitspo pics being her main image on her phone I hope she’s not going down a destructive path. But since its a health magazine she might have embellished how “healthy” her diet is to sound good??
I was thinking the same. If she’s working out as much as she says and eating as little as is listed here, it doesn’t sound terribly healthy. It sounds like my diet right before I was hospitalized for a seizure and diagnosed with ED.
totally agree. that diet combined with keeping a thinspo pic as her home screen is… not encouraging.
Agree! Her look out weigh/loss and the way she’s eating doesn’t sound healthy to me AT ALL. She’s obsessed with what she eats and eating healthy and limited as many calories as possible – all while being active. Doesn’t sound like a good or healthy approach to me.
This sounds like “rigid scheduled diet” as another form of an eating disorder with minimal calories…”skinless chicken with lemon and salad” sorry that does not sound like eating right but more like boring AF. It’s more than possible to eat right and still keep it interesting and enjoy life and have a banging lean mean body, especially when you have money for chefs and trainers. I’m not a fan of her music but she seems like an ok singer.
What happened to “I just wanna get up on stage & sing.” But no she wants fame & fortune & you can absolutely see whats shes doing to herself to get them. Im not suprised she suffers from anxiety issues. A photo of Alicia is the least of her problems. I have actually heard ” In the Middle” in McDonalds & its not a song that I used my “Whats that Tune” app for. Best of luck to her. Wynona & Patricia Y rule tho.
I have a picture of a girl on my background for motivation too. Alicia is too thin for me to be inspirational, I’m not bashing her but I’m not a fan of those movie roles diets. They seem kinda unhealthy.
She’s had so much work done since she first came out that it looks like she’s wearing a latex mask in some of these photos. Such a shame as she was perfect as she was, very cute in a girl-next-door way. I am sure she was receiving a lot of pressure from somewhere to sex up her image but I wish she would have resisted.
Choose a woman with the body of a fragile teen as a standard is not ok. She has issues and she needs help before ends in a eating disorder. And this show us how women is expected to be super thin (looking like a girl and not a woman) no matter a real woman should look, in a world where fashion industry, movie and music executives impose the rules. This is disgusting and wrong.
Years ago – maybe 10? there was a cover of Rolling Stone with Britney on it, and she looked fantastic, jeans and a gray tshirt (it was around the time Circus came out.) I had that cover in my bedroom for like a year for motivation, lol. but now it makes me sad considering what she is going through now.
Anyway – I’m another one who kind of raised an eyebrow at what she is eating. Egg whites with spinach? Salad with chicken? I’m hoping there are some healthy fats somewhere in there. It sounds like she is undereating, but I remember once reading a story with Carrie Underwood where she talked about eating a granola bar some days. Like, that was all she ate, and I thought oh…..yeah not going to do that.
Marin is not eating enough, especially considering the amount of energy performing live demands. Food is fuel, and eating should be a pleasure. I want her to consult a dietician and get some therapy. And I want her husband to step up and make sure that she takes care of herself.
Botox, fillers, lip plumper. That look where the face looks carved out if wax. The shiny skin, thick that botox creates that no powder can subdue or hide. So young! Totally unnecessary.