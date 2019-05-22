No, an ‘Arya: Coming To America’ Game of Thrones spinoff is not happening

Spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Hopefully, everyone knows by now that Arya Stark survives everything and decides she doesn’t even want to stay in Westeros. At the end of the show, she says goodbye to Jon, Sansa and King Bran and sets sail for whatever is west of Westeros, where “all the maps end.” Basically, she’s coming to America. She’s Christopher Columbus or something. While it was a disappointing end for her character, it also felt sort of in-character for Arya and her quixotic nature. The biggest disappointment was that Arya didn’t steal anyone’s face in the last episodes, nor did she take anyone else out from her Kill List. Anyway, Arya’s “end” definitely seemed like it could be the jumping off point for a sequel spinoff, Arya In the New World, or whatever. HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys says that won’t happen. Bloys says a lot of other sh-t too – you can read the full interview here.

Bloys won’t talk about why the last two seasons were so rushed: “No, I cannot talk you through that decision. The guys have known what they’ve wanted to do for a long, long time. They’ve had a plan in their mind. I’ve been on the record saying I’d take five more seasons. But they’ve had a plan that they wanted to do and this made sense to them. They made this decision a long time ago and they’re doing it exactly how they planned to do it….They made that decision a long time ago. But no, I’m not aware of any conversations that anybody thought it was crammed or anything like that. Whether there’s a plan for an Arya sequel spinoff: “Nope, nope, nope. No. Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of the reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.

Bloys talks about how there are three prequel shows in various stages of development, with The Long Night being the first one being filmed (this summer). I don’t understand Bloys’ argument, that we shouldn’t be able to see what Arya is up to because Arya was “Dan and David’s thing” basically. I say that if George RR Martin gave his blessing, Arya: Coming To America could totally be a thing, a stand-alone project without Weiss and Benioff’s involvement. But whatever, I’m not going to argue about it.