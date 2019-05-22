Naomi Scott in Brandon Maxwell at the LA ‘Aladdin’ premiere: Disney princess?

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Aladdin, the live-action Disney remake which no one really asked for. I mean, I’m not trying to set this film up for failure, but I’m just not on the whole “let’s do live action remakes of all these animated Disney classics!” But Beauty and the Beast was a massive success, and people are looking forward to The Lion King, so we’re getting Aladdin too.
Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott stars as Jasmine. Mena wore Givenchy, a diagonal-pattern suit which looks okay. Naomi wore Brandon Maxwell – a pink ballgown which looks very Disney. The ballgown is what is – I mean, it’s not my style, but I bet millions of little girls will love it and they’ll think Naomi is the most beautiful princess ever, which is sort of cool. The thing I like the least here is Naomi’s top-knot – her hair is pulled too tight. I also think her lipstick is wrong, but whatever!
Will Smith plays Genie and if the trailer is any indication, he’s terrifying. Will brought two of his kids and his wife to the premiere – Jaden Smith is missing, but Trey and Willow were there, and Will and Jada were handsy with each other, as always. Will’s suit is the best, I love it.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I am looking forward to this more than the Lion King, TBH. But I’m also one who does not need all these live action remakes. I have seen the live action Beauty and the Beast, but when my kids and I want to watch Beauty and the Beast, we go for the original, which is amazing IMO.
Naomi looks gorgeous, I don’t love the hair, but the rest is so pretty that I’m okay with it. that dress is the kind of dress I would wear to a Disney movie premiere if I was playing a Disney princess, lol.
I’m also looking forward to will smith as the genie. I think he was a good pick because he’s not going to try to recreate Robin Williams. He’ll do his own thing.
Man, Will’s kids really are stunning. How old is Willow now? I ask because I’m curious if she has graduated high school/talked about college at all. Since we know she’s not interested in staying in the entertainment industry I wonder what she’s gonna do.
That’s all I got really. I’m gonna watch this because I’m a chump, but I’m not excited about it.
I love everything about Naomi’s look; the dress is extra but she pulls it off and the hair and lipstick stop it being too sugary. The only thing that ruins it is that weird slash over her tummy….?? What’s going on there??
I’m really not interested in this movie but I’m sure it will make a billion dollars. It does annoy me that Guy Ritchie is allowed to fail upwards over and over again though.
I agree, I think the hair gives the dress a fun twist it wouldn’t have if she had gone for big princess hair. I also like that the guys went for fun looks instead of phoning it in, fashion wise.
Naomi looks beautiful. I agree the hair is too tight. No opinions on Mena or Will. Willow looks great though. Was the guy playing Jafar not there? Apparently he sucks in the movie. The movie is actually getting decent reviews and critics saying it’s better than Beauty and the Beast’s remake, which is surprising after the lame trailers. It’s obviously not great, but apparently the leads (except Jafar) are great and Will really sells it with his Genie performance. The leads having chemistry already make it better than what Emma Watson and whoever played the Beast did. Even though I wasn’t a fan of the original Aladdin growing up, I was planning to watch because I like Naomi Scott. Glad the reviews aren’t like Dumbo’s for her sake.
I don’t get how-but clearly someone is going to see these live action remakes as nearly all of them have made big bucks right? They’ll keep making them as long as people keep paying.
Maleficant, Cinderella, Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland and Snow White all made big bucks to right? Dumbo not so much.