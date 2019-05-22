Stranger Things season 3′s latest teaser has older women creeping on a teen

The Stranger Things 3 trailer dropped in March. I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen season two because I didn’t care for season one. The new season is set to release on July 4th, which is clever since, according to the trailer, that is when this season is set. The trailer also suggests the core group is drifting apart due to adolescence. And, of course, that horrible things are still going bump in the night.
During the first trailer, there is a brief scene of the character, Billy Hargrove, strutting across the public pool deck in a lifeguard’s uniform (so, a whistle, sunglasses and swimsuit) while some young ladies check him out. Netflix just released that scene in a new teaser video and it shows that it’s not just the young ladies checking him out, but a whole row of older ladies who are sharkishly awaiting his shift:
It’s not a great look, for sure. Not only does is it lean too heavily on the desperate-mom trope, Billy was 17 last season, so even if he’s legal now, it’s a little gross. However, I know that much of the attraction of Stranger Things is the nostalgia and if that is what they are going for here, they might have pulled it off. Not nostalgia for anything that happened in real life, of course. My mom and her friends weren’t lounging around public swimming pools checking guys out, but there are so many 80s movies that had this scene in it. So if this is supposed to be a nod to 80s films, I give them credit for doing their research. Plus, TVLine thinks this scene suggests that hard-core lifeguarding is how Billy channels his anger, which, as a former lifeguard, I think is really funny. Whistles are a lifeguard’s stress-ball. One interesting note, according to IMDb, S3 E3 is called The Case of the Missing Lifeguard – dun dun DUN!
The new posters for season three have been released. Holy moly – I thought the first one was a throwback of Winona Ryder but it’s Millie Bobby Brown.
I can remember my mom, newly divorced in the early eighties, perving on life guards at the local lake so this rings accurate for me. In hindsight, the “small town cougar” stereotype was pretty apt for her. Weird side note, I had to attend a class that we called “kids with divorced parents”. Divorce was new-ish and I guess they were worried about the handful of us who had “broken” homes.
They had that at my school! It was called Banana Splits
Ugh. Billy. Hated him in Season 2. They’ll have to make him likeable this season if they want me to care about his possible disappearance. And I really hope the gang works better this season. Their dynamics were already shifting in the last one and it wasn’t as fun to watch as in the first season. Looking forward to more Steve! The best character arc on the show.
Steve better stay alive. Steve and Hopper forever.
The last season ended with him hitting on / being hit on by one of the mothers. So this isn’t particularly surprising.
Billy was the worst thing about season 2 in my opinion. I’m not as big on the show has everybody else seems to be, but I’ll end up watching.
I lifeguarded at a private club in the 80′s/90′s. There was a lot of drinking and a lot of hitting on the staff, particularly lifeguards and tennis pros. (I personally think we were hired partly on our looks – not everyone was a supermodel, but no one was heavy and everyone was fairly attractive.) We were in high school or college, and it didn’t matter which gender you were, you were hit on. Sometimes while you were helping their kid.