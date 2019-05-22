Stranger Things season 3′s latest teaser has older women creeping on a teen

The Stranger Things 3 trailer dropped in March. I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen season two because I didn’t care for season one. The new season is set to release on July 4th, which is clever since, according to the trailer, that is when this season is set. The trailer also suggests the core group is drifting apart due to adolescence. And, of course, that horrible things are still going bump in the night.

During the first trailer, there is a brief scene of the character, Billy Hargrove, strutting across the public pool deck in a lifeguard’s uniform (so, a whistle, sunglasses and swimsuit) while some young ladies check him out. Netflix just released that scene in a new teaser video and it shows that it’s not just the young ladies checking him out, but a whole row of older ladies who are sharkishly awaiting his shift:

It’s not a great look, for sure. Not only does is it lean too heavily on the desperate-mom trope, Billy was 17 last season, so even if he’s legal now, it’s a little gross. However, I know that much of the attraction of Stranger Things is the nostalgia and if that is what they are going for here, they might have pulled it off. Not nostalgia for anything that happened in real life, of course. My mom and her friends weren’t lounging around public swimming pools checking guys out, but there are so many 80s movies that had this scene in it. So if this is supposed to be a nod to 80s films, I give them credit for doing their research. Plus, TVLine thinks this scene suggests that hard-core lifeguarding is how Billy channels his anger, which, as a former lifeguard, I think is really funny. Whistles are a lifeguard’s stress-ball. One interesting note, according to IMDb, S3 E3 is called The Case of the Missing Lifeguard – dun dun DUN!

The new posters for season three have been released. Holy moly – I thought the first one was a throwback of Winona Ryder but it’s Millie Bobby Brown.

one friendship can change everything pic.twitter.com/ts4XcZ3u6r — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

one jopper can change everything pic.twitter.com/xVbLdOKRZX — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

one scoop can change everything pic.twitter.com/208MeAF5Md — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

one jancy can change everything pic.twitter.com/xhzBTsy1Vn — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

OUR BOYS CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/2DCglAOzXm — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

Hang out on a public deck chair for this? Nah, I’ll pass

one billy can change everything pic.twitter.com/i8Naob1NpR — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019