Wow, Joe Biden supports the Hyde Amendment & hates birth control too

In April, Joe “Hamlet” Biden announced his latest presidential run, shocking no one. He had been “teasing” his run for months and months. What was weird is that his announcement came after several women came forward to speak about how Biden had touched them inappropriately, or smelled their hair, or hugged them too long, or everything else we’ve always known about Biden. Biden had to “reset” his campaign before he even announced. And since then… I mean, he’s getting good polling numbers, but it’s June 2019, not June 2020. I tend to believe his numbers are mostly a reflection of name-recognition. Because once people (women) really learn what Biden is saying about their issues, his numbers will plummet.
So what has Biden been saying about the issues? Well, he apparently still supports the Hyde Amendment. The Hyde Amendment is a particularly nasty piece of Republican bulls–t from decades ago, which ensures that no federal money goes towards abortion services in the name of, you know, women’s health care or reproductive services. Anti-choice politicians have wielded the Hyde Amendment to deny access to reproductive care to women in America and abroad, since “federal money” also goes to international aid too. Biden’s campaign confirmed this week that he supports the Hyde Amendment. Not only that, but Biden was in the room for all of the Affordable Care Act negotiations and he argued that Catholic men have more of a right to their beliefs than women have a right to birth control.
As Vice President, Joe Biden repeatedly sought to undermine the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate, working in alliance with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to push for a broad exemption that would have left millions of women without coverage. Biden’s battle over contraception is a window into his approach to the politics of reproductive freedom, a function of an electoral worldview that centers working-class Catholic men over the interests of women. The issue has been causing his presidential campaign some discomfort — on Wednesday, Biden’s campaign clarified that he remains a supporter of the so-called Hyde Amendment, a provision that bars federal money from being used to fund reproductive health services. Biden had recently told an activist with the ACLU that he opposed the amendment, and wanted to see it repealed.
On contraception, according to contemporaneous reporting and to sources involved with the internal debate, Biden had argued that if the regulations implementing the Affordable Care Act were going to mandate coverage, it would anger white, male Catholic voters, and threaten President Obama’s reelection in 2012. Biden’s main ally in the internal fight over contraception was Chief of Staff William Daly; both men are Catholic. Opposing Biden was a faction of mostly women advisers, joined by some men, who argued that Biden had both the policy and the politics wrong. On policy, they noted that if his broad exemption went into effect, upwards of six million women who happened to be employed by religious-affiliated organizations would lose contraception coverage. The politics were just as bad, they argued, given that women were increasingly becoming central to the party’s success. To turn on them on the issue of access to birth control — embracing a fringe position not even adopted by most Catholics who aren’t bishops — would put that support at risk.
In many ways, the issue of abortion was always the Trojan horse for a larger campaign to deny women basic reproductive care and to limit (if not curtail) their autonomy over their bodies. Being anti-choice is the gateway drug to hating women, basically, and wanting them to be punished and/or die because they were born women. What I’m saying is that Joe Biden and men like Joe Biden should no longer have a seat at the f–king table. It’s 2019, if you don’t understand by now that birth control, access to affordable reproductive care and yes, abortion are all fundamental HUMAN RIGHTS, then I’m sorry, I don’t give a f–k about what you have to say about anything else.
100%. No human rights support, no vote from me.
Co-signed.
+1
So you won’t vote for him even if he becomes the dem candidate? Are you all in swing states? This is how we got Trump…
I’ll hold my nose and vote for him, if he becomes the Democratic nominee (but I’m in New York, so it really doesn’t matter much).
That said, Bernie and Biden need to drop out. They are dinosaurs who do not reflect the current needs of the US. They are both blatantly sexist, with a disturbing history of bigotry. It’s time for them to retire to write their memoirs.
I’ve been knowing about Joe since the early 80s…his bigotry…his sexism…
Glad everyone else it getting a chance to see how he was NEVA the answer to ANY of our problems
It’s over Joe……………With regards to your nomination by the Democrats for POTUS put your heads between your legs and…………….well you know what to do.
So have I and when people try to convince me Joe is electable I ask why someone who has been in public office since the Vietnam Nam war hasn’t already been president. It’s because his record sucks.
Nope. Nope. Nope. Women’s healthcare is a very important issue for me.
Since when do white Catholic men who oppose reproductive rights vote for Democrats?
That may be his campaign’s downfall, honestly. I get the feeling what’s going on in some of the Southern and Midwest states right now with abortion rights may be serving as a wake up call for some women as to how precarious their rights really are. (Well, it should, anyway. I’m sure plenty will remain placidly obtuse on the issue until it’s too late.)
Done with both him and Bernie. Get a grip, white men, this time is no longer yours. The fact they continue to push for themselves as the next generation’s leader when the pool is already capable and diverse, as the fix after the horror show we are currently going through, reminds me these two are not doing this “for the people” but for their own egos.
That said, funny you used the phase “gateway drug” when Biden is also known for referring to marijuana as a GD in conversations about legalization.
Throw in his messy history with personal space and his shameful treatment of Anita Hill and I can’t believe we’re still talking about Biden as a viable option for the Presidency.
I wouldn’t quite lump Bernie and Joe together, since the former is ethnically Jewish and Western culture is notoriously Antisemitic – and we’re seeing a significant rise in neo-Nazism in Europe and America currently. Sanders is old enough that he was born in the middle of WWII and grew up seeing the fallout of it. He certainly benefits from a Caucasian appearance, no argument there, but it’s not quite as heavily mired in privilege the way Biden is. While I’m not a huge fan of Bernie, if I have to pick one, I’ll choose him over Joe.
Bernie has been very willing to throw issues that women and POC care about under the bus when it suits him.
I swear to god why are we surprised? Biden isn’t our savior from Trump, he will secure 4 more damn years.
“But he polls so well….” STOP SUPPORTING PEOPLE WHO CAN’T BEAT TRUMP AND HAVE CRAP POLICIES. this is the primary, don’t vote for the elderly man who treats women like they aren’t sentient beings on several different fronts.
I’m sick of the Biden Talk, positively disgusted and nauseated by it. I would find it extremely difficult to vote for him. I couldn’t understand why people would rather stay home that Vote for Hillary, but now I get it. I understand why it’s wrong and I wont, but being forced to vote for Biden just to avoid Trump would be a traumatic experience.
^^^^100% this
Wow, this is disappointing. I like Joe as a person and admire/respect his decades of public service, but I can’t support him with this. Although, don’t get me wrong, if it’s him vs. Trump on the ballot, I’m not going to be a fool and piss away my vote on the third party or abstain. This is just so disappointing.
You admire and respect his decades of victim blaming, racism, reefer madness, support for mass Incarceration, sexism, harassment and generally making women and children hes in a position of power over feel uncomfortable by touching them without consent and in some cases continuing when they are visibly recoiling?
You either are ignorant or terrifying. I can’t tell which is worse.
Another one bites the dust.
Biden is dead to me.
Go home Joe. Just….. go home. It’s over.
sigh. this is why a 70+ year old man has no place in politics. old school = old.
He was whitewashed by ridiculous mad magazine memes, and his alleged close relationship with President Obama. I have always known who he is.
WE, women, WE are the majority of the democratic base and his is disqualifying. Period.
This is so disappointing, especially in light of Biden’s leadership and ongoing support for the Violence Against Women Act, finding for the Office of Violence Against Women (several times this office was on the block to be cut and Biden’s influence saved it) and working to fight sexual harassment and assault in the military.
Biden had one thing going for him and that was Obama. Strip away his protection and all his past issues come back. I do not think he can win the nomination. Warren might though
Do.Not.Want.
Please people, don’t make him the nominee because I really don’t want to have to vote for him.
Do they want voter apathy? Because joe Biden is how you get voter apathy.
“Joe Biden and men like Joe Biden should no longer have a seat at the f–king table.”
Damn straight! I am so fed up with this horse shit!
And this aside (which I will NEVER put it aside), think about this. Trump is a fat old man who gasps for breath, and leans on podiums. People are visual. WHY would we nominate another old man to put next to him on a debate stage and give him that? Why would we do that? Why?
IF I was going to go with a white man, I would vote Beto and have him up on the stage next to Trump, jumping up and down and on tables and whatever. THAT is a visual. Two barely animated near-corpses side-by-side is not a visual win for us.
Two barely animated near-corpses side-by-side is not a visual win for us.
+1
The vitality of Clinton was a sharp contrast to a frail looking HW.
Calls to mind the whole Nixon Kennedy televised debate.
I’ll say it once again: I’m not going to vote for this man and I know many other women will refuse to vote for him also. He could care a less about women’s rights. Please, if you want Trump out of office, choose another candidate. Please!
Joe who?
Joe Biden has run for president 2 previous cycles and has never even won a single PRIMARY race-and now he’s being heralded as the great liberal savior who’s going to win the general? Yea no. Take all the seats.
I’m really getting tired of a certain section of the left telling women/POC/LGBTQ that they need to sit down in the name of not picking the ‘best’ candidate, but the most ‘electable’ one. We can all see what you’re doing, and those two things are not mutually exclusive. What they really mean is the white guy who will return things to the status quo. As if Hilary lost not because of Russian interference or a messed up electoral college or the fact that she was a long time political entity with decades of baggage-nope must be because she was a woman. Even though 2018 cycle should show that’s anything but the case.
I’m not going to be bullied into voting for Biden or Sanders in the primary in the name of electability
Amen, Scal!
I really wish Biden was not the Democrat nominee front runner, unfortunately polls are showing he is the front runner by a big margin. Although it is early, luckily.
The gateway drug analogy is so apt….in my view, abortion restrictions are the gateway to birth control restrictions, which lead naturally to “putting women in their place” (under male dominion) by taking away other rights, removing women from employment, voter rolls, any public life.
Along these lines, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is putting together a group to re-work human rights protections into “natural law” viewpoints. This was reported last week by Politico. https://www.politico.com/story/2019/05/30/human-rights-state-department-1348014
Natural law can be decoded to mean white patriarchy and religious fundamentalism. It is why the U.S. has refused to join many international human rights efforts during this administration- because they include women’s health in the calculation. We don’t need a Democrat nominee who espouses this world view.
I’m glad he’s saying this stuff because the sooner people realize just how bad and out of touch he is, the sooner we can stop talking about him being the “only one” who can beat Trump. Republicans have the policy support of about 30% of America (depending on the issue) and yet control the White House, the Senate, and the Supreme Court because they will take any little bit of power they have and run with it – and beat the other side down. Dems will have the support of 70% of America and still apologize and try to compromise with the extremists on the other side. Obama, as much as I loved him, was guilty of this. We’ve got to stop worrying about appeasing the extremist right wing because they’re bad for America (well, unless you’re a rich racist white straight cis guy) but that’s all Biden has done since he started campaigning.
All of this. 👏👏👏
I’d still vote for him if it was him vs Trump but I’m completely over being lead by a bunch of old men.
Keep in mind that Joe Biden was arguing against including birth control in the ACA, “because Catholics,” at the same time a peer-reviewed study showed 98% of Catholics use some form of non-natural birth control in their lifetimes.
76 year old Joe Biden is a man of 1968—and probably not even the best of them then, either— not 2020.