Tatler wonders why Rose Hanbury & the Cambridges were kept apart at the banquet

Before the state banquet at Buckingham Palace for Donald Trump, there was speculation that Rose Hanbury would attend, especially since her husband is the Lord Great Chamberlain and has some kind of official capacity at these events. So, people were expecting it. She did show up, but there was a lot of confusion about the general vibe, when she arrived, and where she sat. Buzzfeed’s Ellie Hall did a deep dive on the whole thing – Rose was not part of the procession of royals and Americans, she walked in with Sarah Vine before the formal procession, and she was already at her seat when William and Kate arrived. Rose did not wear her wedding ring but did wear some kind of diamond something in her hair. Her dress was a repeat – she wore the same thing to two other state banquets. And she has walked in the procession line in years past – Ellie Hall says in 2017, she walked behind Will and Kate (who were walking separate from each other) in the procession. Oh, and while Rose was seated not-close to William and Kate on Monday night, she was in Kate’s eyeline and William’s eyeline. Interesting.
So, what else is new? After the story of the alleged Rose-William affair picked up steam and then swiftly died as William used his lawyers to threaten all British media, the story is getting picked up again. There’s no new reporting about an AFFAIR, mind you. The British outlets are just recapping the original shady story, which is that Kate sees Rose as a “rural rival” and that Kate tried to “phase her out.” Interestingly enough, Tatler ran a story about Rose’s presence, and keep in mind that Tatler’s latest editor is Kate’s good friend.
Rumours of a rift spread like wildfire across the media earlier this year. The alleged rift, was, of course, between Norfolk neighbours the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and the Duchess of Cambridge. The supposed rift didn’t stop the Marchioness of Cholmondeley receiving an invitation – and attending – Monday night’s state banquet along with her husband, the Marquess.
The Marquess, who as Lord Great Chamberlain is a regular fixture at state and ceremonial events (and would be expected to bring his wife to the occasion), was seated on the table closest to the Duchess of Cambridge, next to the Duchess of Gloucester. Whereas former model Rose, dressed in floor-length silk (to the Duchess of Cambridge’s white Alexander McQueen), was tactfully placed at the other side of the room. Perhaps to limit photographic opportunities to capture the pair that would be additional fuel for the rumours and spark speculation?
Of course, the majority of couples, if not all of them, appeared to be split between the two tables. The Marchioness was the same distance from Prince William as the Marquess was from the Duchess of Cambridge. The Norfolk neighbours, who live just four miles apart in Houghton and Anmer Hall respectively, were initially thought to be close friends – perhaps no longer so?
“Perhaps no longer so?” LOL. If William wanted to flatly deny the affair, he could have. If Rose wanted to flatly deny the affair, she could have. What William did instead was run to Richard Kay and throw his sister-in-law under the bus and throw a massive tantrum about how Kate is an angel on earth who will be queen and has never put a foot wrong. William did it to himself, is what I’m saying. I’m also saying that William and Kate were likely VERY displeased that Rose was there, but again, that was the whole point of the “rural rival” story. I still believe it likely originated with Rose telling Kate, “Silly little middle-class girl, you can’t phase me out, I’m part of this society whether you like it or not.” If you read the whole series of gossip events as Rose asserting her social power, it totally makes sense. And I think that Rose’s appearance at the banquet reinforces that too, sending the message that “real aristocrats socialize with their mistresses and mistresses’ husbands and it’s all fine.”
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Oh no, here I was expecting a good old fashioned catfight🤷♀️
Very interesting that it’s Tatler doing the rounds. As you said, they should technically be team Kate, so I would think they’re less likely to run something…hmmm. Watch this space, I guess.
“watch this space” – exactly.
Hmm, someone is stirring and poking William. It could be the affair is still going on and this is Kate passively aggressively getting a dig at William.
TBH am still not convinced it’s Rose he (William) is/was having an affair with, I still think its someone else and Rose got chucked under the bus to protect that person.
Yes, I think William could have had an affair with Rose, but I think its just as likely that Rose was somehow involved (the meet-ups took place at Houghton Hall, or Rose covered for William with Kate, or something) and Kate found out and that was why she tried to “phase her out.”
I do think its becoming clear that there was a falling out. If there wasn’t, I think the Cambridges would have put in an appearance at the horse trials to put an end to the rumors (since apparently they take these rumors very seriously, what with the legal threats and all.) Why threaten legal action when you can just do a photo op? Unless they really don’t want to do that.
My tinfoil hat fits nicely today.
*adjusts tin foil tiara* Yeah I agree that they’ve had a falling out but given that Rose is also a patron of EACH (Katie Keen’s first patronage and one that she does sod all for) it could be that she said something about her (Katie Keen) lack of interest in promoting their shared patronage. The Chumley’s do a LOT for their local community and they do a lot to fundraise for EACH as well.
And yeah I believe he had an affair and it could be the press have used Kate and Rose’s falling out as gossip to trigger Big Willy and that they did. We can all agree that there is something about that story that has William scared.
The whole truth regarding this story will eventually come out. It may take 10 years but it will come out.
Forget who cheated on who, IMPO the way this whole mess was handled really makes Bill Cambridge look very petty whereas it appears to me the Cholmondeley’s are trying to ride the storm out by simply rising above it.
Or maybe the Cholmondeley’s simply do not care what opinions the plebes have on the matter.
I agree, the Chumley’s are taking the high rode and they are letting the Cambridges throw eggs all over their own faces with the PR mess that William created.
As I said above am not convinced its Rose he was/is having an affair with – I still think its someone else and she got thrown under the bus to protect that person and she is fighting back.
That editor at Tatler can’t be that good of a friend of Kate otherwise the story would not have run.
The queen has the final stay who comes to these events and a Rose no show just increases the gossip. However this could be karma on William for weaponizing Bad Dad on Meghan (because Sr went after the BRF in the process) and unleashing his lawyers that end up keeping the story alive.
Well, things like the seating etc would have been handled by palace staff, and would have been done according to the “protocol” (I am starting to hate that word lol), so I don’t think that means anything. Most couples sit apart, Will and Kate always walk in separately (as do Charles and Camilla), etc. So I am not reading anything into that. The part about Rose being in the eyeline of both Will and Kate is kind of funny though. here, let’s take this awkward state dinner and make it even more awkward!
What I do find interesting at this point is that Tatler is running this story. Even if it is full of nothing-burger gossip, like who sat where, its interesting to me because it signals that this story is not dying down really, and that there may be some fire to all that smoke. Like you pointed out Kaiser, Kate knows the editor, so I don’t think this would be published just for fun.
My question is, why was a Daily Mail gossip reporter invited to the state banquet? And why was she walking with Rose?
That reporter is the wife of Michael Gove, a senior Conservative (Tory) MP who could be the next British Prime Minister. He was also at the banquet.
Her husband is a politician (I think some on here have said he’s a distant possibility for PM?)
The Daily Fail reporter is married to Michael Gove who is an MP and I believe is in Theresa May’s cabinet. Rose Hanbury interned for Michael Gove after she finished university.
Put on your tinfoil hat, I am adding 1 and 1 and coming up with 11: Rose is friends or at least friendly with the Daily Fail reporter. Could this be a visual message meant for Carol Middleton?
She’s married to Michael Gove who is one of the three top contenders for being the next U.K. Prime Minister (and the change over will occur in the next couple of weeks).
So predictable, still on the fact Rose was at the state dinner instead of the story that appeared yesterday? How Trump was allegedly denied access to the young royals? I will wait to see if it appears.
It has appeared
I mean, having to constantly hear about the woman your husband had an affair with is bad enough now shes making “power moves?” Jesus. That would be devastating. You have three kids with a man and he sleeps with your friend, that’s heartbreaking.
I honestly feel a level of respect and sympathy for Kate. I wouldnt go anywhere, or see anything or do anything. My last relationship ended because of infidelity and it’s still so embarassing. For your marriage to be unravelling in the public eye has got to be hard. I know she probably understood what she was marrying into before she married Bill, but that doesnt take away the sadness of the situation.
This is like watching a soap opera, which is kind of delicious. I think I’m in the minority, though, because I see Rose as the antagonist. I have a tendency to root for the underdog and, believe it or not, I see Kate as the underdog.