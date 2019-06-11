Gwyneth Paltrow wonders if men also like crystals, jade eggs & pseudoscience

I largely believe that Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is a shell game, a con, an overhyped fake business selling fake science. Gwyneth has both tapped into the “wellness industry” and rebranded wellness with her own Goop-stink. Her target audience is herself: gullible rich white women who truly believe stickers can cure cancer and that jade eggs are perhaps the secret cure to lady-parts drama. But by no means do I believe that only women are gullible or susceptible to these kinds of cons. Men can be just as gullible. Which is why Gwyneth is including them too. Last week, Gwyneth and her team launched Goop Men, which is still accessible within the Goop site framework. You can see Goop Men here. There’s an article about gadgets, men love that sh-t. There’s an article about low testosterone and one about how to talk to your dude-friends about trash-talking which crosses the line. BRUH. Gwyneth announced the new division this way on Instagram:

In honor of our @goopmen launch, I want to shout out some of the most special men in my life (we also named our inaugural G. Label Men’s after them). @bradfalchuk @rstrauss16 @danldees @tleness @miguel_tied @tonywoods7 #jakepaltrow. Follow @goopmen and sign up for the newsletter at goop.com. From now on, we will have a Men tab on our site as well as a monthly newsletter devoted to you—from health to travel to an occasional circadian-rhythm-supporting lightbulb. We’re kicking it off with a special newsletter edited by our great friends and goopfellas podcast cohosts, chef Seamus Mullen and functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. We’re also launching G. Label Men—a collection of quality classic knits made in Italy. So ask yourself: Are you crystal-curious? And even if you’re not—are you, simply, curious? About the world, how to fit into it, what it means to live in 2019. We all get a little lost. We all wrestle our own shifting paradigms. We all want to grow and be present in our lives. Guidance from a clinical nutritionist, a psychotherapist, an intuitive, even a travel guide to the best adventure escapes can be an awfully welcome thing when you’re searching for some grounding. goop doesn’t claim to have all the answers, but we’re pretty committed to looking for them. Besides, men can make cookies with avocados instead of butter, too. Let’s not put people in boxes. So click on stuff, read stuff—f–k it, go on a cleanse. You deserve it. And most of all, welcome to goop. Love,

GP

Who is this for? Is this for hipsters? Gay men? Straight men – Spencer Pratt – who like crystals? Dudes who happen to be gurus, shamans and healers? I don’t know. It will be interesting to see. As I said, men can be just as gullible as women, but I tend to think that most men will see Gwyneth Paltrow trying to sell them sh-t and walk away. Now, if she got someone like Keanu Reeves or Steph Curry to talk about juice cleanses and crystals and jade eggs, maybe dudes would listen to Keanu or Steph. But mostly, I think this Goop Men thing will be a minor detour and nothing much will come of it.