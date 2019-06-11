Robin Givens denies the claim that Mike Tyson caught her in bed with Brad Pitt

Embed from Getty Images

Wow, this is some vintage gossip. I feel so old, because I remember when this stuff happened the first time around. In 1989, Robin Givens and Mike Tyson got divorced. They had only been married for a year, but he was abusive and she walked away, and she began dating other men quickly, which irritated Tyson. In that same year, she had a fling with a then-up-and-coming actor named Brad Pitt. This was before Thelma and Louise, mind you, when Brad was just some struggling actor getting bit parts on TV shows. There were many rumors – later “confirmed” by Mike Tyson – that Tyson had confronted Brad and Robin, something like that. Tyson even claimed that he found Robin and Brad in bed together at one point, I guess? Well, Robin Givens was on Watch What Happens Live and she says that wasn’t the case at all:

Robin Givens is setting the record straight on her rumored affair with Brad Pitt. During her appearance on Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked Givens, 54, if the claims made by her ex-husband Mike Tyson regarding her relationship with Pitt, 55, were true. In his memoir Undisputed Truth, Tyson, 52, alleged that he once drove to Givens’ house and saw her in a car with Pitt in the driveway after they had split. Tyson also claimed he caught Givens and Pitt in bed together while they were still married. “Pulling up in the driveway, that part is true,” Givens said. “I didn’t read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened.” When asked to elaborate on why she and Pitt were in the car together, Givens said, “We were coming from like a screening or something.” Pitt had guest-starred on her show Head of the Class in the late 1980s. Host Andy Cohen went on to question another claim Tyson made — that he startled Pitt when he approached them in the driveway. Cohen, 51, explained Tyson alleged that Pitt said, “Don’t hit me, don’t hit me.” “No,” Givens said, adding, “Does that sound like Brad? I mean, Brad’s got some swag, you know what I mean?” Givens said.

I sort of believe her. I think Tyson was obsessed with her and he was following her around, but I don’t think he would have confronted Brad. But I have to say, I remember when those rumors were going around the first time, and they weren’t all from Tyson’s book. That was basically one of Brad’s first tastes of the celebrity life, tabloid drama, all of that. And People Mag is basically implying that Robin denied that the affair with Brad took place – she is not. They definitely had a somewhat brief relationship. What she’s denying is that Mike “caught” them.

