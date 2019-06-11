Kim Kardashian reveals a new look at ‘Psalm Ye’ West, is that really his middle name?

I remember when Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were just babies and I innocently pointed out that they looked so much like Shiloh and isn’t it weird that those Jolie and Pitt genes always combine in such similar ways and people truly yelled at me and said I was dumb to point that out. But… I still think it’s a valid observation, because God knows, not ALL siblings look alike and sometimes you can have the same gene pool and siblings will look wildly different. So, yeah, it might sound obvious and derpy, but I think it’s interesting that all of the Kardashian-West kids look alike. Well, almost. I think Saint, Chicago and now Psalm West all look alike. North stands out a bit, but maybe that’s just because we’ve seen her features change as she gets older.
Kim posted the above photo on her social media yesterday. This is the second-ever photo of Psalm West, and first close-up look at his little face. Yeah, he reminds me strongly of Chicago and Saint’s baby photos. The notable thing here is that Kim posted the photo with this ID: “Psalm Ye.” People are freaking out. Is Psalm the only Kardashian-West child to have a MIDDLE name? North, Saint and Chicago are all single name, no middle name kids. Why is Psalm special? Is it because – no offense – his first name sucks? The middle name isn’t much better! I mean, it’s like they really want this poor child to hate his name completely. Psalm Ye West. CAN WE NOT.
Anyway, yes, Psalm is a cutie just like all the other kiddos and yes, those West genes always combine with the Kardashian genes the same way. They make very pretty babies. I hope Psalm Ye is the last one.
Also: the first cousins who were born within a few months of each other… they look alike too. And they’ll probably be getting a spinoff show too. Keeping Up with the Kousins.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
Adorable pictures.
Stormi and Chicago are practically twins, wow! True definitely looks similar but those two are identical.
As for Psalm Ye… I wonder if he will like his name.
I took it as a play on the name to sound like Kanye because she thinks he looks like his dad.
It will be Keeping Up With The Kids, in which we’ll see the rift between the kousins, kause all of them will be selling tea through Instagram and the effects of long exposure to fillings on 40 year old Kylie.
LOL. I cackled. Thank you for that.
Chicago is such a pretty baby… gosh. One thing I’ll give the K’s – they make me wanna have my own cute kid. But, I won’t just yet.
@DS, that is how it begins!!! Don’t get sucked in. They are cute and that’s how the break is down. Stay strong!!!! I love my kids BUT I was so glad I waited until I knew I was ready. It’s a life time commitment and once they are born you come second. I was arc target the other day and saw a cute baby and thought, ohhhh maybe one more and then as if Jesus intervened one toddler started to cry and scream.
OMG, they could pass for triplets if you don’t look carefully. So cute. And Keeping up with the Kousins…….. don’t give Chris any ideas. I’d like to spare future generations from their antics.
K and K do make adorable kids.
But does anyone remember that video we saw the other day when Vogue or whoever it was took a tour through their home? God they are a dysfunctional couple. Like I would wager that they’re note even a proper couple, cohabiting together etc
They just looked majorly pissed off at each other and ZERO chemistry. Weird.
Cute kiddos!
Ahhh, there’s the money shot of the cousins that PMK had in mind when she hatched the family pregnancy story line. They produced cute kids, I’ll give them that.
I think Kim gave the third kid the Ye middle name to appease her husband’s ego and give him a golden child to hold up when his new religious cult really gets rolling.
I’m a cynical bitch this morning.
I’ve always thought they gender selected these “unexpected” pregnancies and I have no doubt the surrogate children were as well.
I too am a cynical bitch when it comes to this family of lies.
Cute baby and kids. The cousins on either end look identical.
That name…
Psalm Ye, woo chile the extraness. Great looking kids tho.