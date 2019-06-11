Kim Kardashian reveals a new look at ‘Psalm Ye’ West, is that really his middle name?

I remember when Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were just babies and I innocently pointed out that they looked so much like Shiloh and isn’t it weird that those Jolie and Pitt genes always combine in such similar ways and people truly yelled at me and said I was dumb to point that out. But… I still think it’s a valid observation, because God knows, not ALL siblings look alike and sometimes you can have the same gene pool and siblings will look wildly different. So, yeah, it might sound obvious and derpy, but I think it’s interesting that all of the Kardashian-West kids look alike. Well, almost. I think Saint, Chicago and now Psalm West all look alike. North stands out a bit, but maybe that’s just because we’ve seen her features change as she gets older.

Kim posted the above photo on her social media yesterday. This is the second-ever photo of Psalm West, and first close-up look at his little face. Yeah, he reminds me strongly of Chicago and Saint’s baby photos. The notable thing here is that Kim posted the photo with this ID: “Psalm Ye.” People are freaking out. Is Psalm the only Kardashian-West child to have a MIDDLE name? North, Saint and Chicago are all single name, no middle name kids. Why is Psalm special? Is it because – no offense – his first name sucks? The middle name isn’t much better! I mean, it’s like they really want this poor child to hate his name completely. Psalm Ye West. CAN WE NOT.

Anyway, yes, Psalm is a cutie just like all the other kiddos and yes, those West genes always combine with the Kardashian genes the same way. They make very pretty babies. I hope Psalm Ye is the last one.

Also: the first cousins who were born within a few months of each other… they look alike too. And they’ll probably be getting a spinoff show too. Keeping Up with the Kousins.