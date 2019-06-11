Kim Kardashian reveals a new look at ‘Psalm Ye’ West, is that really his middle name?

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

I remember when Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were just babies and I innocently pointed out that they looked so much like Shiloh and isn’t it weird that those Jolie and Pitt genes always combine in such similar ways and people truly yelled at me and said I was dumb to point that out. But… I still think it’s a valid observation, because God knows, not ALL siblings look alike and sometimes you can have the same gene pool and siblings will look wildly different. So, yeah, it might sound obvious and derpy, but I think it’s interesting that all of the Kardashian-West kids look alike. Well, almost. I think Saint, Chicago and now Psalm West all look alike. North stands out a bit, but maybe that’s just because we’ve seen her features change as she gets older.

Kim posted the above photo on her social media yesterday. This is the second-ever photo of Psalm West, and first close-up look at his little face. Yeah, he reminds me strongly of Chicago and Saint’s baby photos. The notable thing here is that Kim posted the photo with this ID: “Psalm Ye.” People are freaking out. Is Psalm the only Kardashian-West child to have a MIDDLE name? North, Saint and Chicago are all single name, no middle name kids. Why is Psalm special? Is it because – no offense – his first name sucks? The middle name isn’t much better! I mean, it’s like they really want this poor child to hate his name completely. Psalm Ye West. CAN WE NOT.

Anyway, yes, Psalm is a cutie just like all the other kiddos and yes, those West genes always combine with the Kardashian genes the same way. They make very pretty babies. I hope Psalm Ye is the last one.

Also: the first cousins who were born within a few months of each other… they look alike too. And they’ll probably be getting a spinoff show too. Keeping Up with the Kousins.

View this post on Instagram

A True Chicago Stormi ⛈

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Kim Kardashian reveals a new look at ‘Psalm Ye’ West, is that really his middle name?”

  1. Snowflake says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:19 am

    Adorable pictures.

    Reply
  2. runcmc says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:21 am

    Stormi and Chicago are practically twins, wow! True definitely looks similar but those two are identical.

    As for Psalm Ye… I wonder if he will like his name.

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:26 am

    I took it as a play on the name to sound like Kanye because she thinks he looks like his dad.

    Reply
  4. Char says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:29 am

    It will be Keeping Up With The Kids, in which we’ll see the rift between the kousins, kause all of them will be selling tea through Instagram and the effects of long exposure to fillings on 40 year old Kylie.

    Reply
  5. ds says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Chicago is such a pretty baby… gosh. One thing I’ll give the K’s – they make me wanna have my own cute kid. But, I won’t just yet.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      June 11, 2019 at 7:36 am

      @DS, that is how it begins!!! Don’t get sucked in. They are cute and that’s how the break is down. Stay strong!!!! I love my kids BUT I was so glad I waited until I knew I was ready. It’s a life time commitment and once they are born you come second. I was arc target the other day and saw a cute baby and thought, ohhhh maybe one more and then as if Jesus intervened one toddler started to cry and scream.

      Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:33 am

    OMG, they could pass for triplets if you don’t look carefully. So cute. And Keeping up with the Kousins…….. don’t give Chris any ideas. I’d like to spare future generations from their antics.

    Reply
  7. The Crumpled Horn says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:37 am

    K and K do make adorable kids.

    But does anyone remember that video we saw the other day when Vogue or whoever it was took a tour through their home? God they are a dysfunctional couple. Like I would wager that they’re note even a proper couple, cohabiting together etc

    They just looked majorly pissed off at each other and ZERO chemistry. Weird.

    Reply
  8. Rina says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:44 am

    Cute kiddos!

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Ahhh, there’s the money shot of the cousins that PMK had in mind when she hatched the family pregnancy story line. They produced cute kids, I’ll give them that.

    I think Kim gave the third kid the Ye middle name to appease her husband’s ego and give him a golden child to hold up when his new religious cult really gets rolling.

    I’m a cynical bitch this morning.

    Reply
    • Wendy says:
      June 11, 2019 at 8:07 am

      I’ve always thought they gender selected these “unexpected” pregnancies and I have no doubt the surrogate children were as well.
      I too am a cynical bitch when it comes to this family of lies.

      Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    June 11, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Cute baby and kids. The cousins on either end look identical.
    That name…

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    June 11, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Psalm Ye, woo chile the extraness. Great looking kids tho.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment