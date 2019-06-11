Duchess Meghan’s new eternity band isn’t a push present, it’s an anniversary gift

As we discussed over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday for the Queen’s fake birthday. She wore navy Givenchy – what looked like a loose knee-length dress and a sort of caped coat with short sleeves. Once she took the coat off, we could see (barely) that the sleeves of the dress were white or cream. All in all, it wasn’t her most fashion-forward ensemble, but it really wasn’t meant to be. After all the crap she got for daring to show her collarbone in 2018, I think Meghan just wanted to be conservative and covered up this year. There was one notable thing about her ensemble and everyone commented on it: she wore a new ring, an eternity band, alongside her wedding band and engagement ring. People immediately yelled “push present!” But People got the real story:
Meghan Markle‘s stunning new ring caught the eye of many royal and fashion fans when Meghan debuted the new piece of jewelry at Trooping the Colour over the weekend. The eternity ring, which the new mom wore next to her wedding band and engagement ring, is an anniversary gift from husband Prince Harry, PEOPLE confirms.
The latest addition to Meghan’s jewelry collection was spotted by fans as she waved to the crowd on the ride to Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Saturday.
Eternity rings are traditionally gifted following a milestone event, like the birth of a child or a wedding anniversary, and are typically covered in diamonds in an infinite loop around the band. Meghan isn’t the first royal to sport such a ring — Prince William gave Kate an eternity ring after the birth of their first child, Prince George.
That’s interesting that People Mag confirmed it was for her first wedding anniversary and NOT a “push present.” A lot of people think push presents are tacky, or maybe they just think the label of “push present” is tacky, and I agree about the label. It’s gross. But it’s not gross to mark a significant occasion with a gift of jewelry. I believe Harry gave her the eternity band for their anniversary (May 19th) and not for Archie’s birth. But I do wonder… did Harry get her something for Archie’s birth? I bet he did. And maybe we just haven’t seen it yet. My guess is a pendant necklace.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
I need to come up with a word for these gifts for the women who had C-Sections like me. Hmmm……….
I call it a “I just had my abdominal muscles sliced open and sewed back together” gift. Two C-sections here…
“Cut-you-open-to-pluck-out -baby, here’s hoping you heal fairly quickly” present?
How about: are you effing kidding me, I pushed for 17 hours and had my abs sliced and you want me to get up and walk in several hours.
Push presents were not “In” when I had mine. And I told him I want one too. He made the grave mistake of saying that I didn’t push so I he didn’t get one. I had the last laugh on that one.
@Seraphina – I just called it my birth present lol. Or just said, if someone said “that’s a pretty ring, where did you get it” that it was a gift from my husband.
C-sections are no joke and if anyone gave me a hard time over not “Deserving” something because I had one (two) I…cant even imagine my reaction.
@Becks1, I love my husband dearly but his humor can be off. He realized very quickly not to joke on what he will never experience.
@seraphina – my second C-section was really bad due to scar tissue, and my H almost passed out during it (thanks buddy! lol) so he knows not to say anything about it. Once in a while he’ll mention how hard it was FOR HIM and I’m like, ARE YOU KIDDING ME.
Lovely anniversary gift. For all that the Brits put Meghan through her first year she managed to stay above it all!
More like, the more racist press outlets. Most Brits that I know don’t care about the RF. The ones who do care and don’t like her didn’t put her through anything, they’re powerless. She has a life of luxury ahead of her with a man who loves her and a son who will be cousin to the king of England. Living well is the best revenge.
The funny thing is that despite being almost completely covered up, there was a piece (i think in People, too) saying that no one wears “short sleeves” for Trooping. No matter what, people are going to complain about her.
I thought Kate bought her own push present ring.
I worked in jewelry for many years and a lot of women chose and bought their own baby gift rings (I always refused to call it a push present).
I remember the same. Kate bought it herself.
As I recall the jeweler actually said that Kate came in and purchased it as a guard for her engagement ring which was a bit loose.
Harry letting everyone know he’s in it for the long haul?
I’m with you, Kaiser. I think he got her a pendant for Archie’s birth. The ring is nice. Delicate like many of her pieces.
I thought Kate bought her eternity band to mark George’s birth.
My eyes are not working yet, lol, I can’t see any detail on the ring.
That a very sweet first anniversary gift. Well done Harry.
Agree to being grossed out by the concept and phrase “push present”. The “present” is the baby and, in my case, not needing to throw up every couple of hours.