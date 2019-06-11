Duchess Meghan’s new eternity band isn’t a push present, it’s an anniversary gift

As we discussed over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday for the Queen’s fake birthday. She wore navy Givenchy – what looked like a loose knee-length dress and a sort of caped coat with short sleeves. Once she took the coat off, we could see (barely) that the sleeves of the dress were white or cream. All in all, it wasn’t her most fashion-forward ensemble, but it really wasn’t meant to be. After all the crap she got for daring to show her collarbone in 2018, I think Meghan just wanted to be conservative and covered up this year. There was one notable thing about her ensemble and everyone commented on it: she wore a new ring, an eternity band, alongside her wedding band and engagement ring. People immediately yelled “push present!” But People got the real story:

Meghan Markle‘s stunning new ring caught the eye of many royal and fashion fans when Meghan debuted the new piece of jewelry at Trooping the Colour over the weekend. The eternity ring, which the new mom wore next to her wedding band and engagement ring, is an anniversary gift from husband Prince Harry, PEOPLE confirms. The latest addition to Meghan’s jewelry collection was spotted by fans as she waved to the crowd on the ride to Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Saturday. Eternity rings are traditionally gifted following a milestone event, like the birth of a child or a wedding anniversary, and are typically covered in diamonds in an infinite loop around the band. Meghan isn’t the first royal to sport such a ring — Prince William gave Kate an eternity ring after the birth of their first child, Prince George.

That’s interesting that People Mag confirmed it was for her first wedding anniversary and NOT a “push present.” A lot of people think push presents are tacky, or maybe they just think the label of “push present” is tacky, and I agree about the label. It’s gross. But it’s not gross to mark a significant occasion with a gift of jewelry. I believe Harry gave her the eternity band for their anniversary (May 19th) and not for Archie’s birth. But I do wonder… did Harry get her something for Archie’s birth? I bet he did. And maybe we just haven’t seen it yet. My guess is a pendant necklace.