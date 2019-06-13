Elin Nordegren Woods is pregnant with her third child

Elin Nordegren is pregnant with baby No. 3! https://t.co/QURKxabfhC
Yesterday, Kaiser wrote that the most royal thing Duchess Kate has done was to stay quiet when rumors came out that her husband was cheating with their neighbor, Rose Hanbury. Sometimes I think about Elin Nordegren Woods and the amount of restraint it must have taken for her not to say a thing when over a dozen women went to the press with stories about sleeping with her husband. Elin has done two print interviews with People since the scandal, both very gracious and not getting into details at all, and that’s it. She graduated from college in 2014 and gave the valedictorian speech, and that’s the only time I’ve seen her speak on video. She’s since gotten a masters degree in psychology. Elin is pregnant now with her third child. We know this because she was photographed looking visibly pregnant at her son’s football game. We don’t have the photos but you can see them on US Magazine’s site. She also has daughter Sam, 11, and son Charlie, 10, with Tiger Woods. It’s unknown who the father of her new baby is, we heard several years ago that she was dating one of her neighbors, a billionaire, but she’s since split with him and put her house up for sale. (That may not even be related. Also she may have dated Gavin Rossdale for a minute three years ago, but he then moved on to a younger woman.)
There it is! Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, showed off her burgeoning baby bump at her son’s flag football game amid news that she is pregnant with her third child.
The 39-year-old was spotted wearing a black tank top, black pants, a baseball cap and flip flops on Friday, June 7. Nordegren toted a chair around and talked on the phone at the match, which 10-year-old Charlie participated in. Radar Online Opens a New Window. was the first to publish the photos.
Radar Online reported on Wednesday, June 12, that the Swedish native is pregnant. Nordegren dated billionaire Chris Cline following her divorce. The duo broke up in 2014, but reunited for a ski trip two years later.
US goes on to report that Tiger, who just amazingly won the masters this year, is dating a restaurant manager named Erica Herman. They’ve been together for almost two years. I wonder who the father of Elin’s baby is, but more than that I wonder if we’ll ever find out. She’s kept her personal life under wraps for over ten years and I don’t think that’s about to change.
photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty
Good for her – wishing her all the best.
I love that she left it all behind her and built a new life.
I’m excited for her. I’m hoping she has a low-key and healthy pregnancy.
She seems like an awesome woman and I really admire her for going back to school. May her three children be inspired by her and may they all be happy!
Hard to believe it has been so long since the scandal. I know she always wanted to be a child psychologist. I imagine she could be a therapist right now. I know she has helped her ex husband with his many issues because he has mentioned it.
I give her a lot of credit for going back to school and even more for getting a masters. She seems to have put her energy into something that interests her, and I’m happy for her.
For all we know she just really wanted another child and decided to go the sperm donor route. She seems pretty locked down when it comes to privacy, so I doubt we’ll know any time soon.
I feel bad for her that someone, probably another parent, invaded her privacy to make a few bucks taking/selling photos of her when all she was doing was attending her kids soccer game.
And agree; great for her going back to school and congrats on the new addition.