Joshua Jackson’s relationship with Jodie Turner-Smith is ‘heating up’

Joshua Jackson’s personal life has been pretty lowkey since his split with Diane Kruger a few years back. He’s occasionally photographed with women, but he never confirms anything and the general vibe was that he’s just dating and enjoying himself, but not in a Leo DiCaprio sort of way. Like, Joshua actually enjoys speaking to women and listening to them and getting drunk with them and being friends with them. Over the past four months or so, there are a lot of rumors that Joshua is dating Jodie Turner-Smith, a Jamaican actress who is 30 years old (Joshua is 41). They’ve been photographed out and about in New York a handful of times in the past three months or so. And apparently they’re still happening:

Things seem to be heating up for Joshua Jackson and new flame, actress Jodie Turner-Smith. After keeping their relationship quiet, they looked very close as they celebrated Jackson’s 41st birthday at a Gitano Jungle Room party Tuesday for the new Cinemax show “Jett.” Others at the Cinema Society bash included star and executive producer Carla Gugino, getting raves for her role as a badass thief.

[From Page Six]

So now we know. It appears that Joshua has been quietly dating Jodie Turner-Smith for months. And honestly, good for him. Diane cheated on him and then spent interview after interview saying shady sh-t about their relationship, all while Joshua maintains a dignified and respectful silence about her. I also appreciate the fact that Joshua’s girlfriend isn’t 20 years old, you know? She’s still a decade younger than him, but as I said, it’s not a DiCaprio situation with a cutoff at the age of 25.