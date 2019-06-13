Joshua Jackson’s relationship with Jodie Turner-Smith is ‘heating up’

Joshua Jackson’s personal life has been pretty lowkey since his split with Diane Kruger a few years back. He’s occasionally photographed with women, but he never confirms anything and the general vibe was that he’s just dating and enjoying himself, but not in a Leo DiCaprio sort of way. Like, Joshua actually enjoys speaking to women and listening to them and getting drunk with them and being friends with them. Over the past four months or so, there are a lot of rumors that Joshua is dating Jodie Turner-Smith, a Jamaican actress who is 30 years old (Joshua is 41). They’ve been photographed out and about in New York a handful of times in the past three months or so. And apparently they’re still happening:
Things seem to be heating up for Joshua Jackson and new flame, actress Jodie Turner-Smith. After keeping their relationship quiet, they looked very close as they celebrated Jackson’s 41st birthday at a Gitano Jungle Room party Tuesday for the new Cinemax show “Jett.”
Others at the Cinema Society bash included star and executive producer Carla Gugino, getting raves for her role as a badass thief.
So now we know. It appears that Joshua has been quietly dating Jodie Turner-Smith for months. And honestly, good for him. Diane cheated on him and then spent interview after interview saying shady sh-t about their relationship, all while Joshua maintains a dignified and respectful silence about her. I also appreciate the fact that Joshua’s girlfriend isn’t 20 years old, you know? She’s still a decade younger than him, but as I said, it’s not a DiCaprio situation with a cutoff at the age of 25.
I don’t know her but she’s stunning.
She really is. They make a cute couple.
Right? I’m off to Google her to find out more!
Aw, I still love him. He has good taste, she’s beautiful. Hope they are very happy.
Diane cheated?? What??
Where have you been? She cheated with her current baby daddy the unwashed from the undead show! Pics were taken prior to the official breakup announcement.
“Baby daddy the unwashed.” 😂😂
“current baby daddy the unwashed from the undead show” made me GIGGLE
i love him.
“New flame”? That’s his girlfriend…
She’s gorgeous and I hope he’s happy! Have always loved his fluffy hair and Canadian charm/good-nature
I´ve read that this is a #fakestagedrelationship, Josh and Jodie are not really dating, but are using each other for publicity. Their fake romance is apparently arranged by their PR people and they use social media and staged pictures to convince fans that she is really his GF. It won´t be surprising though if these two “split” soon.
Rooting for this man’s happiness all the way! and seriously I know it’s shallow and all but looks-wise she’s way above Kruger who’s as vanilla and overrated as they come. Also younger. Seems to me like he traded up while she traded down with that smelly looking dude who seems to be much less into her than she’s into him. Good luck with karma, Diane!
I think Diane is beautiful! So is his current girlfriend!
Maybe he is a good person but I have disliked him since Dawson’s Creek.
They have been together for nearly a year.