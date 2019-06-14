Cardi B swears off plastic surgery after her health issues pile up

I think Cardi B went under the knife in April. She talked about getting some new plastic surgery ahead of the Billboard Music Awards in early May, and I think she was probably just a few weeks post-operations at that point. Soon after the Billboards, she had to cancel several concerts and she’s been ordered to rest, because – as she’s said – it takes a long time to heal from that sh-t. I believe Cardi had several things done all at once – she got a lot of liposuction, she got something done to her ass, and she had her breast implants revamped or something. All in all, it was a lot and it’s been health issue after health issue for Cardi ever since. I do not think she is well at all. Several days ago, she posted this photo of her swollen feet:
YIKES. My feet have never been swollen like that, ever. When I get sick, my face swells up some, but nothing else. People were clowning on Cardi for her foot-selfie and she posted this on Twitter: “Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales. Stop fakin’ sh*t f**k outta here.” Then she tweeted this:
I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since .
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019
So… Cardi won’t get any more plastic surgery ever? I’ve felt for some time now that Cardi has some undiagnosed medical conditions and I wish her plastic surgeons would recommend some specialists for her – I feel like it’s really not normal that an otherwise healthy 26-year-old woman would get lots of plastic surgery not even a year after giving birth, and that her body would react so poorly to the surgery. And I also find it suspicious that she’s, like, working out every day when she’s supposed to be resting and getting better?
Yikes! Hope she can figure out the problem and fix it. That’s why I could never do plastic surgery. I’m not morally opposed. Just scared and knowing that there was some plastic or silicone implanted in me would not be worth the anxiety it would provoke.
Sadly fake boobs often *look* fake. Real boobs don’t usually have that sharp demarcation of “okay, boobs end here”. It looks less like natural breasts and more like they plopped two inverted bowls onto her chest.
Actually, that depends on the procedure. I got implants 10 months ago and they never looked like that. My implant is “tear shaped” and was placed behind the muscles, through the top half of my aureolas. 10 months later and they look “real” and natural, even to the touch.
Hers look like they were placed in front of the muscle.
I wish her healthiness
It is very sad but people -especially when they are young and healthy- tend to take for granted being healthy!!! Surgery ALWAYS has risk
Lipo is #1 procedure of plastic surgery related deaths. Poking holes and waving a vacuum around isn’t as easy a process as it sounds.
If she had multiple surgeries performed together or even on multiple days without rest periods, then her body is fighting a massive shock. She has GA for over 2 hours most likely, her body was sliced, stitched and pumped at the same time. She was foolish to ignore her doctor’s instructions and to carry on as if she had nothing done.
When I got my breast implants, I couldn’t drive for 3 weeks, had to stay away from the gym for 2 months and had to massage my breasts 3 times a day for a month. Imagine having multiple surgeries and not allowing your body the rest it needs before going back on tour.
Years after extreme lipo when the body ages and weight starts shifting and filling in other places…… it makes for a real funny looking body. Think fat back.
And there are some very good looking breast augmentations but there is a trend for hideous bolt ons now. They can’t be comfortable.
I don’t understand this article. It’s written as if the author is unaware of the pressures put on celebrity moms, particularly active performers like Cardi to not just get back to work asap but to look a certain way.
Cardi has a number of issues but she has a strong work ethic and she’s in a division of an industry that devalues women and works hard to bring them down.
I admire Cardi for being frank about the process and her decisions along the way.