Cardi B swears off plastic surgery after her health issues pile up

I think Cardi B went under the knife in April. She talked about getting some new plastic surgery ahead of the Billboard Music Awards in early May, and I think she was probably just a few weeks post-operations at that point. Soon after the Billboards, she had to cancel several concerts and she’s been ordered to rest, because – as she’s said – it takes a long time to heal from that sh-t. I believe Cardi had several things done all at once – she got a lot of liposuction, she got something done to her ass, and she had her breast implants revamped or something. All in all, it was a lot and it’s been health issue after health issue for Cardi ever since. I do not think she is well at all. Several days ago, she posted this photo of her swollen feet:

YIKES. My feet have never been swollen like that, ever. When I get sick, my face swells up some, but nothing else. People were clowning on Cardi for her foot-selfie and she posted this on Twitter: “Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales. Stop fakin’ sh*t f**k outta here.” Then she tweeted this:

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

So… Cardi won’t get any more plastic surgery ever? I’ve felt for some time now that Cardi has some undiagnosed medical conditions and I wish her plastic surgeons would recommend some specialists for her – I feel like it’s really not normal that an otherwise healthy 26-year-old woman would get lots of plastic surgery not even a year after giving birth, and that her body would react so poorly to the surgery. And I also find it suspicious that she’s, like, working out every day when she’s supposed to be resting and getting better?