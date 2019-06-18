Lena Headey on Game of Thrones’ final season: ‘I will say I wanted a better death’

Lena Headey has a new interview in The Guardian to promote her latest film, The Flood, about the refugee/migrant crisis in Great Britain. But because her promotion for this film is happening so soon after Game of Thrones ended, much of the interview is about that. Lena remains pretty classy about the last season, perhaps choosing to focus on all of the good work she did on the show and not on the terrible final season where she basically just stood around smirking (and getting paid $1 million per episode to do so). She doesn’t throw anybody under the bus, but she does admit to… wishing for a better death for Cersei. Hard agree. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

On the final season & why she thought it fell apart: “No, listen. I invested as a viewer and I have my favourite characters. And I’ve got a few of my own gripes. But I haven’t sat down drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet.” What will she say when she has that drink? “I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.” The Thrones cast is on WhatsApp: “We’re all on a giant WhatsApp group which is a daily pile-on. It’s hilarious. You can tell who’s been drinking on that one.” How she felt at the end of the show: “It was amazing. And things end and you move on. When I was much younger I would weep every time I ended a job, and I would take everybody’s phone number, every single person I’d ever said hello to, because it had been such an intense experience. And then you get older and you have more of those experiences and they become less intense. I think the guys who grew up on that show, they probably formed really deep friendships that will carry them through. But most of us have our own kids. If kids don’t balance you, then nothing does.” She got the on GoT because of Peter Dinklage: “We were doing this little indie in LA called Pete Smalls is Dead. And we were all sharing like one square of a hot caravan. Pete said you’ve got to read this. I love Pete. I think he’s wonderful and so I was like: ‘Oh, if Pete’s reading it, it must be f–king great.’ That was my measure.”

[From The Guardian]

One of my favorite things about Game of Thrones is the fact that Peter Dinklage and Lena were, like, BFFs off the set. They were good friends before they were even cast in GoT and they spent a lot of time together during the decade of filming. I think that’s so cool. But yeah, I mean, what can she say? “The last season was dreadful, I hate what Dan and David did to it”? She could say that, but she would get bashed for telling the truth. And yes, Cersei needed a better death. I feel like David and Dan completely misread the audience there – I’m not saying Cersei needed the most grisly death ever (although it wouldn’t have hurt), but she DID NOT deserve the “heroine’s death” they gave her with the swelling music, dying in Jaime’s arms. Enough.

Meanwhile, check out this “deepfake Jon Snow” apologizing for the last season: