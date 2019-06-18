Toxic Thomas Markle spent Father’s Day alone at Home Depot, with a paparazzo

Yesterday, I tweeted about this Daily Mail story because I didn’t intend to write about it. I truly thought that at this point, we had all collectively decided to ignore Thomas Markle and his many toxic shenanigans. Turns out, people still want to talk about it, mostly in the context of “I can’t believe the Daily Mail is still running these kinds of stories.” They are. It seems that Toxic Tom decided to organize another “candid” photoshoot, just like he did before his daughter’s wedding, and just like he’s been doing this whole time. Thomas organized the photoshoot at Home Depot, where he wandered around the store alone, buying himself Father’s Day gifts this past Sunday. The Daily Mail wants to paint you a picture:

Thomas Markle Sr seemingly spent Father’s Day alone as his daughter Meghan celebrated husband Harry with a sweet snap of him and baby Archie. The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father was spotted shopping at a Home Depot hardware store in Rosarito, Mexico, on Sunday without the company of any of his three children. Meanwhile, Meghan enjoyed her first Father’s Day since welcoming baby Archie, sharing the adorable sepia-tone photo of the six-week-old in Harry’s arms. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is to be christened in Windsor next month. It remains unclear whether the baby’s maternal grandfather has been invited to the affair at the same chapel where Meghan and Harry wed last year without Thomas in attendance. He purchased what appeared to be a Karcher pressure washer, some cleaning solution and a TV cable. The retired TV lighting director has three children, Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Markle from his first marriage to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan from his second marriage to now ex-wife Doria Ragland. Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle spoke out last month about how devastated her father was when the first photos of his grandson emerged. ‘Being excluded is like a dagger through his heart,’ Samantha told The Mirror. She said she hopes motherhood helps ‘soften Meghan’s feelings’, so that Archie can get to know his grandfather.

[From The Daily Mail]

Thomas has other children and grandchildren too. Funny how he didn’t spend Father’s Day with any of them, yet it doesn’t occur to anyone in the British press that maybe that’s a clue that HE is the problem, that no one in his family wants to deal with his sh-t and it’s not just Meghan. Anyway, spare me the “sad, lonely Home Depot photos.” He did it to himself.

