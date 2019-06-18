Keanu Reeves didn’t know he was the internet’s boyfriend: ‘that’s wacky’

Keanu Reeves is everywhere at present and I, for one, couldn’t be happier. He’s graced us with promotion for Always Be My Maybe, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the Cyberpunk 2077 video game and now he’s doing promotion for his voice role as Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 (which is getting incredible reviews, btw – I‘m so glad). During the red carpet for the TS4 premiere, Melody Chiu from EW/People TV seemingly revealed to Keanu that he was the internet’s current obsession. Since Keanu doesn’t have any social media accounts, he was surprised to hear this. Does he also not have a manager, agent or know anyone who’s been outside in the last year? Keanu is everywhere right now – how is this a surprise?

Obviously, watch the whole thing (it’s Keanu, duh) but Melody asks about being the internet’s boyfriend at the 2:17 mark:

His Internet Boyfriend response:

People are really going to embrace your (Duke Caboom) character. Also, Always Be My Maybe, people loved having you in that. And now you’ve been dubbed the internet’s boyfriend, how do we feel about that? I’ve been what? You’ve been dubbed the internet’s boyfriend. Everyone is just kind of gushing over oyu on the internet – you didn’t know that yet? That’s, uh… that’s wacky. Well, the positivity, that’s great. It’s really special how John Wick was embraced. And working on Always Be My Maybe, Ali Wong, Randall Park just really – wonderful artists and people and it’s just really cool to get a chance to play with that.

Aw – that’s just the perfect answer we’d expect from our Internet Boyfriend! As I indicated above, when I read Keanu’s response, I wondered how the hell this could be news to him? But he does sound genuinely unaware of being dubbed Keanu the Dreamy. It also sounds as though he is at a loss for words on how to respond to that so in context, “that’s wacky,” comes across charming. Like, we don’t want our IB to respond, “Oh that crap’s just b*llsh*t anyway!” At the same time, if he’d rattled off some saccharine acceptance speech about how honored he was to be the object of everyone’s attention, we’d cry fake and move on to our next crush. Instead, he turns the whole thing into positive energy and makes it about the work and his fellow performers. I’m overplaying his wonderfulness for humor, but I really do think Keanu is the guy he appears to be. He’ll misstep, of course – I already have one friend side-eyeing him for coming out as an Anti-Stratfordian. I don’t believe in perfect people, but I think he’s a good guy. So if he wants to sum up my undying admiration for him as ‘wacky,’ works for me.

At the end of the clip, Keanu confirms his next project is Bill and Ted’s 3. Co-star Alex Winter confirmed he’s arrived on set so filming should start soon. Speaking of Keanu projects, I finally watched Destination Wedding with Winona Ryder. It’s not a great movie, but it scratches a few rom-com itches. I enjoyed it more than most because so much of it takes place in San Luis Obispo where I went to college. Winona and Keanu’s characters stay at The Apple Farm Hotel where I worked front desk and reservations. I even stayed in Millhouse B, which is the room in which Keanu’s character stays. So you best believe I’ve been telling everyone who’s listening that the Internet’s Boyfriend and I shared a hotel room.

