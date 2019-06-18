Halle Berry: dog training ‘should be done gently and with love’



Halle Berry was on Hot Ones, a YouTube Interview show where they feed celebrity guests increasingly hot Buffalo wings as they talk to them. Halle was down to eat the wings because it was her dinner. She eats keto but wings fit into that diet well. A lot of famous people have been on the show, which is hilarious yet difficult to watch because the celebrity usually gets sweaty and confused towards the end. Interviewer Sean Evans is used to and powers through but he gets uncomfortable too. I couldn’t do that! I would eat the wings up until about the middle of the heat range and then tap out. Evans asked her about the training she did for John Wick 3, and I especially like what she said about the dog training.

On her training for John Wick 3

It’s as real as you can get without hurting each other. The other [stunts] felt like baby games compared to this one. I never worked so hard. I broke three ribs. It was on another level. I learned so many things. On if she took her dog training home to her labradoodles

Any dog can be trained. I taught my dogs to sit at attention by the front door and if I say ‘take it,’ they will take whoever is coming through the door. They’ll attack them. Her advice to train dogs

You need some bitter apple to stop them from chewing and barking. All dog training has to be done with love. So it should be done gently and with love. On if she’s addicted to the internet

It’s a problem. I don’t want to teach my kids that. It’s hard to say ‘don’t spend mindless hours going down the rabbit hole.’ Then my kids see me doing that. On posting to Instagram

It’s my footprint for life it never goes away once it’s out there so I try to be thoughtful. What’s the most savage thing you’ve seen another girl do done during your beauty pageant days?

In the Miss World Pageant a girl cut the heel off another girl’s shoe and she stuck it back on, the girl got about four steps and her heel fell off.

[From Hot Ones]

Halle said that she gets a lot of compliments for Baps, and she knows what that meant to people, and also that people tell her they liked her in Catwoman even though the movie sucked. She also was an early adopter of the Internet and they showed this cute picture of her with her early website, Hallewood. (Those photos are here.) She said it helped her connect with her fans in ways that weren’t possible before the Internet.

As for her advice on dogs, that’s cute that they train them with love. I remember reading all the work that went into it, and how they trained the dogs to see the attacking as play, which is not typically how it’s done on sets. It is of course so much more humane for the dogs, but takes so much more effort on the humans’ part. I also like how she trained her dogs to wait for her and to attack. I know that sounds harsh, but Sandra Bullock had a stalker break into her house. I’m sure Halle has good security, but it can’t hurt to have protective dogs too.

Also – spoiler for this episode. Halle KILLED it, she ate all 10 increasingly hot wings until the end and they gave her a trophy for it. Her face was sweaty about halfway through. It was so cute. Here’s that interview!