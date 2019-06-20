Kevin Feige: We talk to Keanu Reeves for almost every Marvel movie

A few weeks ago, we heard that Keanu Reeves was/is allegedly “in talks” to star in Marvel’s The Eternals. Angelina Jolie has already been confirmed for a big role, and it seems like Marvel is building the cast around Angelina. There’s a lot of secrecy around the plot and the characters, but it was believed that Keanu was up for the major role, the possible co-lead along with Angelina. We still don’t know if he’s really in talks with Marvel or whether the whole story was just bullsh-t or whatever. But Marvel president Kevin Feige is confirming one thing: they’ve always wanted to work with Keanu.
Keanu Reeves as a Marvel superhero? It might not be so farfetched. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com on Wednesday he’s been trying to find the right part for the John Wick actor, 54.
“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said, laughing. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”
This isn’t the first time Reeves has been linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this month, rumors swirled the actor was in talks to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals opposite Angelina Jolie. Reeves is currently flying high on the successes of several films, including John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, which has so far grossed $276 million at the worldwide box office and $149 million domestically.
When the rumors about The Eternals first popped up, I remarked that it was weird for an actor of Keanu’s stardom and popularity to have never worked within a major comic-book franchise. Many of you corrected me because he was part of Constantine, which… sure. I was wrong. But it’s weird that he’s never been a superhero or a villain in Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, Thor, Captain America, and on and on. Will it eventually happen? I feel like The Eternals might be the right project for him. Fingers crossed.
Also: as soon as the rumors about The Eternals came out, that was enough for tabloids to run with “Keanu and Angelina are a hot new couple!” They are not happening… yet. But let’s give it a minute! They would be such an interesting couple.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Keanu and Angie sound like a match made in heaven.
Yes i wish it will happen but i know keanu is notoriously private he will shy away from dating someone like Angie who is such a megastar
I was in the grocery store yesterday and saw a copy of Star with a fantasy story about Angie calling Keanu and it’s ON!😅😅😅😅
@jerusha, lol well if Star says it, it must be so!
oh dear lord that last picture with the sprinkling of salt and pepper magic
it pains me to know i live on the same planet as keanu and can’t be with him daily
lol i know i say this all the time but during the filming of lake house i met him and got to hang with him once in a hotel room and twice on set. The highlight is that he walked across set once and said hi [Stormsmama] and then kissed my cheek…sigh it is almost too much. Yes i love my husband but
My love for Keanu is eternal…from Rivers Edge to now…Eternal.. #keanuforever
Don’t hesitate to keep repeating this story! I, for one, had never heard it before. And if I were you, I would tell this story daily to anyone who is willing to listen. 😁
Part of me wants to believe he’s never gone Marvel because he didn’t want that kind of attention lol.
Yep. He was going through a lot of personal stuff at that time and I can totally see him turning it down. Timing is everything and he has the hot hand and is comfortable with attention right now.
Some years ago there was a rumour he declined on playing Superman because of his last name been to close to Christopher Reeve, which I found very wacky (pun intended). I just thought he didn’t wanted to be a lead in this kind of movie, especially considering super hero movies had bad reputation back then.
Now, I don’t think he wants to be the lead, but maybe have a small, but significant part. Being on a Marvel movie wouldn’t hurt his career at all at this point.
If you look at his recent filmography, especially pre John Wick he took very random films usually not well reviewed. Marvel couldn’t hurt anything. But he has matrix money, he can do whatever project he wants. So if it didn’t fit for him, he could say no guilt free
I think Keanu would make a phenomenal Moon Knight, the Warren Ellis version.
Last night my husband and I had a discussion on what character he could have possibly been approached for and we couldn’t come up with any leads, more supporting characters or villains, but none really fit. I’d love to know who. Like was Ronan originally offered? Ivan from IM2? His zen would be great as one of the masters of mystical arts in Dr Strange both good or bad, right?
I don’t think he’s being considered for The Eternals, as he’s about to begin filming B&T III, then JW IV is next, plus doing all that voice work and mo-cap for Cyberpunk.
Maybe they’re talking to him about GOTG III, for the Adam Warlock part?
Although I’d much rather not have him be part of any Worst Chris of all Marvel aka Hillsong Pratt movie…