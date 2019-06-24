Ciara in Jean Paul Gaultier at the BET Awards: stunning or poorly designed?

BET Awards 2019

The BET Awards were held last night, and as always, I’m expecting at least one “why isn’t there a WHITE entertainment awards show huh?” comment. It always happens with the BET Awards and the NAACP Image Awards – someone’s always gotta be the one to argue that there are not enough awards shows celebrating white artists. Anyway, you can see the list of this year’s BET Award winners here. I’m just going to cover some of the fashion and some of the speeches and performances in another post.

Ciara wore this Jean Paul Gaultier dress which… it looks like something she would wear, it’s on-brand for her and honestly, you would really have to try to make Ciara look bad. I dislike the dress itself while still thinking that Ciara looks great.

BET Awards 2019

Yara Shahidi in Prabal Gurung. Yara is such a beautiful young woman, but I don’t get the turtleneck, the weird drape on the skirt or the fact that someone stuck a J.Crew-looking sweater on top of it??

BET Awards 2019

After years of putting up with Chris Brown’s crap, Karrueche Tran is with Victor Cruz and they seem happy. I don’t mind the “oversized suit jacket” look, but I don’t get the pants here.

BET Awards 2019

I truly didn’t recognize Blac Chyna, she looks like Blonde Marge Simpson.

BET Awards 2019

Lil’ Kim was there and she performed with Mary J. Blige, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

BET Awards 2019

Here’s Mary J. Blige, who also went blonde.

BET Awards 2019

Lil Nas X rolled up to the BET Awards with Billy Ray Cyrus and I DO NOT HATE IT. Billy Ray collaborated on the remix of Old Town Road and it was…amazing, actually.

BET Awards 2019

And finally, Rihanna turned up – she didn’t walk the carpet, but she was there to present the award to Mary J. Blige. Love the leather, honestly. Is this one of Rihanna’s own designs?

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Ciara in Jean Paul Gaultier at the BET Awards: stunning or poorly designed?”

  1. Sara says:
    June 24, 2019 at 7:37 am

    Lil Kim. Sigh. Groundbreaking MC.

    Reply
  2. Catwoman says:
    June 24, 2019 at 7:49 am

    Who moved Halloween to June?

    Reply
  3. lisa says:
    June 24, 2019 at 7:56 am

    None of these looks are great IMO. Everyone is trying for something and failing at it.

    Reply
  4. Lizzie says:
    June 24, 2019 at 8:03 am

    of all the things i want to fix on Karrueche Tran’s look – it is the sleeves. Too long – otherwise I love her look. Yara Shahidi is just so. damn. cool.

    Reply
  5. Embee says:
    June 24, 2019 at 8:05 am

    I love the creativity and find all these women to be spectacularly beautiful. I also really enjoy seeing beauty at more realistic body sizes. Even slim CIara has some serious muscle on her legs. It just looks so good to look at women who are, admittedly, stratospherically beautiful, but sized like more of us and not like a mannequin.

    Reply
  6. TheBees says:
    June 24, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Major 80’s vibes , I like all the looks in a weird way.

    Reply
  7. Eliza says:
    June 24, 2019 at 8:29 am

    JPG is forgiven? I thought he was cancelled years ago.

    Reply
  8. LouBear says:
    June 24, 2019 at 8:35 am

    OBSESSSSSED with Yara Shahidi’s look

    Reply
  9. ds says:
    June 24, 2019 at 8:37 am

    wow so much fug, buuuut Yara Shahidi is so pretty.

    Reply
  10. Mira says:
    June 24, 2019 at 8:38 am

    I never thought I’d say this but Billy Ray Cyrus looks good.

    Reply
  11. olive says:
    June 24, 2019 at 8:56 am

    i love the friendship between lil nas x and billy ray cyrus!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment