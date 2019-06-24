Cardi B & Offset are dropping $500K for Kulture’s first birthday, ugh

Embed from Getty Images

Lord, I can’t believe that Kulture isn’t even one year old yet. Cardi B was VERY active after she gave birth, and I definitely think it’s worth pointing out that the strip club incident last summer – the incident that left Cardi being charged with felonies and misdemeanors – happened about seven weeks after she gave birth. Kulture’s first birthday is a few weeks away, on July 10th. And Cardi and Offset are going to party like it’s the last party before Cardi goes to jail.

Cardi B and Offset are making sure Kulture is one blinged-out baby … spending a huge chunk of change on a super lavish present for their daughter’s upcoming first birthday party. Our sources tell us, Kulture is getting some serious bday bling when she turns 1 next month … and we’ve got an early look at the extravagant piece of custom jewelry. Check it out … when Kulture celebrates her first birthday on July 10, she’s gonna get this super sick piece from her parents, featuring characters from her favorite TV show, “Word Party.” We’ve learned Cardi commissioned celeb jeweler Eliantte for the project … and the pendant and chain are made of diamonds, white gold and vibrantly colored enamel. Altogether, we’re told Cardi dropped about $100,000 to keep Kulture ice cold. Kulture’s first birthday bash is gonna be one for the ages … Cardi recently revealed she’s pulling out all the stops, and spending a whopping $400k on the festivities!!!

[From TMZ]

I will die on this hill: stop spending all this money on your child’s FIRST birthday. It’s like what Kylie Jenner did for Stormi’s birthday – why are you spending that money, my lord. It’s dumb, it’s wasteful and THE BABY WILL NOT REMEMBER IT. Throw a party, by all means. Have a cake, invite your family over and just do that. There is truly no need to drop $400,000 on a baby’s first birthday party. Just like there is no need to drop $100K on a kid-show-themed piece of jewelry… which will just end up in the child’s mouth anyway. Why are so many celebrities doing this sh-t???

Embed from Getty Images