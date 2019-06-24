Cardi B & Offset are dropping $500K for Kulture’s first birthday, ugh

Embed from Getty Images

Lord, I can’t believe that Kulture isn’t even one year old yet. Cardi B was VERY active after she gave birth, and I definitely think it’s worth pointing out that the strip club incident last summer – the incident that left Cardi being charged with felonies and misdemeanors – happened about seven weeks after she gave birth. Kulture’s first birthday is a few weeks away, on July 10th. And Cardi and Offset are going to party like it’s the last party before Cardi goes to jail.

Cardi B and Offset are making sure Kulture is one blinged-out baby … spending a huge chunk of change on a super lavish present for their daughter’s upcoming first birthday party. Our sources tell us, Kulture is getting some serious bday bling when she turns 1 next month … and we’ve got an early look at the extravagant piece of custom jewelry. Check it out … when Kulture celebrates her first birthday on July 10, she’s gonna get this super sick piece from her parents, featuring characters from her favorite TV show, “Word Party.”

We’ve learned Cardi commissioned celeb jeweler Eliantte for the project … and the pendant and chain are made of diamonds, white gold and vibrantly colored enamel. Altogether, we’re told Cardi dropped about $100,000 to keep Kulture ice cold. Kulture’s first birthday bash is gonna be one for the ages … Cardi recently revealed she’s pulling out all the stops, and spending a whopping $400k on the festivities!!!

[From TMZ]

I will die on this hill: stop spending all this money on your child’s FIRST birthday. It’s like what Kylie Jenner did for Stormi’s birthday – why are you spending that money, my lord. It’s dumb, it’s wasteful and THE BABY WILL NOT REMEMBER IT. Throw a party, by all means. Have a cake, invite your family over and just do that. There is truly no need to drop $400,000 on a baby’s first birthday party. Just like there is no need to drop $100K on a kid-show-themed piece of jewelry… which will just end up in the child’s mouth anyway. Why are so many celebrities doing this sh-t???

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Cardi B & Offset are dropping $500K for Kulture’s first birthday, ugh”

  1. Megan says:
    June 24, 2019 at 11:27 am

    This party has nothing to do with Kulture. It’s about Cardi and Offset showing off their wealth and status.

    Reply
  2. Cindy says:
    June 24, 2019 at 11:30 am

    I hate being one of those “THINK ABOUT THE CHILDREN!!!” people but this story is just so bizarre to me. Your baby is weeks old. When you’re not with your baby don’t you want to rest? Take a long shower? Idk, treat yourself to something delicious? How the hell did she find energy, time, or f*cks to give to get involved in strip club brawls?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment