Cardi B on the multiple charges she’s facing: ‘I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter’

As we discussed this weekend, Cardi B is facing multiple charges stemming from a strip club melee back in August 2018. Cardi was less than two months postpartum when she get into a fight with two (female) bartenders who may or may not have slept with Cardi’s husband Offset. I lamented Cardi’s bad picker but everybody else was like “she made the decision to beat up some side-chicks!” and yeah… both things can be true. I just wish Cardi made better and healthier choices overall – she’s one of the most popular and accomplished women in music today, and she’s doing it all now with a baby girl who is not even one year old. And because of Baby Kulture, Cardi apparently thinks that she’s untouchable. Or something?
Cardi B — who was indicted by a Queens grand jury on Friday — assured fans at an LA concert the next night, “I ain’t going to jail!” The gig was part of the weekend-long BET Experience fest that led up to Sunday night’s televised BET Awards.
“F - - k you mean? I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!” the Bronx rapper defiantly exclaimed. She reportedly faces two felony charges of attempted assault plus additional misdemeanor charges, stemming from a wild brawl last year at a Queens strip club, where she allegedly roughed up two bartenders.
I can confirm that mothers get sent to jail all the time. Did Cardi never f–king watch Orange Is the New Black? Does she really think being famous and being a mom means that no one will send her to jail? What is this, Lori Loughlin Syndrome? The other way to look at Cardi’s words is that… she’ll do anything to get out of these charges because she’s got a daughter. Hopefully there’s still some sort of plea deal with community service on the table. Hopefully Cardi will free herself of Offset too at some point.
I can’t even begin to understand her current mentality in regards to this situation. It hurts my brain.
Cardi is from the Bronx. She was in a gang. She’s well aware that mothers get sent to jail everyday. That’s not what she was saying. She’s saying she will do what it takes to NOT go to jail. In all likelihood she will probably take a plea deal.
That’s how I took it too. Everyone knows being a mother doesn’t prevent someone from going to jail.
Yes, but those people in the Bronx didn’t have money. I think she thinks her money and fame will automatically cushion her from jail, which, it just might.
Which it will. Let’s be real. Her money DOES give her an advantage. For instance – most people who have her charges would already BE in jail awaiting trial with no way to post bail. Money has ALWAYS played a part in our legal system and having money has ALWAYS given people an advantage. And it’s naive in the extreme to think it doesn’t. There’s a reason why more poor people are incarcerated that rich people. They don’t commit more crimes. Cardi has lawyers that will help her make a plea deal. She will probably have to pay a huge fine and do community service.
All this over some dusty *ss, no good, cheating man. Wasn’t she throwing shoes at Niki Minaj too? Welp. I am pretty sure she will plea. If she does not, she could be serving time. Daughter or not..
Having a daughter didn’t stop her from causing the club mess in the first place, and NOW she’s playing the mom card?
She needs to listen to her lawyers and not her hangers-on. Hoping she will do that…….
I think she is expecting her money to keep her out of jail. Its also infuriating that she can’t understand how many women are held who have children before they are convicted of a crime.
She annoys me, but I’m just a roach in her eyes and she thinks drugging and robbing people is no big deal.
It probably will keep her out of jail. As will having good lawyers. Rich folks avoid jail time every damn day. But I don’t think that is what she was saying.
Seems like she’s never been punished for anything she’s done in the past so she doesn’t believe she will be now. We all know what I’m talking about…
@ME….Why what did she do?
drugged and robbed men while she was a stripper…with no punishment what so ever.
Thanks for the info!
She should have thought about that before she sent her people to jump two chicks over her cheating husband. Will you be fighting the next one and the next one, Cardi? Or will you learn to put the blame where it rests and be an adult and think about your daughter next time?
Pure trash.
Fame and money can’t fix stupid or buy class we get it your hardcore ..y do these women think being vulgar and loud means ur a strong independent woman ..no ur just loud and look like an idiot
Let’s not use her crime as an excuse to preach about needing to be classy and ladylike. Her problem is the violence.
Maybe she should think about her daughter before making stupid decisions. LOL. Didn’t she already turn down a plea deal? Also, Offset is not exactly the best person but can we stop with the narrative that he is somehow responsible for Cardi’s actions? Cause he’s not. I know women like Cardi, she could be with Jon Q. Outstanding Public and she’d probably still be doing the same stuff because that’s who she is and it has little to do with Offset. What she needs is impulse control, the ability to self-regulate, and she needs to learn how to respond and not react. Her and Offset are two peas in a pod as far as am concerned; water rises to its own level and like tends to like like.
Cheating is on Offset, the strip club brawl is entirely on Cardi. Lots of women get cheated on. Most of them don’t end up like this.
She’s probably right. But what’s the definition of torture? …10 years of probation like Chris Brown? Hardly a victory.
I don’t think she meant it as that she’s untouchable, but that she’ll do everything necessary to stay out of jail for her daughter. I wish she had remembered her daughter BEFORE she brawled with the bartenders, but oh well…
Being famous and rich will probably get her out of jail now, but how long will her fame and fortune last?
She has enough street smarts to know that people who have children go to jail and prison all the time. I’m interpreting her comment to mean that she’ll do anything (pay excessive legal fees, have someone take the fall for her, etc) to avoid doing time.
Please…..her daughter doesn’t’ matter when it comes to jail she will get off because she is rich. Rich people don’t serve unless they mess with the FEDs.
She really needs to drop Offset – dude cannot and will not keep it in his pants. Ever.
I mean 4 kids by 4 women should have been a clue, really… (Now it’s 5, and i’m sure it will be more before an STD makes it fall off).
I took the comment to mean she would do anything to avoid jail since she has a daughter. She should start by dropping the idiot father.
One would think having a baby daughter who needs her would stop her from attacking those women in the first place but of course now she gonna do what she needs to so she can raise her kid! My god whenever someone facing charges jail time starts talking about how they love their child soo much it’s like why didn’t you think of your child when throwing furniture at a strip club. This woman is not accomplished nor bright, she’s someone who lucked into fame and because of her stupidity will probably piss it all away.
Championing people and behavior like this can’t be good for society. It’s one thing pull yourself up from the bootstraps and become better, I always love that message. But the rest of it is crap. Whether she wants it or not, she’s a role model.
If she continues down this path, she can kiss her success goodbye. She’s had one hit album but it doesn’t make her untouchable. She isn’t an established artist with a long-term successful career who might be forgiven like say, Beyonce or Christina Aguilera. Many artists who start off strong end up only putting out one or two albums because their personal lives are messy. If she’s not careful, the money will also go out the window paying for all her legal fees.
I wish her the best but she needs to control her temper. She is a mom now and she can’t be fooling around anymore.
She might want to consider the fact she’s “got a daughter” before pulling some of the shit she does.