Have you tried a squatty potty yet? It works like they claim

10 reusable grocery bags so you’ll never be without one



As I’ve mentioned before, I carry soft grocery bags in my purse because they’re easier to pack and remember than the structured reusable bags you typically get at the store. Plus they hold a massive amount of weight and are easier to carry than plastic bags. This set of 10 bags colorful, with a zipper pouch to store them, are similar to the ones I have. They’re so affordable at $17 and if you don’t need that many you can give some away as gifts. They have 123 reviews, a 4.7 star rating and an A from Fakespot. Buyers say they’re durable and hold a lot, that “I never forget them since they’re right there with my purse,” that they don’t take up much space, and that they “definitely recommend” them.

The squatty potty will help you do your business



My mom bought us one of these for Christmas and at first I was skeptical. The thing does work well to help position your body to do its business easier and faster. I don’t know if you poop rainbow ice cream (context for that comment) but I would recommend it. (One negative: it doesn’t look cute sitting under your toilet and I always want to hide it when company comes.) The Squatty Potty has over 9,000 reviews, a 4.5 star rating and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say “it works like a charm,” “this is amazing” and that it helps “alleviate the symptoms of diverticulitis.”

Colorful 3D Butterfly stickers for art projects and wall decoration



I bought some art supplies for a class I’m taking and now I get recommendations for similar things, like these pretty butterfly stickers. There are so many variations of these but unlike the other packs offered on Amazon this set has an A from Fakespot and 4.3 star rating. (There are only 38 reviews though.) You get a pack of 72 bright butterfly stickers for $10. They come with little magnets in them and also come with double sided foam sticky dots so you can put them anywhere. These would make great decorations for a child’s room, playroom or nursery. They would also make great party decorations. Buyers say “pictures don’t do it justice,” that “they look beautiful” and are “easy to hang.”

An 299 piece first aid kid so you’ll never be without needed supplies



This first aid kit is the number one best seller in health care products. It comes with band aids, dressings, ointments, OTC medicines, a cold compress, first aid guide less than $15. Reviewers praise how much stuff it comes with and say “you can’t put a price on peace of mind.” One woman says she’s become the go-to person in her office with minor medical complaints because she keeps one of these stocked in her desk.

Boric acid suppositories for vaginal health



These boric acid suppositories help restore vaginal ph and can help prevent and treat recurrent bacterial vaginosis, general irritation and yeast infections. You just do a seven day treatment nightly as you need. They have over 1,100 reviews, a 4.3 star rating and an A from Fakespot. Women say “you notice results in as little as one day,” they “truly offer almost immediate relief,” and they they “helped me cure my chronic BV.”

Concentrated pain relief gel for targeted therapy



We’ve talked about pain relief gels and creams before. This pain relief gel by Penetrex is among the top ten best sellers in health care. It has 4.3 stars, over 26,000 reviews and an A from Fakespot. A woman with arthritis writes that it works fast to relieve her pain and that “this product has been a blessing to me.” Another person says it’s “the very best product I have ever used to treat pain” and a third calls it a “miracle cream from heaven.”

Anti-chafing balm for comfortable summers



I’ve read twitter threads with people raving about this stuff, which you can also buy under the brand Monistat. (Incidentally the ingredients in Monistat chafing relief powder gel are the same as expensive face primer. A lot of women just use the Monistat instead.) This anti-chafing body glide is said to be great for reducing friction between thighs so you can wear skirts and shorts in summer. It’s also excellent for sports like running and biking, where friction can damage sensitive skin. It’s said to be “very dry, non greasy and goes on smooth and colorless just like a deodorant with no scent” and to work well. A runner says “this solved my heat rash/chafing problem” and a woman raves that this saved her vacation and allowed her “to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing!” I definitely need something like this as I’ve been having issues from spinning. (Ooh this chamois cream looks good too.)

