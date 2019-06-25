Is Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening being held on Independence Day?

In case you guys have noticed this already, I’ll confirm it: this summer has started out to be rather boring, gossip-wise. We don’t have any massive divorces or breakups, and no one important is doing anything particularly scandalous at the moment. Maybe it’s just about the upcoming Independence Day holiday – the Fourth of July is a week from Thursday. Maybe it’s about the combination of the Women’s World Cup and Wimbledon, which starts this coming Monday. I don’t know. But it’s quiet. As for the confluence of Wimbledon and the Fourth of July, there’s a theory going around that the Duchess of Sussex may choose Independence Day as the date for Private Archie’s christening.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their baby son to the world at the beginning of last month after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6. The date of Archie’s christening is yet to be revealed by one royal expert has speculated it could fall on Independence Day in the US, on July 4. Speaking on the Today Show, Camilla Tominey, a royal expert also questioned who could be invited to the ceremony. She said: “Well speculation is mounting is that it is going to be July 4, which, of course, would be wonderful to celebrate Independence Day in America as well as baby Archie’s big day in Windsor. We have seen now the baby’s feet, half of the baby’s face, so we can hope within the next week we might see the full baby in all his glory.” The Today Show host, Deborah Knight, stepped in saying: “Of course, the date would, not only, be a nod to Meghan’s heritage, but also allow some of her American friends to attend being a holiday in the US.” The royal expert replied: “Well exactly. Serena Williams is already going to be here because it is Wimbledon fortnight which falls in the middle of all that. Whether that will make it difficult for her to attend or not remains to be seen, but she is meant to be in the country. Equally there is the idea that other American friends may well be flying over, rumours that Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nunu, the stylist friends, both of whom had a role in the wedding being there are rife. So, we will have to wait and see until that guest list is given out and we get official confirmation of who is actually going. But, that is the current rumour doing the royal rounds.”

If we’re trying to figure out the christening schedule based on what the Cambridges did for their kids, well… Charlotte’s christening was done on a weekend at Windsor Castle. Prince Louis was christened in London last July on a weekday. I feel like… I would completely understand if Meghan chose the Fourth (and I would find it hilarious as an American), but I also think she and Harry will want to make it into a nice weekend for their friends at Frogmore/Windsor Castle. So maybe the fifth or sixth of July. We already know the Queen will not attend the christening, and I can guarantee that William and Kate will not be godparents (aunts and uncles are rarely chosen). Also: I doubt Serena will be a godmother. But Serena may attend the christening, you never know. It depends on the Wimbledon schedule (and whether she loses early).